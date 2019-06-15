Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, June 15

Welcome to the weekend! We begin with some good news today that involves your car, the gas pump, and your wallet. A high school valedictorian’s speech goes viral after she uses the address to call out an “intoxicated” teacher and a counselor she says was consistently unavailable. And how do you feel about island living? The residents of an Irish island are trying to recruit new American neighbors.

Here’s what you need to know in your daily roundup:

TOP STORY: AAA Says We Can Expect Gas Prices to Stay Lower Than Normal This Summer

Gas Prices Could Fall Below $2 For Many Americans https://t.co/5vVCq3zFAN pic.twitter.com/5XJUiFv2ai — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) June 15, 2019

Summertime usually means a spike in prices at the pump as Americans hit the road more often. But this summer, we can expect gas prices to remain relatively lower, according to the American Automobile Association.

Right now, average gas prices around the nation are about 20 cents cheaper than at this time last year and about 7 cents less than just last week. Here’s why: we have an extra-large supply of gas already here in the United States. The Energy Information Administration says the U.S has 234.9 million barrels.

AAA revealed in its latest market update that “as the summer driving season gets underway, increased gas stocks will help to supply high demand and keep prices low.”

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: A Valedictorian Used Her Graduation Speech to Call Out an ‘Intoxicated’ Teacher

High school graduation speeches tend to be fairly predictable, with heartfelt gratitude expressed to teachers, fellow classmates and to parents. But the valedictorian at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California, took a different approach in the second half of her address.

The student, identified as Nataly Buhr, began the speech by thanking teachers that had been supportive, and she addressed them by name. You can see the speech embedded above.

But Nataly chose not to name names as the second half of the speech took a turn. First, she addressed her counselor. “Thank for teaching me to fend for myself. You were always unavailable to my parents and I, despite appointments. You expressed to me your joy in knowing that one of your students was valedictorian when you had absolutely no role in my achievements.”

Next, she turned to the staff in the front office. “Thank for teaching me how to be resourceful. Your negligence to inform me of several scholarships until the day before they were due potentially caused me to miss out on thousands of dollars.”

Nataly continued with this portion that drew gasps from the crowd: “To the teacher who was regularly intoxicated during class this year, thank you for using yourself as an example to teach students about the dangers of alcoholism. Being escorted by police out of school left a lasting impression.”

In a statement to CBS8, Nataly said she hopes that her speech would encourage more students to speak up about issues they see in their school. She said, “I understand that those I criticized may be facing personal issues, but I don’t think that should affect their commitments or the school’s responsibility to fulfill those commitments.” A spokesperson for the school district added in a statement to the TV station, “There are a lot of teachers working very hard for our students and it’s unfortunate that she decided to air grievances.”

You can read more about this story here.

OFF-BEAT: A Southwest Passenger Says She Received Inappropriate Pictures Via AirDrop From a Stranger on the Flight

Kat Pitman's first words to the flight attendants: "I know this sounds crazy …" https://t.co/WXkYz7FdE2 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 15, 2019

This would certainly make for an uncomfortable start to a flight. Kat Pitman was flying from Louisville to Chicago on Friday morning and was texting her husband as she settled into her seat. She told USA Today that she was shocked when someone nearby started sending her pornographic images using AirDrop.

Pitman took a screenshot of the sender’s name before turning off AirDrop. USA Today reported that the name had something to do with the “Hobbit” and main character Bilbo Baggins.

Pitman decided to inform the crew on the Southwest Airlines flight. She said one of the flight attendants immediately got on the intercom and told “Mr. Baggins” to stop using Airdrop and then made sure to check on her throughout the flight.

The airline later confirmed the incident and a spokesman said the company does not condone that type of behavior. The identity of the person sending the lewd images was not made public.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Heavy rain and flood concerns will extend from the Plains into the Midwest this weekend into early next week: https://t.co/j565S3vLvm pic.twitter.com/8FNnN1jvpp — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) June 15, 2019

Heavy rain and flooding will remain a threat into the middle of next week.

The Secret Service arrested a man who tried to jump the White House fence Friday night after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Walmart plans to sell its own line of Angus beef steaks.

Texas hamburger chain Whataburger has been sold to a Chicago investment firm.

Residents of the island of Arranmore in Ireland are urging Americans to move there permanently as its population dwindles. Check out pictures of the island.

CHECK THIS OUT: Did You Know Bald Eagles Swim?

🦅 Whoa! A bald eagle was spotted swimming to shore in Wolfeboro. Amazing! https://t.co/udTkenOeNS 📹: Tyler Blake / u local (upload here: https://t.co/bqKBGSxerF) pic.twitter.com/7jP9YnlRjP — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) June 10, 2019

Bald eagles are excellent swimmers! Tyler Blake recorded the video embedded above that was shared by New Hampshire TV station WMUR. You can see the bird gracefully bobbing up and down through the water like it’s performing a butterfly stroke. The eagle then walked back onto the rocks and shook the water from its wings.

Jim Watson from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife told NPR that eagles can sometimes end up in the water if the bird goes for a fish and misses. He explained that swimming becomes necessary because if the feathers become waterlogged, then the eagle can’t fly away.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.