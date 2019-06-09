WATCH: Dobby the Elf Appears in Creepy Video

A creepy video posted to Facebook last Thursday has sparked conversations about aliens, fictional elves and puppets.

The video has gone viral after Vivian Gomez posted it to Facebook after seeing what appears to look like the character Dobby from the “Harry Potter” franchise on her security camera.

“So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out…what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing….has anyone else seen this on their cameras??,” Gomez posted with the video. “The other two cameras didn’t pick it up for some reason.”

The video has spread far and wide as it has amassed over 5.5 million views on Facebook, over 100,000 shares and has spread across other social media websites as well.

The video is a clip from Gomez’s security camera. It shows a skinny figure with large ears walking out into the driveway, flapping its arms and walking with its feet pointed outward.

Gomez, who said she lived near a high school across the street from an empty field in response to several comments asking where this took place, also denies photoshopping or altering the video in any form.

“Looks like Dobi from Harry Potter! This has to be a gag video! Are people really falling for this?,” one commenter on Facebook asked.

Gomez was quick to dismiss the accusation as she denied making any alteration to the video.

“This wasn’t altered or photoshopped and no trick photography,” Gomez said.

a lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y’all think this is ? pic.twitter.com/L98wckn6bO — jey bee . 👑 (@jadynbee_) June 7, 2019

The video has also made its way across the Twitter-verse, as user @jadynbee_ posted the video with the caption, “A lady posted this and said she saw this on her home camera this morning. what y’all think this is ?”

The video blew up just like it did on Facebook, with users all speculating what the Dobby-esque figure was.

“You can see someone in the house stick their hand out the window at couple seconds before the video ends. Looks like a puppet of some sort to me,” one user said.

The Twitter-verse acted quickly when it came to giving this mysterious creature an identity, as one Twitter user created a fake account identifying themselves as Jake, the “alien” in the video. They went on to message @jadynbee_, jokingly telling her to delete the video.

One of the more plausible theories on what was captured on the video came from Twitter.

If you look at it closely, it looks like a normal kid wearing shorts on his head in only underwear 😂 — Ben (@Ben_Wandell) June 8, 2019

“If you look at it closely, it looks like a normal kid wearing shorts on his head in only underwear,” user @Ben_Wandell commented on jey bee’s post.

Ben makes a good point. Although personally, I have never been able to resemble Dobby the elf to this degree, I was known to wear shorts on my head as a child.

No matter if it is a little kid, Jake the alien or Dobby in the video, there is one thing that is for certain – content such as this cannot be stopped from traveling the web in a flash.