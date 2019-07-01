Addison Plane Crash Victims: Photos, Tributes & Names

The first victims of the Addison plane crash in Texas have been named as a family of four. Brian and Ornella Ellard and their children, Alice and Dylan Maritato, were the first victims identified who died when the twin-engine plane slammed into a hangar on takeoff.

Online records show the Ellards with addresses nearby in Texas. You can learn more about their lives later in this article.

Ten people died when the twin-engine King Air 350 plane crashed into a hangar after taking off on a trip to St. Petersburg Florida, official said in an evening news conference on June 30. There were no survivors. On Facebook, Ornella Ellard goes by the name Ornella Maritato, and writes that she is based in Plano, Texas. Her page contained photos of children doing artwork.

“What we know at this point,” said Bruce Landsberg, vice chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, in a press conference, on June 30. “There were two flight crew members, and there were eight passengers. We don’t have a lot of detail beyond that at this point.” The Addison Municipal Airport is located about 20 miles from Dallas, Texas.

We have confirmed the names of some victims in the Addison plane crash that killed 10 people (2 flight crew, 8 passengers):

Siblings Alice & Dylan Maritato

Brian & Ornella Ellard & Their Children, Alice & Dylan Maritato

According to NBC Dallas/Fort Worth, John Paul II High School in Plano “sent a letter to families Monday that said one of its students and her brother, mother and stepfather were on board” the plane.

Alice Maritato would have graduated in 2022, and her brother, Dylan, was set to conclude eighth grade at All Saints Catholic School in 2020, the television station reported. Brian Ellard and his wife, Ornella, were photographed for a profile about his mother’s yacht; she ran a ranching business with her husband, who started a major insurance business called National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company. Brian Ellard’s parents ranch, EE Ranches, “would establish itself as a breeder of world class cutting horses,” according to Boat International.

Brian Ellard “carries on this family legacy as the current president of NTA. Ellard’s leadership and growth strategy has the company expanding like never before, deploying a field force of hundreds of agents in 45 states,” the company’s website says.

Ornella Ellard has a website that says she is a “Dallas based Architect and Interior Designer. She was born and raised in Italy where she earned a Master’s Degree in Architecture at Federico II University in Napoli and specialized in Restoration of Frescos and Stuccos, alternating her work as an architect with fascinating stints as an art restorer.”

The website bio continued: “In 2001 she moved to New York City determined to further expand her skills and incorporate in her designing style a more modern and eclectic approach. Hired by a prestigious firm, she attended at numerous projects ranging from residential to commercial spaces, offices in Wall Street and high-rise apartments in the Trump World Towers and Essex House.” She moved to Dallas in 2007.

“Dallas offered Ornella the perfect inspiration to mainly focus on interior designing. An allied member of ASID (American Society of Interior Designers) she offers her clients a wide range of options always stemming from their personalities and wishes,” her website says.

“The way the light hits a specific corner might be so inspiring to me to trigger my creative process and open up an entire world of ideas. Looking forward to working with you,” it quotes her as saying.

In 2017, Bent Tree Tennis in Dallas, Texas, posted on Facebook: “Congrats to Ornella Ellard and Brian Ellard for stepping up and dominating the Bent Tree Summer Step Challenge! Brian stepped off 517,500 steps on the tennis courts! But hold the presses as Ornella won the ladies and overall title with 574,000 steps!”

The Cause of the Crash Remains Under Investigation

Landsberg, of the NTSB, said he didn’t know the condition of the flight crew yet in terms of their prior experience “but that will definitely come out in the investigation. There will be a deep dive into the pilot’s background.” The aircraft had recently changed hands, authorities said, so they weren’t sure what the tail number of plane was.

The victims’ names have not yet been formally released by authorities. “We don’t know a lot about the people on board at this point. The next of kin is in the process of being notified,” said Landsberg on the evening of June 30, 2019. That information will come out July 1, he said. NBC News described the plane as a Beechcraft BE-350 King Air.

Landsberg said the aircraft was on an instrumental flight plan from Addison airport to St. Petersburg, Florida. It is believed the plane was previously owned by a charter company in Chicago. The hangar was privately-owned, but authorities wouldn’t say who owned it.

“We can not confirm that there was an engine failure at this point,” he said about the cause. “There are any number of possibilities that could occur and we’re not in a position to speculate on these things.” Authorities are aware of three different videos.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wrote on Twitter, “Dallas County HSEM, HHS, SWIFS on scene. SWIFS working with NTSB officials to manage investigation of cause of crash. Addison has released there were no survivors and 10 fatalities. NTSB is expected to be on scene tonight.”

He added, “We finished briefing the families and have done nearly all our teams can do today.”

According to the NTSB newsroom, “The NTSB is launching a go team to Addison, TX to investigate the June 30 crash involving a King Air 350.”

"We'd like to express our most sincere condolences… to the family and friends who lost loved ones in this crash,” said Landsberg. "We're just here to investigate…”

The crash occurred at 9:11 a.m. at the Addison airport, he said, adding: "The aircraft collided with a hanger." A Falcon jet air craft and a helicopter were both inside the hangar, and they were damaged.

The NTSB launched an eight-person go-team. Five additional specialists are coming in from all over the country. He said the NTSB will look for perishable evidence first.

Jennifer Rodi, senior air safety investigator and investigator in charge of this accident, said that her team has walked "through the scene several times this evening and observed the wreckage where it sits, the damage to the hangar…The airplane was damaged by impact forces and a post-impact fire." She said her team was starting to gather information on scene. They will be looking into the flight crew on board, their training, knowledge and experience; the aircraft and its maintenance history; and the environment, including the weather, air traffic control environment, and any communications that took place.

The NTSB is in the fact-gathering stage. Within two weeks, they expect to have a preliminary report out. All of the background information will be included in the analysis.