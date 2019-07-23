California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 23]

Fires continue to be an issue in California, with new fires developing nearly every day. Alert fire crews are quickly putting most of the blazes out. Read on for more details about fires around the state as of July 23, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

Interactive Map of California Fires

There are three interactive maps to follow for updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

The first is this map below, which is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here. Depending on how your browser works, you may need to zoom into the map for more details.

The second good interactive map is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. The screenshot below gives you a basic idea of wildfires in the area on July 23.

There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in or change settings:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below, but you’ll want to see the full map for all the details.

Each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires.

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 23, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on July 23, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Canyon Fire

This fire is listed on Ca.gov’s map as of July 23. It’s in Napa County and is 64 acres and 65 percent contained, up from 0 percent yesterday. The fire is at Highway 128 and Wragg Canyon Road, 16 miles east of St. Helena. Some evacuations were put in place for the fire on July 22 in the Napa County area. ABC 7 reported that evacuations are happening on the south side of SR-128, at the 6500 to 7000 block of Wragg Canyon.

The Canyon Fire near Lake Berryessa in Napa County has burned through 64 acres and is 65 percent contained, according to Cal Fire's latest update Tuesday morning. #CanyonFire @Cal_Fire https://t.co/PLGYevYUjB pic.twitter.com/LkYUqpOdU6 — SFBay.ca (@sfbay) July 23, 2019

SR-128 was closed from Markley Cove to Wragg Canyon Road on July 22. Closures were still in place on July 23.

Closed in #LakeBerryessa on Hwy 128 Both NB/SB between Markley Cove and Wragg Cyn Rd #BayArea #Traffic #CanyonFire https://t.co/pmlOhZdgyh — TTWN SF Bay Area (@TotalTrafficSF) July 23, 2019

Doyle Fire

This fire started on July 14 and is now 100 percent contained, according to Ca.gov. It was in Lassen County off Old Highway and Cowboy Joe Road. It’s located northwest of Doyle. It grew to 193 acres according to Inciweb and the cause is under investigation, according to Inciweb’s last update on July 15. A residence and two outbuildings were lost. It was on the east and west sides of Highway 395.

East Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 95 percent contained as of July 12, the most recent update from Inciweb. It’s 23 miles northeast of Covelo and was caused by lightning. The vicinity map from four days ago, shown above, is the most recent map available.

Inciweb notes the following: “Incident Commander Terry Warlick says, ‘The Mendocino National Forest has guidance to permit lightning fires to play, as nearly as possible their natural and ecological role within the wilderness to reduce unnatural accumulation of fuels as well as decrease exposure and risk to fire personnel. With firefighter and public safety at the forefront, we are managing this incident toward an outcome which will help improve forest health, protect wilderness characteristics and reduce the potential for a high severity wildfire in this area in the future.'”

The fire was first reported on June 17.

Fish Fire

Listed on Inciweb’s map, the Fish Fire was 77 acres is now 100 percent contained as of July 19. It was in the Sierra National Forest and was discovered on the afternoon of July 15, near the Fish Creek Campground. No structures were threatened.

Goose 2 Fire

This fire is listed on Inciweb. It’s 128 acres and was discovered on July 17 in the Forest Protection Area. The cause is under investigation. As of July 23, it was 100 percent contained.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16. The good news is that as of July 23, both fires are 100 percent contained at 122 acres.

The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, was 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout.

The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, was east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow.

Lonoak Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map on July 23, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.

Madera County Fire

Around 4:15 p.m. Pacific, a fire was reported in Madera County on July 23 near Avenue 18a and Knob Hill Way. Residents in the area were asked to stay in their homes.

McNeal Fire

Firefighters have contained a 1/4 acre fire in the area of McNeal and Lariat in the Cameron Estates. #McNealFire pic.twitter.com/aoe727ExPR — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) July 23, 2019

The McNeal Fire in Cameron Estates in the area of McNeal and LAriat was fully contained in the late afternoon on July 23. It only grew to 1/4 acre.

Milpas Fire

This fire was reported on July 22. It’s in San Bernardino at Milpas Road and Valley View Road, 10 miles southeast of Apple Valley. As of July 23, it’s 81 acres and 35 percent contained.

Apple Valley – #MilpasFire 7-23-19 AM update – The fire is 81 acres and 35% contained. The cause is lightning. Firefighters will continue to work today to mop-up and increase containment. @AVFPD @SanBernardinoNF pic.twitter.com/8V2wSxHgzF — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) July 23, 2019

The fire was caused by lightning.

Moms Fire

#Momsfire [Final], fire is holding at less than 10 acres. No structures involved and there is no longer a threat to other structures. Units will remain at scene for the next couple hours mopping up and working towards full containment. — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) July 23, 2019

The Moms Fire is being held at less than 10 acres and is not considered a threat to other structures. It was reported on July 23 at 175 Moms Lane in the community of Palermo at 2:41 p.m. The cause is under investigation.

Rock Fire

This fire, still listed as active on Cal Fire’s map as of July 23, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter on June 28 that it’s now 100 percent contained. So it’s unclear why it’s still on Cal Fire’s map.

#RockFire [final] Del Puerto Canyon Road, 4 miles west of I5 (Stanislaus County) is now 100% contained at 2442 acres. Del Puerto Canyon Road is open. #CALFIRE #SCU #SCUWildfires2019 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 28, 2019

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Tejon Fire

This fire was reported on July 21. It’s in Kern County at I-5 and Diger Road, south of Bakersfield. It’s 208 acres and 80 percent contained as of July 23, Ca.gov reported.