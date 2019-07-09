California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 9]

It’s fire season again in California, which means you’ll be seeing a number of fires popping up from time to time. Although most of them will quickly be put out by fire officials, it’s a good idea to keep track of what’s going on in your area. Read on for more details about fires around the state as of July 9, 2019. News on the fires is constantly changing, so keep an eye on your local news too.

This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

Interactive Map of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Here’s Inciweb’s map. See the full map here. The screenshot below gives you a basic idea of fires in the area. Cal Fire and Inciweb fires don’t always overlap. Another good map can be found here.

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 9, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on July 9, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Altamont Fire 7919

#altamont7919 [Final] Fire is contained fire fighters will remain at scene mopping up hot spots, please drive carefully in the Altamont area — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 9, 2019

This fire grew to six acres near Highway 580 and Highway 205 in East Alameda County. It’s now contained but people are asked to drive carefully in the area.

Captain Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb, is 18 acres and now 100 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. It was first noticed on July 8 near Captains Point and Trinity Lake.

Cedar Central Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

East Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 85 percent contained as of July 8 at 10:17 p.m., the most recent update from Inciweb. It’s 23 miles northeast of Covelo and was caused by lightning. The vicinity map from four days ago, shown above, is the most recent map available.

Inciweb notes the following: “Incident Commander Terry Warlick says, ‘The Mendocino National Forest has guidance to permit lightning fires to play, as nearly as possible their natural and ecological role within the wilderness to reduce unnatural accumulation of fuels as well as decrease exposure and risk to fire personnel. With firefighter and public safety at the forefront, we are managing this incident toward an outcome which will help improve forest health, protect wilderness characteristics and reduce the potential for a high severity wildfire in this area in the future.'”

The fire was first reported on June 17.

Gillis Fire

Listed on CA.gov’s website but not on Cal Fire or Inciweb, this fire started on July 8, 2019. As of July 9, the first was 974 acres and 75 percent contained. It’s in San Luis Obispo County, located near Gillis Canyon and southeast of Shandon. The cause is under investigation.

Jordan Fire

Listed by Inciweb, this fire is in the Golden Trout Wilderness area near Jordan Hot Springs. It’s 591 acres and 80 percent contained as of June 17, the last update on Inciweb. However, it’s still listed as active on the map. It’s 26 miles southwest of Lone Pine, California. It was caused by lightning.

On June 21 it was noted by other sources that the fire was listed as being 100 percent contained.

7:05am 6-21-19 VEGETATION FIRE #JordanFire in #TulareCounty Due to better mapping the fire is at 322 acres and is 100% contained.

Inciweb: https://t.co/nlTpBCU4IB — Wildfire Incidents (@CodeRed001Blue) June 21, 2019

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned 80 acres as of July 8 at 12 p.m. (the latest update) and are 70 percent contained.

The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, is 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout. It’s in rocky terrain and is 21 acres.

The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, is east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow. It’s burning at a slow rate and is about 80 acres in size.

The map above is Inciweb’s most recent map of the two fires.

Lake Fire

Listed on CA.gov’s website but not on Cal Fire or Inciweb, this fire started on July 8, 2019 and is in Mariposa County.

#LakeFire off McSwain Entrance and Lake McClure Rd, Hornitos in Mariposa County is 244 acres and 60% contained. pic.twitter.com/wopSWZNstt — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 9, 2019

It’s at the McSwain Entrance and Lake McClure Road in Hornitos. So far 244 acres have burned and it’s 60 percent contained as of July 9. The cause is under investigation.

Lonoak Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.

Point 7 Fire

This fire is listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, with no further details.

Rock Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter that it’s now 100 percent contained.

#RockFire [final] Del Puerto Canyon Road, 4 miles west of I5 (Stanislaus County) is now 100% contained at 2442 acres. Del Puerto Canyon Road is open. #CALFIRE #SCU #SCUWildfires2019 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 28, 2019

Sand Fire

This burned about 335 acres, but Cowboy Camp is open, Inciweb noted. High-Bridge day use and trail heads have also reopened to the public.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

SHF Lightning Fires 2019

A series of small forest fires have ignited in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area, caused by lightning. Here’s the incident list from Inciweb, last updated July 3: