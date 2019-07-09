California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 9]

It’s fire season again in California, which means you’ll be seeing a number of fires popping up from time to time. Although most of them will quickly be put out by fire officials, it’s a good idea to keep track of what’s going on in your area. Read on for more details about fires around the state as of July 9, 2019. News on the fires is constantly changing, so keep an eye on your local news too.
This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.
Interactive Map of California Fires
This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.
Here’s Inciweb’s map. See the full map here. The screenshot below gives you a basic idea of fires in the area. Cal Fire and Inciweb fires don’t always overlap. Another good map can be found here.
Next are more specific details on the fires for July 9, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.
List of Active Fires in California on July 9, 2019
Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.
Altamont Fire 7919
This fire grew to six acres near Highway 580 and Highway 205 in East Alameda County. It’s now contained but people are asked to drive carefully in the area.
Captain Fire
This fire, listed on Inciweb, is 18 acres and now 100 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. It was first noticed on July 8 near Captains Point and Trinity Lake.
Cedar Central Prescribed Burn
Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.
East Fire
This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 85 percent contained as of July 8 at 10:17 p.m., the most recent update from Inciweb. It’s 23 miles northeast of Covelo and was caused by lightning. The vicinity map from four days ago, shown above, is the most recent map available.
Inciweb notes the following: “Incident Commander Terry Warlick says, ‘The Mendocino National Forest has guidance to permit lightning fires to play, as nearly as possible their natural and ecological role within the wilderness to reduce unnatural accumulation of fuels as well as decrease exposure and risk to fire personnel. With firefighter and public safety at the forefront, we are managing this incident toward an outcome which will help improve forest health, protect wilderness characteristics and reduce the potential for a high severity wildfire in this area in the future.'”
The fire was first reported on June 17.
Gillis Fire
Listed on CA.gov’s website but not on Cal Fire or Inciweb, this fire started on July 8, 2019. As of July 9, the first was 974 acres and 75 percent contained. It’s in San Luis Obispo County, located near Gillis Canyon and southeast of Shandon. The cause is under investigation.
Jordan Fire
Listed by Inciweb, this fire is in the Golden Trout Wilderness area near Jordan Hot Springs. It’s 591 acres and 80 percent contained as of June 17, the last update on Inciweb. However, it’s still listed as active on the map. It’s 26 miles southwest of Lone Pine, California. It was caused by lightning.
On June 21 it was noted by other sources that the fire was listed as being 100 percent contained.
June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)
In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned 80 acres as of July 8 at 12 p.m. (the latest update) and are 70 percent contained.
The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, is 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout. It’s in rocky terrain and is 21 acres.
The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, is east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow. It’s burning at a slow rate and is about 80 acres in size.
The map above is Inciweb’s most recent map of the two fires.
Lake Fire
Listed on CA.gov’s website but not on Cal Fire or Inciweb, this fire started on July 8, 2019 and is in Mariposa County.
It’s at the McSwain Entrance and Lake McClure Road in Hornitos. So far 244 acres have burned and it’s 60 percent contained as of July 9. The cause is under investigation.
Lonoak Fire
This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.
Point 7 Fire
This fire is listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, with no further details.
Rock Fire
This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter that it’s now 100 percent contained.
Sand Fire
This burned about 335 acres, but Cowboy Camp is open, Inciweb noted. High-Bridge day use and trail heads have also reopened to the public.
Sherman Prescribed Burn
Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.
SHF Lightning Fires 2019
A series of small forest fires have ignited in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest area, caused by lightning. Here’s the incident list from Inciweb, last updated July 3:
- 06/16/2019 17:11 CHINA Lat,Lon – 40 53.394, -123 8.508 Geographic – Backbone Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 1.5 acre, Declared out on 07/03/19 at 1320
- 06/16/2019 16:19 CREEK Lat,Lon – 41 05.094, -122 47.868 Geographic – Boulder Creek drainage on the Trinity River Management Unit, Single Tree, Declared out on 06/30/19 1334
- 06/16/2019 14:28 BOULDER Lat,Lon – 41 04.596, -122 46.770 Geographic – Boulder Lake Trailhead on the Trinity River Management Unit, .10 acre, Declared out on 06/18/19 1200
- 06/15/2019 18:38 BOWERMAN Lat,Lon – 40 53.910, -122 45.25 Geographic – Bowerman Barn area on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acre, Declared out on 06/20/19 1535
- 06/04/2019 15:13 PORTER Lat,Lon – 41 3.876, -122 38.454 Geographic – S of Bonanza King north of Trinity Lake, 3 acres, Declared out on 06/20/19 1700
- 06/03/2019 17:42 GROUSE Lat,Lon – 40 24.882, -123 22.068 Geographic – NW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .25 acreage, Declared out on 06/05/19 0856
- 06/03/2019 17:24 DEVIL Lat,Lon – 40 18.888, -123 17.484 Geographic – NW of Horse Ridge on the Trinity River Management Unit, 0.10 acres, Declared out on 06/07/19 1344
- 06/03/2019 14:48 PICKETT Lat,Lon – 40 21.486, -123 23.172 Geographic – SW of Forest Glen on the Trinity River Management Unit, .34 acreage, Declared out on 06/05/19 at 1230
- 06/02/2019 16:44 RUSH Lat,Lon 40 49.596, -122 51.330, Geographic – between Tannery Gulch and Hwy 3 on the Trinity River Management Unit, 01 acreage, Declared out on 06/10/19 1213