LOOK: Tornado Touches Down on Cape Cod (Photos of Damage)

On Tuesday, July 23, a rare tornado touched down on South Yarmouth and Dennis in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, shortly after a tornado warning was first issued in the area.

JUST IN: Confirmed tornado touchdown on Cape Cod https://t.co/wysD0V0ogi — necn (@NECN) July 23, 2019

As a storm system moved through Massachusetts Tuesday morning, According to NECN, a tornado warning was set in place for Massachusetts’s Barnstable County until 12:45pm ET. The warning urged residents in the area to “to take cover immediately, moving to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.”

We spoke to Effie Orfanides, who was in the area and “lived through” the tornado; she said “It sounded like an awful howling. Like a train.” She added that, following the tornado, there was no power in most of the town and “very little cell service.”

@NWSBoston Insane wind damage in South Yarmouth pic.twitter.com/5K4spDhF4k — Anthony Piccoli (@Antpicc_860) July 23, 2019

Anthony Piccoli shared a scary video clip, taken from the inside of a car during the tornado. The clip, which he described as capturing “insane wind damage in South Yarmouth,” shows large branches being thrown off of trees as wind and rain rips through the area.