Hurricane Barry: All the Memes You Need to See

Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana on Saturday. The category 1 hurricane brought heavy rainfall and flooding to the Gulf Coast, and knocked out power for thousands of citizens in the region. It has since been been downgraded to a tropical storm.

According to CBS, Barry could still bring “dangerous, life-threatening flooding” to Louisiana and Mississippi. To cope with this worrisome situation, the internet has seen fit to take Hurricane Barry and provide comic relief through a series of memes.

Granted, these memes aren’t referencing the damage that Hurricane Barry is predicted to cause, but rather the many pop culture references and Louisiana-related jokes that online users have concocted.

The most common references have been to Barry and Barry, the characters played by Eugene Levy and Rick Moranis in the 1986 comedy Club Paradise, and popular singers like Barry White, Barry Manilow and Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees. The aforementioned meme also includes Barry Williams, the actor who played Greg Brady on The Brady Bunch.

Another popular meme on Twitter and Instagram has been using celebrities and famous cartoons to convey the suspense of waiting for Hurricane Barry to pass. Some used a video of DJ Khaled looking stressed out on a jet ski, while others used a goofy photo of Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien looking out of a rain-drenched window.

Other memes in this vein drew attention to the fact that Hurricane Barry took a long time to make landfall. One example shows an elderly man looking out of his window with the caption, “Actual shot of Barry going 5 mph.” Another meme personified Hurricane Barry, as though it were a nervous partygoer. The text reads, “You still coming through?” and Barry’s response is “Who all over there?” The most humorous, however, may be the use of lyrics from Sinead O’Connor’s hit “Nothing Compares 2 U.” Check it out below.

More than 70,000 customers were without power Saturday morning, including nearly 67,000 in Louisiana and more than 3,000 in Mississippi. According to AP News, Hurricane Barry brings with it an “amazing” amount of moisture. Heavy rain is expected to continue all weekend, with predictions of up to 20 inches throughout Louisiana and New Orleans.

The National Hurricane Association added that tropical storm conditions are believed to continue throughout the weekend. “Wind gusts to tropical-storm force in squalls are possible along portions of the coasts of Mississippi, Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle,” they stated.