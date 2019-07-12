Oprah Opens Road During Kihei Fire; Some Maui Residents Still Unsure About Access

People fleeing a 3,000-acre brush fire in Kihei were asking Oprah to open a private road on her land in Maui to help with evacuations. Oprah later shared that access to her private road was given to the county almost immediately, hours earlier. It appears that a number of people didn’t know this was the case.

Hi there Jack, Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/BxsPNUkkJC — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) July 12, 2019

Jack Moussally wrote on Twiter: “Maui is on fire consider opening the ranch road so we can get upcountry.” She responded: “Hi there Jack, Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all.”

Many people on social media tweeted that leaving Kihei would be easier if a private road on Oprah’s land was opened, due to other roads heading north being blocked by the fire. The road is referred to as “Oprah’s Road,” Maui Time reported in 2011. It’s 12-feet wide, paved, and “stretches from the water tank at Kealakapu Road near Piilani Highway in Kihei to Keokoa, near Haleakala Highway.”

It’s unclear why some people were still tweeting, seeking access to the road, even after Oprah said that access had already been granted to the county.

See map – people in Kihei need to evac/go home if they live up north, problem is that Oprah owns the area circled here and since the roads heading north are blocked by fire, people have literally nowhere to go since she doesn't want public roads through her property pic.twitter.com/6ByiLFytdP — Top Dog (@DJAL3XGA5) July 12, 2019

@Oprah I know you spend time here on your property in #Maui. I do not know if you are aware of the large brush fire and the many locals that are stuck in #Kihei needing to get to upcountry. Please allow access to your private road and help us! #oprahsavestheday — Alexandraktlyn (@Alexandraktlyn) July 12, 2019

@Oprah Any chance you could open your private road to help everyone trapped in Kihei because of the fire..? #maui #mauifire — brandon paradeau (@bp_se7en) July 12, 2019

@Oprah I’m working with 25 teen volunteers in Maui trying to save the wildlife. We’re unable to get back to our hotel in Kihei. Any help would be greatly appreciated. — TheKidFromOlney (@TheKidFromOlney) July 12, 2019

Some of the tweets above came after Oprah said she had already given the county access to her private road. It’s unclear if it just took the county awhile to make that road available or exactly what occurred to cause the confusion.

Maui Watch reported that the county didn’t officially announce the road was open. However, some residents told Maui Watch that they were allowed access to the road.

Meanwhile, others on Twitter said the county was using the road but not opening it to the public. This runs counter to what Maui Watch discovered, and Heavy has not been able to confirm these reports.

County officials won’t let people use it! — D.J. (@djsfit) July 12, 2019

Ok but it's STILL on fire and so many people are stuck! Please open it to the public 🙏 People who live upcountry could get home if you did! At least let the locals through!! — NASA (@try_a_full_life) July 12, 2019

One person said the Kihei to Kula bypass on Oprah’s property was only open to residents on one side, and not to everyone who wanted to get to the airport or away from the fire. On Twitter, Adventure_Diary wrote: “not the full story. I was there. Only residents on the other side of that road ‘Kula’ can pass. No one else! It was intense. People wanted to get to the airport or just away from the nearby fire were turned down!”

not the full story. I was there. Only residents on the other side of that road “Kula” can pass. No one else! It was intense. People wanted to get to the airport or just away from the nearby fire were turned down! the security guy was a total ass — Adventure_Diary (@alohalizy) July 12, 2019

But others insisted access was always available.

That issue asie, road has been open since it began, basically. No need for outrage or making an issue of this regarding the fire. The other stuff is more complex. Yes. — Yelnick McGwawa (@YelnickMcGwawa) July 12, 2019

Short answer, yes. And she granted yep granted access to help people get away from a fire. But it’s her land to do as she wishes. Not the only one either. Here’s hoping benevolence always prevails. — SMSE Woman (@MeJesi) July 12, 2019

Governor David Ige tweeted his thanks to Oprah for her generosity in opening the road. He wrote: “A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire”

A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire https://t.co/DPC6qkAGrq — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) July 12, 2019

In 2016, a local blog from a resident of Kihei talked about traveling in the Kihei area and Oprah’s land. They noted that there aren’t many connecting highways since the island is small and some main cities only have one way in. The blog noted that Oprah had offered to pay for a connecting road near her property at one point, but the county didn’t take her up on the offer at the time.

In 2012, Variety reported that Oprah was expanding her property in Kula on Maui for a total of about 782 acres.

Oprah did indeed open her private road to help with fire evacuations, and the Governor thanked her for the effort. It’s not clear why some people were still confused about the road access after it was granted. Heavy will update this story when more details are available.