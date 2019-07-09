Ross Perot’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ross Perot’s family is mourning his loss after he passed away from leukemia at the age of 89, according to the Dallas Morning News.

The outlet reports that Perot was diagnosed with leukemia in February and a massive secondary infection the next month nearly killed him. However, Perot’s family said he still showed up to the office most days.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ross Was the Born to Lulu May Ray and Gabriel Ross Perot

According to Dallas Morning News, Ross was the third child of Lulu May Ray and Gabriel Ross Perot. He was born in Texarkana, Texas, in 1930.

Ross was reportedly named Henry Ray, after his maternal grandfather. However, during his teenage years, he changed his middle name to honor his father, who passed away when Ross was 25 years old.

According to his veteran tribute, Perot studied at Texarkana College before entering the U.S. Naval Academy in 1949. He graduated with the class of 1953.

2. Ross Was Married to Margot Perot

Ross met his wife, Margot Birmingham, who was from Greensburg, Pennsylvania in 1952. According to Dallas Morning News, the two went on a blind date when he was a midshipman and she was studying at Goucher College in Baltimore.

Ross married Margot in 1956 and the two have been married since. She was by his side when he famously ran as an independent in the 1992 presidential race. The outlet reports that Ross maintained a busy social calendar with his wife of over 60 years.

3. Ross and Margot had Five Children & Sixteen Grandchildren

Ross and Margot had five children, Ross Perot Jr., Nancy, Suzanne, Carolyn, and Katherine. They were extremely important to him.

Nancy Perot told Dallas Morning News that there was a private, tender side to her father, which was often eclipsed by his “bolder-than-life” public persona.

“I want people to know about Dad’s twinkle in his eyes,” she told the outlet. “He always gave us the biggest hugs. We never doubted that we were the most important things in his life.”

4. Ross Perot Jr. Founded a Real Estate Development Company in 1988

Rest in LOVE, Ross Perot. #SpiritOfTexas#USA #America H. Ross Perot, Jr. & Jay W. Coburn journeyed around the globe in their Bell 206L-1 LongRanger II (N3911Z) Taken on 30 September 1982 pic.twitter.com/tvFuj9UOzQ — Massachusetts Spy 💫 (@MaxxCorona) July 9, 2019

According to Forbes, Ross Perot Jr. graduated from Vanderbilt Univerity and went on to found a real estate development company named Hillwood. He currently lives in Dallas, Texas with his wife Sarah and their four children.

According to Hillwood, Perot Jr. serves as the chairman of the Perot Group, which manages a variety of family interests including real estate, oil and gas, and financial investments. He is the chairman of Hillwood as well. At the time of his father’s death, the 60-year-old’s net worth was reported to be $2.3 billion.

“Describe my father?” Ross Perot Jr. said in an interview. “Obviously a great family man, wonderful father. But at the end of the day, he was a wonderful humanitarian. Every day he came to work trying to figure out how he could help somebody.”

5. Nancy Perot Opened a Bookstore in 2017

“As many of you know, this great American was the father of our bookstore’s owner. Our staff joins the nation in mourning his passing,” the store wrote on Facebook.

According to D Magazine, Nancy Perot was an English major, who went on to work 12 years as a freelance writer. She told the outlet that she has “always loved books and the written word.” She thinks cities need more bookstores, so she opened the independent Interabang Books in Dallas, Texas in 2017.