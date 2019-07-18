WATCH: Paramount Drops New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Trailer on Twitter

Watch the official trailer for #TopGun: Maverick starring @TomCruise. In theatres 2020. pic.twitter.com/WbXdWDR2nc — Paramount Pictures (@ParamountPics) July 18, 2019

On Thursday afternoon, Paramount Pictures took to Twitter to drop the trailer for the new Top Gun film, entitled “Top Gun: Maverick”. The film will hit theaters next year.

John Hamm will star opposite Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in the highly-anticipated movie. The actor recently shared with People, “They’re using some technology on this that is never before seen… We’re shooting the movie in, I think, 6K. So it’s incredibly hi-def. The aerial footage is mind-blowing. And it’s mostly practical. There’s not a lot of CG. Those guys are really up in planes and getting thrown around in multiple Gs.”

Hamm continued, “I think it’s gonna be, for the people who love the first movie, I think it’s gonna’ be very interesting to watch… It very much takes the story in a different direction. But I think for the new fans it’s gonna be something very cool, too. I’ve seen some of the footage, it is out of this world.”

The sequel will not only feature Cruise’s return, but will include Miles Teller playing Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Anthony Edward’s pilot Goose.

Last month, the 32-year-old star sat down with The Wrap to discuss what filming the movie was like. He shared, “I’m certainly trying, but it is difficult… Just the volume of it. I’m sure a lot of people can do it for a couple days or a week, but can you do it month after month after month? There’s been nothing on this film that didn’t take a lot of training to accomplish.”

Teller also talked about how impressed he was with Tom Cruise. He told The Wrap, “I got a masterclass in how to make a movie, and Tom is always thinking of the audience… To work with someone who is so meticulous on every aspect, from the camera to the script to the character to the wardrobe to hair to makeup, literally every detail that guy is dialed in on, and anybody who works with him is fortunate.”

Cruise has been transparent about his excitement for the film. Talking to Access Hollywood in 2017, Cruise said, “There’s going to be aircraft carriers. There’s gonna be jets… I’m very excited. I have to say, I am really excited.”

Variety was the first to drop the news that Miles Teller had been added to the sequel’s cast. In the piece, the outlet dished, “This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters, and will explore the end of the era of dogfighting.”

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joe Kosinski, who made his directorial debut in 2010 with the film Tron: Legacy. Kosinski is also the director behind Oblivion and Only the Brave, which also starred Miles Teller.

The movie is expected to hit theaters June 26, 2020.