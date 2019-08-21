David Delacruz Missing: Police Searching for Boulder Boy

Boulder police are searching for a missing boy, David Delacruz, who never came home from football practice. David, 12, is in middle school.

The Boulder Police Department put out a missing child alert on the evening of August 20, 2019. They wrote that they were “asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.” According to police, at 9:15 p.m. on the evening of August 20, the mother of 12-year-old David Delacruz “contacted police and advised that David was supposed to come home after football practice but has not returned home.”

People with information about David should contact Boulder police at 303-441-3333.

Search Dogs & Drones Were Searching for David Delacruz

David was last seen in the area of Casey Middle School, 1301 High Street, Boulder police said. Police described David as a Hispanic male who stands about 4 foot tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, jean shorts, and blue tennis shoes.

At 9:36 p.m, police reported that Search and Rescue Dogs of the United States (SARDUS) have been requested “and are responding to the scene as an additional resource to help find David.”

At 10:12 p.m., police wrote that they were “utilizing an unmanned aerial system (UAS or ‘drone’)” to help search the area of 3100 34th Street for David. They advised that community members might see the UAS in the area and “notice the visible flashing lights.”

At 10:31 p.m., police wrote that they had requested the assistance of the Boulder Emergency Squad to deploy additional resources in the search for David.

People filled social media with prayers for David Delacruz. “GOD BLESS HIM AND BRING HIM HOME SAFE AND SOUND🙏🙏❤️❤️” wrote one woman. “So sad 😢 praying for him 🙏🙏” wrote another. Hundreds of people shared the news stories on David’s disappearance.

This post will be updated as more is learned about the disappearance of David Delacruz.

