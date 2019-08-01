Kennedy Compound Death: Woman Dies of Possible Overdose

A woman has died at the famous Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, according to WCVB Boston, and early reports say it may have been from a possible overdose.

According to WVTM-TV, the woman died on the afternoon of August 1, 2019 “after paramedics were called to one of the homes on the Kennedy Compound property.”

Hyannis News is reporting that the call came from the home of Ethel Kennedy, the widow of Robert F. Kennedy. That property is located on the complex at 28 Marchant Ave.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Original Call Reported a Possible Overdose

WTVM reported that police are investigating, and the call came in as a possible overdose. The woman has not been named. It’s also not clear whether she has any relationship to the Kennedy family.

There are multiple homes in the famous Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port. According to WVTM, the compound encompasses 6 acres.

According to Hyannis News, the call came in just after 2:30 p.m. Emergency radio transmissions reviewed by Hyannis News indicated that police and rescue were called “to reports of an overdose inside the Kennedy Compound.” The newspaper did not indicate the patient’s condition or give a name.

An officer who responded indicated in the radio transmissions that the person was in cardiac arrest and requested a supervisor.

Although, again, it’s not clear who the woman is or whether she is related to the Kennedy family, Ethel Kennedy’s large brood has had its share of tragedy since the assassination of her husband. While some of the 11 children have been very successful (such as Kathleen Kennedy Townsend), two children died tragically, David and Michael. David Kennedy died at age 28 of an overdose in Palm Beach back in 1984. Michael was killed in a skiing accident.

This post will be updated when more information is learned.