Midland, Odessa Active Shooter Reports: Live Dispatch Audio

Midland, Texas police are reporting that they are searching for two active shooters, and CBS News says that at least 30 people were shot in Midland and Odessa, Texas.

You can listen to live dispatch audio from Midland, Texas police here. The dispatch audio for Odessa fire can be found here. The caption with the Midland police dispatch audio reads, “Active Shooter incident reported on Interstate 20. Multiple victims reported on the freeway. Suspect is currently mobile and search underway.”

CBS News is reporting that 30 people have been shot. “As of 5:05p EST today, per police: 10 victims shot in Midland 20 victims shot in Odessa,” wrote CBS correspondent Dave Begnaud on Twitter. He also wrote that a trooper was injured.

BREAKING: 30 people have been shot between Odessa & Midland Texas, police tell CBS News. There are 2 suspect on the loose in 2 separate vehicles. As of 5:05p EST today, per police:

10 victims shot in Midland

20 victims shot in Odessa See below. pic.twitter.com/2Y4L5rggfo — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) August 31, 2019

Here’s what you need to know:

One Man Reported Truckers Being Shot But Details Are Still Very Preliminary

Information on the possible mass shooting is still unfolding. Often in such active shooter situations, details can be contradictory or even wrong in the early stages. However, it’s clear that something major was going down in Odessa and that it possibly centered, at least at one point, on a Home Depot store. On the dispatch audio, police were checking – and had ruled out – an active shooter at a mall.

“There are reports of an active shooter at the Home Depot in Odessa. For the safety of the public and law enforcement please stay away from the area and stay in your homes. We will update will more information as soon as possible,” Midland, Texas police wrote on Facebook. Police told Heavy there were multiple injuries.

MY BOSS JUST GOT SHOT AT ON TANGLEWOOD AND MAPLE PLEASE GUYS STAY OFF THE ROADS AT CENTRAL ODESSA BE SAFE pic.twitter.com/v38B49Q2rk — 𓃰 puff daddy 𓂉 (@deniseperezzzz) August 31, 2019

This man posted a live video on Facebook in which he claimed that people were shot in trucks on the side of the road. That information had not been confirmed. “I don’t know what’s going on, but it’s chaos,” he said. “It’s not safe.” He said he’d seen dozens of officers. “There’s truck people, people laid out…”

Midland police later said there are two shooters. “Update * We believe there are two shooters in two separate vehicles. One suspect is believed to be at the Cinergy in Midland and the other is believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland. The two vehicles in question are: gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Jeep. Please stay away from these areas and stay indoors,” wrote police.

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin also wrote about the situation on Twitter. “Falcons: law enforcement in Midland and Odessa are working to locate and contain a shooter. Please stay in your dorm or office and do not open your doors. There were initial reports that the suspect was in east odessa. We will post here as soon as the situation is under control,” the Twitter page for UT wrote.

Mass shooting in twin peaks at odessa tx pic.twitter.com/pZlWM6WRGS — halsey (@mercylizzle16) August 31, 2019

And: “Lock DownLock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the active shooter situation.