Meet Mr. B, the 26-Pound Chonk Cat Who’ll Steal Your Heart [PHOTOS]

Mr. B might just be one of the most fascinating and adorable “chonker” cats that you’ll see. (“Chonker” is an affectionate term used to describe chubby but photogenic cats.) When Mr. B’s photogenic 26-pound-frame was shared on social media, he went viral so fast that he crashed Morris Animal Refuge’s website.

Mr. B Went Viral Within Minutes of His Posting on Social Media

Mr. B’s absolutely huggable photo was shared on Thursday afternoon on Twitter and Facebook. He went viral so fast that not only did Morris Animal Refuge’s website go down, but Facebook shared error messages when people (including me) tried to share the post.

Morris Animal Refuge wrote on Facebook: “OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More importantly, can you give him a home? Adopt this jumbo-sized package of fluff & love, and help this sad-eyed guy find happiness!”

The share count is currently at 5,300 shares and 5,300 comments.

The tweet about him was a hit too.

His adoption page is at morrisanimalrefuge.org/adopt/beejay. (Yes, Mr. B’s official name is BeeJay.) But that page (and the entire shelter’s website) is down because of Mr. B’s popularity. However, you can still learn more about him on his PetFinder page here.

According to his PetFinder page, he’s a brown-and-chocolate colored tabby mixed with some white, he’s a “large” size, and he’s an adult male. Mr. B is a domestic shorthair mix, he’s neutered, his coat is short, he’s litter-trained, and his vaccination are up to date.

And he’s 26 pounds.

That’s big for a cat! My cat is a little chubby and he’s a tabby with coloring similar to Mr. B’s. But even at my cat’s chubbiest (he’s now on a healthier eating plan,) he weighed 16 pounds (10 less than Mr. B.)

Mr. B appears to be a big-boned cat who’s naturally large in size. His good-natured chonker self will make a wonderful pet for someone. Here are some more photos of Mr. B.

On the “Chonker scale,” Mr. B is somewhere between Megachonker and Oh Law He Comin, people on Twitter have observed.

I do believe the technical term for his size is "Oh Lawd He Comin". Could still be a "Megachonker" but would have to see a profile pic. pic.twitter.com/DHP1KiXCkg — Rebekah (@ToropPro) August 22, 2019

Morris Animal Refuge is located at 1242 Lombard Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

You Can Donate to Morris Animal Refuge & Help Other Cats Like Mr. B

If you can’t adopt Mr. B, you can donate to the shelter if you’d like. He’s gone viral with more than 3,100 Facebook shares and 5,300 comments. But according to the Facebook post at the time of publication, only 20 people have donated to Morris Animal Refuge so far, for a total of $555 raised.

You can make a difference by donating if you want. If you click on the Facebook post below and look at the bottom of the post, you’ll see a “Donate” button where you can donate to the shelter.

As of 10:15 p.m. Eastern, Morris Animal Refuge had said on Twitter that Mr. B wasn’t adopted yet. The shelter opens Friday at 11 a.m.

You can also consider adopting a dog or cat at a shelter near you, if you live far away from Mr. B.

And remember, everyone . . . there are shelters in YOUR area full of kitties and doggies to love! — Denise Andre (@DAndreAz) August 23, 2019

Morris Animal Refuge has been active on Twitter answering people’s questions and admiring (and retweeting) all the cute cat photos being sent to them. They mentioned that another cat, Pandora, has been at the shelter for 225 days.

She’s still waiting for a home – today was her 225th day at the shelter! 😿 https://t.co/x1oyyoUsBe! pic.twitter.com/5f9gYd9j5D — Morris Animal Refuge (@MorrisAnimal) August 23, 2019

The Philadelphia Police offered to put Mr. B in their K9 Unit as their first feline.

Um, if he doesn't get adopted (highly unlikely) he's welcome to join our K9 Unit as its first Feline (he IS a cat, right?!) member — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) August 22, 2019

Mr. B is probably going to change the world.

Website down due to excessive traffic. Would expect nothing less from the popularity of my President https://t.co/nEH2UqDGQo — Aloha 🌴 Luna (@JGRAY_GA) August 23, 2019

You can learn more about Morris Animal Refuge on their archived page here while the site is down. They also have a YouTube channel with some great videos about the shelter.

It was founded in 1874 and was one of the first of its kind in America. It takes in nearly 30 animals a week. They have fun events like a Fur Ball:

And they have puppy yoga.

You can learn more about Mr. B on Petfinder if the shelter’s website is still down.

