How to Watch Boise State vs FSU Football Online Without Cable

Hurricane Dorian tried to derail the matchup between Boise State and Florida State, but the first ever meeting between the two squads will go on in Tallahassee on Saturday night.

Boise State vs Florida State Preview

The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, but the projected path of Hurricane Dorian forced the contest between the Seminoles and Broncos to move a little more inland to Tallahassee. Either way, the game is still a long way from home for Boise State.

“This decision was based solely on the safety of our citizens and people that may be traveling to our city,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry told reporters, noting that 45,000 tickets were told for the game.

Weather was a stickler for Boise State in their bowl game last season as well, with their appearance in the First Responder Bowl against Boston College at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas being scrapped due to bad weather.

The Broncos finished last season 10-3 but lost in the Mountain West championship to Fresno State 19-16 in overtime.

But as always, expectations are high for Boise State. The Mountain West media poll pegged the Broncos to finish in first place in the Mountain Division.

Boise State has shown no fear in taking on Power 5 foes. The wildly successful Mountain West program has notched wins against Arizona (2014), Virginia (2015), Washington State and Oregon State (2016) and Oregon (2017) in recent years. Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin has his team embracing the challenge and don’t see themselves as underdogs one bit against the Seminoles.

“We’re not going there to play these teams to say that we played them and we have them on the schedule,” Harsin told the Associated Press. “That’s not the mentality. These are not those money games. These are games to go out there to compete to win.

“If someone ever comes up and says, ‘Hey, this is awesome you’re playing a money game,’ I would want to punch them.'”

The Broncos are currently listed as 6.5-point underdogs for the contest.

Florida State is looking to get right in in Willie Taggart’s second season after a historically bad 5-7 finish a year ago. It was the first losing season for the Seminoles since 1976 and the first time the program missed a bowl game since 1981. Taggart knows this game is important for his team to start the season out on the right foot.

“Something we always talk about is making sure that we win the first and last game of the season,” Taggart told the Tampa Bay Times. “It’s always important.”

Redshirt sophomore James Blackman will get the first crack at the starting quarterback job for the Seminoles. He edged out transfers Alex Hornibrook and Jordan Travis. Cam Akers will be the name to watch in the run game for Florida State.

Boise State heads home after the contest a three-game home stand against Marshall, Portland State and Air Force.

Florida State hosts Louisiana Monroe next week before beginning a slate of ACC games, including a matchup against No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 12.