Heather Patton: Video Shows Woman Using N-Word in Racist CVS Outburst

Heather Lynn Patton is a California woman caught on video unleashing a racist rant including using the n-word several times and saying she wants to kill black people, at a CVS Pharmacy in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles on September 24.

The video begins with the woman, identified as Patton, jumping up and down at the entrance of the CVS and yelling, “I hate n*ggers.” When the woman filming says Patton “is on drugs or something,” Patton replies, “no I just hate n*ggers.”

Patton is a 49-year-old Los Angeles resident who works in the TV and movie industry as a costume designer, wardrobe assistant, costumer and in various other film crew roles.

Two other women with the same name also living in California have been misidentified as the woman in the video by social media users. Heavy has confirmed that neither woman, one who is a doctor in San Diego and another who works in the art industry in Los Angeles, is the woman in the video.

The Heather Patton who is in the video did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy. It is not yet clear if the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the CVS after the incident or if a 911 call was made to the LAPD.

Here’s what you need to know about Heather Lynn Patton:

1. Heather Patton Yells in the Video ‘I Would Kill a N*gger but the Law Says I Can’t Kill the N*ggers’

"If the law didn't say I couldn't kill the nig*ers they'd be all dead" This racist lady told a Black woman that she would kill all black people if it wasn't illegal in a CVS in California WHO IS SHE?! SHE NEEDS TO BE IN PRISON FOR LIFE! pic.twitter.com/iiShKgmkPL — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 26, 2019

The incident occurred on September 24, 2019, and went viral on September 25, 2019, after it was posted on Facebook and then shared by several influential social media personalities that same day, with many asking for help identifying the woman in the video. Heather Patton’s neighbors identified her as the woman in the video and Heavy confirmed her identity through public records.

In the video, which you can watch above, Patton is seen in the entrance of the CVS Pharmacy on Colorado Boulevard in Eagle Rock, Los Angeles, according to witnesses. She is jumping up and down and yelling, “I hate n*ggers,” as the woman who recorded it begins filming. Patton then walks out into the parking lot.

Patton can be heard saying, “f*ck you n*ggers,” as a man walks by and tells her, “come on lady, take a break.” Patton then yells again, “I hate n*ggers.”

As the woman filming says they are calling the cops, Patton yells, “I would kill a n*gger but the law says I can’t kill the n*ggers. If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*ggers they’d all be dead!”

Patton then walks to her car and points out her license plate number on her Honda Element SUV to the woman who is filming and then chants n*gger six times before getting into her car as the video ends.

2. Another Woman Who Was at the CVS Pharmacy Says Nothing Preceded the Video & Patton Sped Off in Her Car Dangerously After the Video Ended

Renee Saldana, a Los Angeles woman who was at the CVS, wrote on Twitter, “This happened yesterday afternoon. I was also there and got video of this woman’s racist rant at CVS in Eagle Rock.”

Saldana added that she reported the incident.

When asked if there was any buildup or altercation before the outburst in the door of CVS, Saldana tweeted, “No, not as far as I could tell. It was quiet in CVS & then someone just yelled the n-word and then it was quiet again & then that woman started screeching racist stuff towards a Black woman (who shot that video). There was no build-up or prior altercation.”

She added, “There were at least a dozen witnesses and there was more yelling going on inside before the video starts. That woman was freaking out everyone in the store shouting about lynching Black people. There were 2 shoppers who saw her drive up & said she was driving erratically when she parked. When the woman took off after the rant, she was speeding west on Colorado driving on the wrong side of the street. Other frightened customers kept saying, ‘She could kill someone!'”

In the video, a woman can be heard making what appears to be a 911 call and telling the dispatcher that Patton “drove into the parking lot like a crazy person.” It is not clear if police responded to the CVS or if an investigation is ongoing.

3. Patton Has Had 2 Restraining Orders Taken Against Her by Her Neighbors, Records Show

Heather Patton has been issued two restraining orders by her neighbors in the Mount Washington neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles County court records.

Both of the restraining orders were issued in April 2017. Details of the incident and alleged harassment that led up to the orders being granted were not immediately available.

Patton does not appear to have a criminal record.

Her neighbor told KTLA-TV that Patton, “has a long history of erratic, unstable behavior and making violent threats to him and his family.”

4. She Has Worked on Several TV Shows, Including ‘Rescue Me,’ ‘The Americans,’ ‘Private Practice’ & ‘Medium’

Heather Patton has worked in the TV and movie industry for several years in costuming and in other crew roles, according to her IMDB page and her resume.

Patton has worked on several TV shows and movies. She was a key production assistant on the movie “The Quarry in 2002,” and a costume designer for two short movies in 2005 and 2013.

She also worked as a wardrobe assistant on “Winter Solstice,” “Walk This Way,” “Epic Movie” and as a set costumer on “Paterson.”

Patton was a costumer for “Private Practice,” “Medium,” “Rescue Me” and a set costumer on “The Americans.”

5. Patton Attended Virginia Commonwealth University & Is Married

Heather Patton was born in Iowa and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a bachelor’s of fine arts degree, according to her Linkedin profile. She says on Linkedin that she has worked in the theater industry as a wardrobe supervisor and dresser since 1996 and as a costumer and costume designer in the film industry since 2001.

Patton, who has also volunteered at the Museum of Contemporary Art-Los Angeles, The Midnight Mission and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, lives in Los Angeles with her husband, according to public records.

