Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, October 28

The nightmare is worsening in California, as a new wildfire erupts and spreads rapidly in the Los Angeles area. The Kincade Fire in the northern part of the state has also exploded in size.

On a lighter note, researchers are tracking a massive great white shark in the hopes that she will lead them to a shark nursery.

And a first-grade football player’s heartfelt letter to his favorite coach is going viral.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: A New Fire Erupts In Southern California & the Kincade Fire Has Doubled In Size

A new wildfire erupted early Monday morning in Los Angeles and prompted mandatory evacuations of thousands of people overnight. The wildfire sparked in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center Museum after midnight and spread incredibly fast, burning more than 400 acres before sunrise as it moved west.

Among the evacuees was NBA star LeBron James, who shared on social media that the fires were “no joke” and expressed well-wishes to the first responders battling the flames. The cause of the Getty Fire was not immediately known.

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

In northern California, firefighters are dealing with a nightmare as the Kincade Fire continues to get worse. The fire doubled in size over the weekend, scorching more than 54,000 acres. Officials say the fire has destroyed nearly 100 buildings and still threatens thousands more.

Firefighters are hoping that calmer wind conditions forecast for today will enable them to gain control over some of the fire. They have only a 24-hour opportunity to make serious headway because another major wind event is expected to begin by Tuesday evening. There is also no rain in the upcoming forecast.

The utility company PG&E is also continuing its efforts to avoid sparking even more fires with planned blackouts. More than a million people are expected to remain in the dark until at least Thursday.

OFF-BEAT: Researchers Are Tracking A 2,000-Pound Great White Shark & Hope to Find a Shark Nursery

A team of researchers at OCEARCH is following the path of a great white shark as she travels down the east coast of the United States in the hopes of seeing the spot where she gives birth. The shark was given the name Unama’ki, which means “land of the fog.” The shark was first tagged off the coast of Nova Scotia and the name comes from an indigenous group located there. The shark was lifted onto a research vessel to be tagged and her movements are tracked via satellite.

Unama’ki weighs 2,076 pounds and is more than 15 feet long, making her the second-largest shark OCEARCH has ever tagged. She was last spotted moving toward southern Florida after being tagged near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Researchers are hoping the shark will lead to her breeding grounds. OCEARCH explains on its website, “As a big mature female, Unama’ki has the potential to lead us to the site where she gives birth and exposes a new white shark nursery.” Great white sharks are known to travel thousands of miles south for the winter.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: First-Grader’s Heartfelt Note To His Football Coach Has Gone Viral

My hear can't 😭 Jayden, a 1st grader at Charles Elementary School in Indiana, reads a special letter to his football Coach This is so pure I'm crying 😭 Coach Richard is a HEROIC Coach SALUTE ❤ pic.twitter.com/amA4gSgJ5Y — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 26, 2019

This video just might make you cry because of how gosh darn adorable it is! A first-grader in Indiana named Jayden wanted to share his gratitude for his football coach, Richard Nelloms, after a fun season. Hie gifted Coach Richard a mug with the caption, “A good coach can change the game. A great coach can change a life.” Richard hugged Jayden and said “thanks, buddy!”

But Jayden was not done yet. With his mother recording, Jayden read aloud a special letter he had written. “Dear Coach Richard, you have been the greatest coach of my life. I love you, Richard. I want you to show me your gym. You helped me love football again. Thank you for being my favorite coach. Love, Jayden.” Jayden began to cry toward the end of the letter and Coach Richard brought him in for another big hug.

The video has since gone viral. Coach Richard shared on Facebook that he managed to hold it together while Jayden was reading. But he admits that he cried as he watched the video back. Coach Richard wrote that he had felt “so lucky” to work as the elementary student’s coach. “I was so nervous at first , some of the parents had to tell me to raise my voice so they could hear me lol I felt blessed with the chance to be myself & teach my players how to have fun no matter what. It’s a dream of mine to make an impact on as many souls as possible. Thank you Jayden for allowing me to fulfill a dream of mine!!!”

Jayden’s mother, Courtney Wigginton, also expressed gratitude on Facebook for the outpouring of support as the video went viral. She explained that the family has also, unfortunately, received some negative comments with a racial undertone. She wrote, “t hurts seeing some of the disrespectful comments, especially regarding my child, but I know God will have our back thru this journey and at the end of the day, LOVE WILL WIN! The devil will always be at work, but my God will always turn out on top.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Congresswoman Katie Hill announced she is resigning amid accusations of improper relationships with staffers.

Former Rep. John Conyers, who served in Congress for more than 50 years and was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, has passed away at the age of 90.

An Iowa woman was killed after she was struck by debris from a gender-reveal announcement that sparked an explosion.

Don’t be fooled by a new scam targeting bank customers via text message.

Popeyes’ popular chicken sandwich returns to the menu on November 3.

CHECK THIS OUT

The folks at NASA are helping to get everyone into the spirit of Halloween! The space agency shared a photo of the sun looking more like a carved jack-o-lantern along with the caption, “Even our star celebrates the spooky season.”

The picture was taken in 2014 by the Solar Dynamics Observatory, which observes the sun at all times. NASA explained that “active regions on the sun combined” to create the image. NASA says the “active regions appear brighter because those are areas that emit more light and energy — markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere, the corona.”

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.