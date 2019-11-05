Alexis Crawford Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alexis Crawford, a 21-year-old senior at Clark Atlanta University, has been missing since the night of October 30. Her family and friends are desperate for any news about where she may be. Here’s what you need to know about Crawford and what happened.

1. Her Family Last Spoke to Her the Night of October 30

Alexis Crawford’s family last spoke to her on October 30 and she was in good spirits and laughing, 11 Alive reported. They talked during a FaceTime call around 3:23 p.m. on October 30. Monica Wright told 11 Alive that her sister asked for some money through Cash App, her father agreed, and they sent her the money

Alexandria Crawford, another sister, said she texted Alexis around 8:44 p.m. on October 30 and asked what her weekend plans were, 11 Alive shared. Alexis texted back “nothing” and didn’t say anything else. Then around 9:03 p.m. on October 30, she posted to Instagram and around 9:24 p.m. she posted laughing emojis in response to an Instagram message.

21 year old Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford has been missing since October 30th. Please share! 😢 pic.twitter.com/c7SV1cPHH2 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) November 5, 2019

Her family said it’s not like Crawford to disappear, WSBTV reported. She talks with someone from the family every day.

2. Alexis Crawford’s Roommate Said She Last Saw Her Just After Midnight on October 31

Alexis Crawford’s roommate said she took Alexis to a liquor store around 11:30 p.m. on October 30 and then went back home, 11 Alive shared. She said she saw Alexis around 12:30 a.m. on October 31. When she woke up, Alexis wasn’t there and the front door was locked.

This is where @CAU student Alexis Crawford was last seen on Wednesday. It’s an apartment near campus she shared with a roommate. Today I spoke to her sisters about their last conversation with Alexis. Watch my live report on Ch2 at 6 pic.twitter.com/rqOqNZ0E95 — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

Alexis lived at Heritage Station apartments, which are near the campus.

3. Her Phone Charger & Apartment Key Were Still at Her Home

Since Thursday, her phone has been going to voicemail and she hasn’t been seen at work or at school.

Alexis’ cell phone, ID card and debit card are all missing. But her cell phone charger and her apartment key were left behind, CBS 46 reported.

She hasn’t been to work since October 29.

The family of Alexis Crawford said this is what she looked like when she was last seen alive. They’re hoping anyone with information with share it with police. They believe something bad may have happened. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/Chhtte4dCY — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

Her family says that the picture above is the most recent photo of her and best displays what she looks like.

4. She Wasn’t Comfortable Sleeping in Her Bedroom

Alexis had some kind of unknown incident on October 26 in her bedroom that left her not feeling comfortable sleeping there, 11 Alive reported. Ever since that night, she had been sleeping in the living room.

According to her Instagram profile, she was studying sociology and criminal justice at CAU.

At a news conference, her father Bobby Wright said: “I love you baby. Just come home. I’m not going to leave until you get home.” Her father lives in Athens, but will not leave Atlanta until he finds his daughter, WSB shared.

Today’s news conference was tough for Alexis Crawford’s father. He said he just wants his baby home. He lives in Athens, but he told me today he’s not leaving Atlanta until he finds his daughter. If you know anything, call crimestoppers. Watch this story at 6 pic.twitter.com/L445qA9x0f — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) November 4, 2019

Her brother, Derrick Carter, also pleaded for help finding his sister.

5. She Was Wearing a Black Shirt & Cheetah Scarf When She Was Last Seen

Crawford is 5’3″ and weighs 140 pounds (other sources say 150 pounds.) She was wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie and a cheetah print head scarf when she was last seen. She has black hair, dark brown eyes, and a mole under her right eye.

If you have any information, call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.