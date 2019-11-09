Elon Musk Tesla Pickup Truck Release Date Announced

Elon Musk’s Tesla pickup truck is almost here. In fact, Tesla CEO Musk took to his Twitter page to put a date to it, and he’s hinted it will be similar to something out of Blade Runner.

“Cybertruck unveil on Nov 21 in LA near SpaceX rocket factory,” Musk revealed on November 6, 2019. When a fan responded, “do we need to dress in cyberpunk attire?” Musk wrote, “yes.”

Fans responded with excitement and jokes. “Can we pre-order that day??” asked one. “Will you be making a Cyberboat Elon? You seem to really be ignoring the undersea market,” another wrote. People want additional details, though. “d*mn so in two weeks we’ll know what the cybertruck looks like and can do….” wrote another. “How do you not have Elon on the BatPhone direct line?” said a fan.

The cybertruck has been promised since 2013, so it’s expected unveiling is a big deal to a lot of people.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some Details of the Electric Pickup, Such as a Price Range, Have Leaked & Musk Tweeted About the Movie Blade Runner

The date is strangely familiar …https://t.co/YZl5R1POJL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2019

What a lot of people want to know now: What will the cybertruck look like? Musk has referred to the movie Blade Runner being set in November 2019. EnGadget reported that Musk has said the electric pickup will have a “cyberpunk” design, “like it came out of a sci-fi movie.”

“The date is strangely familiar …” Musk wrote of the launch date, referring to Blade Runner.

According to CNN Business, some details of the Tesla pickup truck have leaked out. For one, it’s supposed to sell for less than $50,000. Musk has said the vehicle will “be a better truck than a Ford F-150 and a better sports car than a Porsche 911,” CNN Business reported. In 2018, writing again on Twitter, Musk revealed that the cybertruck may have a “300,000 lb towing capacity.”

According to CNBC, Musk made the comments about the truck’s comparatives in a podcast, saying that the truck “will be a better truck than an F-150 in terms of truck-like functionality, and be a better sports car than a standard [Porsche] 911. That’s the aspiration.” He added, “It just can’t be unaffordable.”

However, the site warned that the truck’s design might not resemble a traditional pickup. Musk has not unveiled the cybertruck’s look. According to EnGadget, Musk spoke about the cybertruck to Tesla shareholders in June, and he said it might be modeled on Ford’s F-150. Musk has also stated on Twitter that the cybertruck might have “dual-motor, all-wheel drive with ‘crazy torque’ and a driving range of 400 to 500 miles,” CNBC reported.

According to International Business Times, Ford and General Motors are working on their own electric pickups.

The electric pickup reveal date is timed with the L.A. auto show. Road and Track reports that the Tesla unveil will take place on “the last day of the press preview of the Los Angeles Auto Show” but not at the show.

According to Car and Driver, the electric truck is expected to have “dual electric motors and all-wheel drive to produce a high amount of torque.”

