Jade, Tekashi 69’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Jade (real name Rachel Wattley) is an aspiring rapper, bartender, and girlfriend of rapper Tekashi 69. The two met weeks before Tekashi was indicted on federal racketeering and firearms charges stemming from his time with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods street gang.

Prior to his sentencing, Jade wrote an emotional letter to Judge Paul A. Engelmayer where she said Tekashi was a “kind-hearted” person.

“When I met Daniel Hernandez, he was nothing like how the internet portrayed him to be. He was the total opposite.” She wrote. “He was exceptionally respectful, outgoing, very sweet, kind-hearted and a genuine generous person. Yes, we knew each other for a few weeks before his indictment but I decided to stick by his side not because I felt I needed to but that he needed someone he can trust in his corner.”

She goes on to say that Tekashi took care of his family during his incarceration and has been nothing but professional in the courtroom. “Throughout the first few months while Daniel was incarcerated he would always speak on his family, take care of everyone and then go above and beyond with what was necessary Leading up to this sentencing day, we are extremely optimistic that he will be able to show the change in him to anyone that matters and to the entire world. I am hoping that you can consider this letter as a reasonable statement based on his conduct in the courtroom.”

Jade has stuck by Tekashi’s side for the past year as the rapper’s reputation has been publicly dragged through the mud. He “snitched” on his former gang members in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods by cooperating with the FBI and New York police. The information and testimony he provided led to 11 Nine Trey members being found guilty of various crimes.

According to court documents, The US Attorneys Office called his cooperation “extraordinary” and agreed with the assessment that the rapper should be released from prison for time-served. He is facing a minimum of 47 years for pleading guilty to racketeering and firearms charges. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Jade has supported Tekashi for the past year as he’s been held in federal prison.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Got 6ix9ine’s Face Tattooed on Her Chest and Shoulder While He Was in Prison

Jade is serious about her dedication to 6ix9ine. She got a famous photo of Tekashi smiling and blowing smoke out of his mouth tattooed on her left breast and shoulder in May and added a second tattoo of the rapper to her shoulder/back in July.

The fact that Tekashi was facing 40+ years behind bars and had a network of gang members after him didn’t seem to affect her loyalty. After he publicly testified, the comments on her posts turned overwhelmingly negative and critical of her new ink. “Damn esputida you got this snitch tatted on you. EMBARRASSING.” said one user, “You ruined your body,” said another.

2. Tekashi Bought Her a $35,000 Rolex While He Was Behind Bars

Right before he went to federal prison, Tekashi bought one last gift for Jade, a 41mm Rolex DateJust customized with 18k white and rose gold and 24 carats worth of VS diamonds. The Rolex was made by celebrity jeweler JimmyBoi and delivered to Jade on behalf of Tekashi as she celebrated her birthday with friends and family at Jue Lan Kitchen.

“BeSt birthday EVER!! 😬🎉💕 thank you baby 😩🌈,” she wrote, “He got me this before he went in ☹️ shout out @jimmyxboi for the drip💧”

The watch reportedly cost the rapper $35,000.

3. Jade Bartends with Her Twin Sister Baddie Gi

Jade works with her twin sister, Baddie Gi, at a number of bars and strip clubs. According to their Instagram accounts, they bartend together at Angels Strip Club and LustNY.

The sisters and their Instagram accounts look nearly identical. Baddie Gi is a model in addition to being a bartender and like her sister, posts photos of her in designer clothes, wearing expensive jewelry, and jet setting to exotic locales around the world.

The sisters also model together and have a few sponsored posts where they promote other businesses.

4. Cardi B Allegedly Ordered an Attack on Jade for Sleeping with Offset

Jade is a bartender at Angels Strip Club with her sister who goes by “Baddie Gi”. Back in August 2018, Cardi was at the club watching her husband Offset, 1/3rd of the rap group Migos, perform. Apparently, Cardi accused Jade of sleeping with her husband and ordered her associates to attack her and her sister.

Jade claims that 5 people from Cardi’s entourage “viciously attacked her, grabbing her hair, punching her, and hitting her with an ashtray,” while she was working. The sisters then alleged that a second attack took place later that month, on Aug. 29, when Cardi’s people attacked them again “throwing bottles and chairs at them causing serious injuries that required medical attention.” According to Complex.

Cardi was arrested for misdemeanor assault charges stemming from the incident and showed up to court with a Marilyn Monroe hairdo.

Jade and Baddie Gi sued Cardi B with the help of famous lawyer Joe Tacopina. Their case caught the attention of 6ix9ine who was shooting a music video with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West for their song “MAMA”. Minaj and Cardi have feuded publicly for years and Tekashi saw a perfect opportunity to troll Cardi by hiring Baddie Gi and Jade to appear in the video.

That’s where Tekashi and Jade met and started dating shortly afterward.

5. She Has a Daughter

Jade has a 4-year-old daughter named Jae’la. She posts photos and tributes to her regularly on her Instagram page and dresses her up in designer clothes.

For her 3rd birthday, Jade posted a photo of Jae’la having a temper tantrum with the caption, “Oh where do I start with you Jae’la 😩 those terrible twos are OVER!!! ☺️ you are such a character & have so much personality I can’t believe it you are growing so fast I cherish every moment I have with you 💕 you are definitely a gift 🎁 from god I love you 😍 HAPPY 3rd BIRTHDAY BABY 🎉”

Jade has not disclosed who the father of Jae’la is.

READ NEXT: Tekashi 69 May Be Released From Prison on Wednesday, Says Lawyer