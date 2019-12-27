Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Photos & Videos of Bek Air Wreckage

Dramatic photos and videos emerged showing the aftermath of the Kazakhstan plane crash of a Bek Air jet that has killed at least nine people. You can see them throughout this article. However, the report of nine dead was an early one; some sites were reporting that the number of casualties had climbed to at least 14 people.

According to The Guardian, the plane crashed at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan and was carrying 100 people. It’s believed, at least preliminarily, that most of those people survived, but the videos and photos showed a very disturbing scene.

The Guardian reports that the plane “collided with a building.” This video shows part of the large airplane in the wreckage of a building:

#Kazakhstan L'avion du vol Alma-Ata – Nursultan de Bek Air s'est écrasé dans le quartier résidentiel près d'Alma-Ata.

Vidéo qui documente la zone du crash. pic.twitter.com/m1yaWecLxL — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) December 27, 2019

This video shows emergency workers looking through the rubble. According to CNN, 95 of the people on board the aircraft were passengers, and the rest were crew members.

A plane with 100 people on board has crashed in Kazakhstan, airport officials say.The plane was en route from Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, to the country's capital of Nursultan.Almaty's airport said there were 95 passengers and five crew on board. #Kazakhstan#Almaty pic.twitter.com/aiscHBXeUL — Sashank Chakraborty (@SashankGuw) December 27, 2019

The Montreal Times reported that the dead might include six children.

The Plane Lost Altitude After Takeoff But the Cause Is Not Yet Clear

Самолет упал близ Алматы: есть выжившие pic.twitter.com/hQEftPeTRs — МИА Казинформ (@kazinformkz) December 27, 2019

CNN reported that the plane “lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,” striking a two-story building. The tragedy occurred at about 7:22 a.m. Fox News identified the plane as a “Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.”

Several dead in Kazakhstan plane crash https://t.co/h0PnPA24Ks pic.twitter.com/5m60QLMbXD — Global Issues Web (@globalissuesweb) December 27, 2019

Photos also showed the state of the scene. According to CNN, the flight was destined to fly from Almaty to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, and Bek Air is based in that country.

The President of Kazakhstan Expressed Deep Condolences

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane crashes into building leaving at least seven dead https://t.co/w75MTFGBYe pic.twitter.com/7PRConI1EL — Independent Eagle (@IndependentEag3) December 27, 2019

It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to crash. The Kazakhstan President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev expressed “deep condolences,” according to BBC.

Bek Air Fokker 100 aircraft has crashed near Almatay, Kazakhstan, with 95 passengers and 5 crew onboard. Reports indicate that there are survivors. My prayers for the passengers and their families. 😥 pic.twitter.com/M95lyC1FJu — Airplane Ben (@BenAirplane) December 27, 2019

Photos showed the nose of the plane in the building.

Bek Air #Z92100 crashed shortly after takeoff from Almaty this morning. Preliminary ADS-B data is available at https://t.co/mZRiDsJVkx. We are currently retrieving and processing granular ADS-B data for this flight. pic.twitter.com/n0G5sujqiM — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) December 27, 2019

Flight Radar 24, a site that tracks flights on Twitter, wrote, “Bek Air #Z92100 is a flight from Almaty to Nur-Sultan (formerly named Astana) in Kazakhstan. Scheduled departure time was 01:05 UTC time (07:05 local time) and we tracked the take off at 01:21 UTC time.”

🇰🇿 At least seven people have died after a Fokker 100 carrying 95 passengers and five crew members crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/LQ6gucbpbP — air plus news (english) (@airplusnews_EN) December 27, 2019

Although the cause of the crash is not yet clear, a Reuters reporter on the ground indicated that there was thick fog in the area.

According to Reuters, Bek Air operates “a fleet of Fokker 100 jets.” That type of jet ceased production after its company underwent a bankruptcy, Fox News reports. Those planes are Dutch-made and their flights have been stopped for now in Kazakhstan, according to Montreal Times.

Almaty International Airport posted on social media that there wasn’t a fire in the wreckage and rescue efforts were immediately underway. Almaty is the largest city in Kazakhstan. The Montreal Times reported that a government commission will be convened to look into the crash. The names of the victims were not yet released; it’s also not clear whether those who perished included members of the crew.

