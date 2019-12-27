Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Photos & Videos of Bek Air Wreckage

Dramatic photos and videos emerged showing the aftermath of the Kazakhstan plane crash of a Bek Air jet that has killed at least nine people. You can see them throughout this article. However, the report of nine dead was an early one; some sites were reporting that the number of casualties had climbed to at least 14 people.
According to The Guardian, the plane crashed at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan and was carrying 100 people. It’s believed, at least preliminarily, that most of those people survived, but the videos and photos showed a very disturbing scene.
The Guardian reports that the plane “collided with a building.” This video shows part of the large airplane in the wreckage of a building:
This video shows emergency workers looking through the rubble. According to CNN, 95 of the people on board the aircraft were passengers, and the rest were crew members.
The Montreal Times reported that the dead might include six children.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Plane Lost Altitude After Takeoff But the Cause Is Not Yet Clear
CNN reported that the plane “lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence,” striking a two-story building. The tragedy occurred at about 7:22 a.m. Fox News identified the plane as a “Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.”
Photos also showed the state of the scene. According to CNN, the flight was destined to fly from Almaty to Nur-Sultan in Kazakhstan, and Bek Air is based in that country.
The President of Kazakhstan Expressed Deep Condolences
It’s not yet clear what caused the plane to crash. The Kazakhstan President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev expressed “deep condolences,” according to BBC.
Photos showed the nose of the plane in the building.
Flight Radar 24, a site that tracks flights on Twitter, wrote, “Bek Air #Z92100 is a flight from Almaty to Nur-Sultan (formerly named Astana) in Kazakhstan. Scheduled departure time was 01:05 UTC time (07:05 local time) and we tracked the take off at 01:21 UTC time.”
Although the cause of the crash is not yet clear, a Reuters reporter on the ground indicated that there was thick fog in the area.
According to Reuters, Bek Air operates “a fleet of Fokker 100 jets.” That type of jet ceased production after its company underwent a bankruptcy, Fox News reports. Those planes are Dutch-made and their flights have been stopped for now in Kazakhstan, according to Montreal Times.
Almaty International Airport posted on social media that there wasn’t a fire in the wreckage and rescue efforts were immediately underway. Almaty is the largest city in Kazakhstan. The Montreal Times reported that a government commission will be convened to look into the crash. The names of the victims were not yet released; it’s also not clear whether those who perished included members of the crew.
This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Kazakhstan plane crash.