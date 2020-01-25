Wuhan Coronavirus Unconfirmed & Confirmed Cases in the U.S. [MAP]

Two people in the United States have been confirmed as having the novel coronavirus or Wuhan coronavirus, as of the time of publication. More than 60 are being monitored and are awaiting test results. Here’s a map of the confirmed cases and more details about the unconfirmed ones.

Confirmed Cases in the United States

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. You can zoom out on the map to see the United States.

The first case in the U.S. was on January 21 in Washington state, from a man who had traveled from Wuhan. The man is in his 30s and being treated in Seattle.

A second case in the U.S. was confirmed on January 24 in Chicago, from a woman who had also recently been in Wuhan. The woman in Chicago is in stable condition at a hospital, CBS DFW reported.

It’s important to note that there have been no reported deaths so far in the United States.

Worldwide, the numbers are higher. So far, 1,356 people have been confirmed to have the novel coronavirus worldwide (also called the Wuhan coronavirus or, technically, 2019-nCoV.) There have been 41 fatalities, all in China, CNBC reported.

Unconfirmed Cases in the U.S.

The CDC is monitoring more than 60 people in 22 states in the United States, LiveScience reported. Eleven people have tested negative and two (listed above) tested positive. Although some states are releasing information on who is being monitored and where, not all state are because many patients end up testing negative. It’s important to remember that this is also cold and flu season and the beginning symptoms are similar.

Although we don’t have a list of every unconfirmed case, here’s a look at some details in some states.

California

In California, a patient in Los Angeles is being tested, NBC LA reported. That person had flown from Mexico City and landed at Los Angeles International Airport. They were on American Airlines Flight 2546 and had flu-like symptoms. They were traveling with family members.

Several people in Alameda County are also being tested for the possible Wuhan coronavirus, known as the Novel coronavirus or 2019-nCoV. These people had been in the Wuhan region, where the virus originated, and now are experiencing symptoms, Patch.com reported. Some being tested had been in contact with others who had the virus.

These people are awaiting test results from the CDC and no cases in Alameda County have been confirmed. Symptoms can be from mild to severe and can take two to 14 days from exposure to appear. The number of people being tested has not been released. CBS San Francisco reported that “several” were being tested and there had been no positive results to this point. ABC 7 reported that “less than 10” were being investigated. Dr. Erica Pan told ABC 7: “When we say we’re investigating less than 10 people, that’s moving all the time because sometimes we get a report, we investigate and decide that’s not even somebody we’re concerned about.”

Tennessee

A Tennessee Tech student is being tested for an unconfirmed case, Tennessean reported. They had very mild symptoms and they’re being kept isolated. The patient’s recent travel met the criteria for 2019-nCoV.

Texas

There were at least four unconfirmed cases being monitored in Texas, CBS DFW reported, but the results for one of the people already came back negative. The other three are still pending.

One is a student from Baylor University who was moved to an isolated room on campus while awaiting test results. The residence hall was sanitized.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has notified us that a Baylor student recently in China is being tested for a possible case of coronavirus. Public health officials say the immediate health risk to the BU campus community is low. Details: https://t.co/xL27YHbnPN — Baylor University (@Baylor) January 24, 2020

Another is a Texas A&M student who had symptoms after traveling to Wuhan. That student is self-isolating at their own home. Their results should be available in a few days, KBTX reported.

Lindsey Theis of Newsy reported that the patient, a Texas A&M student, went to the ER on January 22 out of concern because they had been in Wuhan and were experiencing mild respiratory symptoms. For now, the patient is self-isolating and no further details were released.

The other’s information has not been released.

Symptoms

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that come in many forms, including the common cold. But sometimes it can include a more severe illness like SARS. The Wuhan coronavirus is a new form of the virus, first identified at a food market in Wuhan, China. It’s now being referred to as the noval coronavirus by experts.

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, and trouble breathing. It can get more severe if the disease worsens. It can spread from animals to people, but China has also said there have been at least two cases of human-to-human transmission, Forbes reported. If so, it could be transmitted through coughing, sneezing, or close contact, like other coronaviruses. So far there is no vaccine.