Coronavirus Symptoms: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

As the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China continues to rise, three cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States. The outbreak is caused by a new strain of the virus called 2019-nCoV. The Centers for Disease Control says the symptoms of the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

1. The New Strain of Coronavirus First Emerged in China Where Dozens of People Have Died and Three Cases Have Now Been Confirmed in the United States

China has confirmed 56 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, including on death in Shanghai, The New York Times reported on Sunday. The outbreak began in Hubei Province.

The total number of confirmed cases in China is currently 1,975.

Three cases have been confirmed in the United States so far: in California, Washington state and in Chicago, Illinois.

The Centers for Disease Control said the new strain of the coronavirus has been found in 14 countries, including China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Australia, France, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, The Republic of Korea, United States and Vietnam.

“Many patients were potentially exposed to wildlife animals at the Huanan seafood wholesale market, where poultry, snake, bats, and other farm animals were also sold,” according to the Journal of Medical Virology.

2. Symptoms of the Coronavirus Include Fever, Cough and Shortness of Breath

According to the Centers for Disease Control, “coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that circulate among animals, including camels, cats and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can evolve and infect people and then spread between people such as has been seen with MERS and SARS.”

Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, suggesting person-to-person spread is occurring. At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people.

This is a new strain of coronavirus that health officials have named 2019-nCoV. Those infected have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath.

What are the symptoms of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (#2019nCoV)? How does the virus spread? Learn the answers to frequently asked questions here: https://t.co/0ElbjEVlYh. #FAQ pic.twitter.com/dAdUno2jx0 — CDC (@CDCgov) January 24, 2020

Just published: article from China CDC describes a novel coronavirus detected in patients with pneumonia whose specimens were tested at an early stage of the outbreak. The authors describe clinical features of the pneumonia in three of these patients. https://t.co/KInk11CJfs — NEJM (@NEJM) January 24, 2020

3. The State Department Issued a Travel Warning for Americans Planning to Travel to China

Just entered Hubei Province where the #coronarvirus outbreak started. virtually nobody on the streets here. At the checkpoint the police said we can go in but they won’t let us back out. It looks like the entire province of Hubei, population 30 million, to be locked down.#China pic.twitter.com/DnwPAT9Dgs — Stephen McDonell (@StephenMcDonell) January 25, 2020

The State Department issued a travel warning for China.

“There is an ongoing outbreak of pneumonia first identified in Wuhan, China, caused by a novel (new) coronavirus. In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese authorities have suspended air and rail travel in the area around Wuhan,” the travel warning said. “On January 23, 2020, the Department of State ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Hubei province.”

“Chinese authorities have imposed strict travel restrictions in the area around Wuhan,” the State Department said in its travel warning. “Travelers should be aware that the Chinese government could prevent them from entering or exiting parts of Hubei province. Travelers should be prepared for travel restrictions to be put into effect with little or no advance notice.”

4. The United States Says Three Cases of the Coronavirus Virus Have Been Confirmed in Illinois, Washington State and California

The United States has confirmed three cases of Americans infected with the coronavirus. The first was confirmed in Washington state on January 21. That case “is nearly identical to the sequences posted from China,” according to the Centers for Disease Control. Another in Chicago, Illinois, was recently announced.

A third case was confirmed on Sunday in Orange County, California. “The person who tested positive traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the outbreak — and is in isolation and in “good condition” at a local hospital,” the Orange County Health Care Agency told CNN.

Five airports are screening for the coronavirus, according to Aviation Technology. They include John F. Kennedy airport in New York, Los Angeles International Airport, San Francisco, Chicago’s O’Hare airport and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

5. Health Officials Are Trying To Develop a Vaccine for the Coronavirus

Several drugmakers are racing to develop vaccines that could protect against the new respiratory virus originating in China, as fears mount it could spread more widely https://t.co/qPvn9MmJi1 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 24, 2020

In a paper for the Journal of the American Medical Association, Catharine Paules of Penn State University College of Medicine, Hilary Marston and Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health wrote that “so far, it appears that the fatality rate of 2019-nCoV is lower than that of SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV; however, the ultimate scope and effects of the outbreak remain to be seen.”

“While the trajectory of this outbreak is impossible to predict, effective response requires prompt action from the standpoint of classic public health strategies to the timely development and implementation of effective countermeasures,” they wrote.

According to a press release from the National Institutes of Health, scientists are working on a vaccine for this latest strain of the coronavirus, but it will take some time.

“Current studies at NIAID-funded institutions and by scientists in NIAID laboratories include efforts that build on previous work on SARS- and MERS-CoVs. For example, researchers are developing diagnostic tests to rapidly detect 2019-nCoV infection and exploring the use of broad-spectrum anti-viral drugs to treat 2019-nCoVs, the authors note. NIAID researchers also are adapting approaches used with investigational SARS and MERS vaccines to jumpstart candidate vaccine development for 2019-nCoV. Advances in technology since the SARS outbreak have greatly compressed the vaccine development timeline, the authors write. They indicate that a candidate vaccine for 2019-nCoV could be ready for early-stage human testing in as little as three months as compared to 20 months for early-stage development of an investigational SARS vaccine,” NIH officials said.

According to Pharmaceutical Technology, “a team of scientists in Texas, New York and China are also working on a vaccine, noted Baylor College of Medicine vaccine scientist Dr. Peter Hotez. After a vaccine is available, health care workers are likely to receive it first as they are exposed to infected patients.”