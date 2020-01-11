After Tornado Threat, Dallas & Denton Welcome Snow [Photos & Videos]

A day after Dallas residents in Texas faced severe weather and tornado threats, things have calmed down a lot. Many residents enjoyed an unexpected snowy start to their Saturday. But Denton, just a little north, enjoyed even more snow. While DFW Airport reported .2 inch of snow, Denton reported three inches. Check out these photos and videos, starting with Dallas. The second section will include videos and photos from Denton.

Dallas Had Just a Little Snow, But It Was Enough for Residents to Celebrate

According to the National Weather Service, DFW Airport received .2 inch of snow this morning, which was the first measurable snowfall since January 2017 (.1 inch) and March 2015 (1 inch.) People about 45 minutes north in Denton enjoyed up to three inches of snow. But first, here’s a look at what happened in Dallas.

DFW Airport (the official climate site for the Metroplex) received 0.2 inch of snowfall this morning. This marks the first measurable snowfall at DFW since Jan. 6, 2017 (0.1") and the largest daily snowfall at DFW since Mar. 5, 2015 (1.0"). #txwx #dfwwx — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 11, 2020

Some people said that the snow didn’t really stick in the Dallas area.

Snowing in Dallas. Nothing sticking but seeing small bursts. Not as heavy as in Denton it Krum. Still pretty and a reminder we can go from 70° to cold and snow in 24 hours. #CBS11WX pic.twitter.com/QZwp2k1dLa — F. Scott Padgett (@ScottPadgettCBS) January 11, 2020

But a little further north and it did. Residents in the Denton region got a lot more snow than Dallas did.

Welcome to Texas where Denton has snow and Dallas is dry af 🙄 pic.twitter.com/eQQ50JcDSz — Mr. Toxic’s Mentor (@DwestTheMaster) January 11, 2020

This satellite loop shows where snow accumulated in the red regions this morning, according to NWS Fort Worth. You can see that most of the accumulation was north of Dallas.

This enhanced satellite loop shows where accumulating snow (red) fell this morning, as clouds (white/purple) slowly begin to clear. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/8eG08B0Z9s — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 11, 2020

This left some people in Dallas disappointed that they missed out on the prettier moments people a little north enjoyed.

So did Dallas just get 32 degree weather and a wet ground, while everyone else got snow?.. pic.twitter.com/BqNLaV4K7C — Mark 🤘🏽 (@m12camacho) January 11, 2020

You can see the snow falling (but not sticking) in this video below.

Still, the snow flurries were welcomed by residents who had to deal with some intense weather yesterday.

37 degrees in Dallas. Snow drifts piling up ❄️😀 pic.twitter.com/z8RCrjuo01 — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) January 11, 2020

For some people who are native to Texas, they almost never get to see snow. So even some flurries that didn’t stick were welcomed. Of course, it also sparked some memes and jokes.

Dallas can have little a snow, as a treat pic.twitter.com/GPC7cE2F2B — Nick Fox (@foxn31) January 11, 2020

Even with just a little snow, it was still a rare event to enjoy.

Here are some more videos and photos.

This video captures the snow flurries beautifully.

Snow day in Dallas ❄️ pic.twitter.com/PImPwAWPui — AG (@merixalex) January 11, 2020

Pets who aren’t used to the snow were pretty confused.

First snow day in Dallas for Tucker. (My mom sent me haha) said he was very confused by the snow after the Tornado warnings last night 🤣 pic.twitter.com/KcNSyaVVBk — John Blizzard (@JohnBlizzardxo) January 11, 2020

Other pets loved the snow.

Dallas, TX. Jax loves the snow! pic.twitter.com/bTShiepe7H — Preston Wiles (@PrestonWilesMD) January 11, 2020

It was a big switch from the tornado warnings yesterday.

Woke up to snow in Dallas! Tornado warnings last night. Texas is weird. pic.twitter.com/p0XcvwWs5N — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) January 11, 2020

Here’s another photo shared on Twitter.

It’s a blizzard! Dallas and snow. An unusual combo. pic.twitter.com/nfYjpbHTbe — Mic or Michelle (@RedmondMichelle) January 11, 2020

Dallas residents are celebrating.

The Weather Was A lot Snowier in Denton

If you were in the Denton region, you got to enjoy more snow than your Dallas neighbors. It was beautiful.

Snow falling in Denton ❄️ pic.twitter.com/qUYr7bZ5ph — City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) January 11, 2020

Here’s another beautiful photo.

It's Snowing in Denton! Please give yourself plenty of extra time this morning, take it slow. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/KaBGAlOUwt — Keisha Burns (@KeishaBurnsNBC5) January 11, 2020

Check out the Denton Library.

Do you want to build a snowman? ⛄️ We’re loving this snowy miracle. Unfortunately due to the weather, our Read to Rover programs at North and South Branch are cancelled. We’ll keep you up to date on any other cancellations. pic.twitter.com/ILFlkPa7WZ — Denton Library (@dentonlibrary) January 11, 2020

The city of Denton was blanketed in snow this morning.

A rare sight to see @cityofdentontx and @txwomans blanketed in snow. Enjoy it now before it melts. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/Pbq9neTi0d — TWU Emergency Management (@TWUReady) January 11, 2020

It looked beautiful.

We love it too! Heres an updated one! pic.twitter.com/etKQDSjNkJ — TWU Emergency Management (@TWUReady) January 11, 2020

There was even enough snow to make snow angels.

Compared to the .2 inch in Dallas, Denton enjoyed three inches.

Bundle up and be safe outside ❄️ — Denton sees its first snow of 2020, three inches have been reported in Denton county. pic.twitter.com/nfcnulUPDW — ntTV News (@ntTV_News) January 11, 2020

Back around 2008, it snowed a lot more, some residents shared. Here’s a photo from then.

Oh man, I’m so excited about the snow in Denton right now, a cool 520 miles from here, that I’ve been going through old Denton snow day photos. Remember in 2008 when it snowed and accumulated like 6-8 inches the week before spring break? We made snow penises. Ah, college. pic.twitter.com/Tl2WgcNbbc — Sara Button (@sara_button) January 11, 2020

But still, everyone really enjoyed the snow that fell today. It won’t last long, but it was enough for celebrations, photos and videos.