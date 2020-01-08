Iran Plane Crash Photos & Videos Emerge in Tehran

Early photos and videos have emerged on social media that journalists say show the scene of the plane crash in Iran of an Ukrainian Airlines passenger plane. The images are disturbing for what they don’t show: Much wreckage. Although it’s not yet clear whether there are any survivors, the early images are not promising.

The Boeing 737 plane was carrying 180 people when it crashed upon takeoff in Tehran, Iran, according to multiple news reports in the US, England, and Iran. The evening of January 7, 2020 (US time – it’s morning in Tehran) was already a troubling one, after Iran launched missiles at Iraqi bases that house American soldiers. It’s not yet clear whether the missile attacks have anything to do with the plane crash. It would certainly be a terrible coincidence.

#BREAKING: First photo from site of Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crash in Iran. Search and rescue teams are on scene. (Iranian state television) pic.twitter.com/sMpGCc8LoU — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) January 8, 2020

The cause of the Boeing 737 plane crash is not yet known. Early reports from Iranian media claimed the plane had technical problems. However, CNN reported that those reports came from “Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA.” Some on Twitter were using early flight data to raise questions about that claim.

Ali Hashem, BBC’s Iran affairs correspondent, tweeted the first pictures of what he said was the crash scene. “Pictures of what’s left of the Ukrainian plane’s wreckage, nothing much, according to Iranian media it’s very unlikely that anyone survived,” he wrote. He first shared footage he claimed showed “the Ukrainian airplane while on fire falling near #Tehran.”

Then, he shared pictures that shows bits of airline parts in a field.

Pictures of what’s left of the Ukrainian plane’s wreckage, nothing much, according to Iranian media it’s very unlikely that anyone survived pic.twitter.com/4p81eRfJRW — Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) January 8, 2020

Iran’s Metropolises News Agency shared similar photos.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Plane Was Headed to Kiev, According to Flight Data Reports

We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC. https://t.co/qXWHUPGDTu pic.twitter.com/vuAi6TOqTp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 8, 2020

Flight Radar 24 wrote, “We are following reports that a Ukrainian 737-800 has crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran. #PS752 departed Tehran at 02:42UTC. Last ADS-B data received at 02:44UTC.”

The flight history shows the plane bound for Kiev. It left Tehran at 5:15 a.m. local time.

CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz wrote on Twitter, “The Boeing 737 belonging to the Ukrainian Airlines had 180 passengers and crew aboard and crashed shortly after take-off due technical difficulties, ISNA says. Preliminary reports suggest that the plane was en route to Kiev.” BBC reported that the plane crash reports were coming from “local media.”

You can see the Flight Aware page for the plane here. It’s not yet clear whether there are any survivors but disturbing videos emerged. The Flight Aware page says the plane is Ukraine International 752 AUI752 / PS752. It took off from “Imam Khomeini Int’l – IKA.” It was destined for Boryspil, Ukraine. BBC reported that the plane belongs to Ukraine International Airlines.

The @flightradar24 data for #PS752 ends with the airspeed staying constant but the altitude increasing before suddenly cutting out. Nothing stands out at a glance. pic.twitter.com/cfeQktn7eJ — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) January 8, 2020

The report of the plane crash comes after Iran sent missiles to Iraqi bases housing American soldiers.

There’s no evidence, at least preliminarily, that’s emerged showing the missile attacks have anything to do with the plane crash, however. The BBC reported that it was “unclear whether the incident is linked to the Iran-US confrontation.”

The FAA in the U.S. had previously issued “flight restrictions that prohibit U.S. civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran, and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.”

A US official told CNN that “there were no initial reports of any US casualties” from the January 7, 2020 Iranian missile attacks.

“No U.S. casualties in Iraq after missile strike from Iran, but assessment still ongoing: officials,” Lucas Tomlinson, Pentagon reporter for Fox News, also reported.

No U.S. casualties in Iraq after missile strike from Iran, but assessment still ongoing: officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) January 8, 2020

President Donald Trump said he will give a statement on January 8, 2020. Then he tweeted, “All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.” That tweet came before news of the plane crash broke.

Alyssa Farrah, the press secretary for the U.S. Department of Defense, provided this information on Twitter about the missile attacks:

“At approx 1730EST on 1/7, Iran launched at least a dozen ballistic missiles against US military &coalition forces in Iraq. It’s clear these missiles were launched from Iran & targeted at least 2 Iraqi military bases hosting US military &coalition personnel at Al-Assad & Irbil. We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the @DeptofDefense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces & interests in the region. As we evaluate the situation & our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect & defend U.S. personnel, partners, & allies in the region.”

