WATCH: Prince Charles Ignores Mike Pence [VIDEO]

Britain’s Prince Charles became a Twitter trend when he appeared to snub Vice President Mike Pence by completing ignoring him during a receiving line at a Holocaust remembrance event. You can watch video of the moment, which has gone viral on Twitter, later in this article. However, the VP’s press secretary revealed that the prince and vice president spoke before and after the prince’s remarks, disputing the narrative.

Although the British Royal Family famously stays out of politics, some people thought Prince Charles’ snubbing of Pence was purposeful. That’s not clear, of course, but the video caused Pence critics to go wild on Twitter with praise for the heir to the British throne.

Here’s the video:

Prince Charles appears to snub @VP Mike Pence at the #WorldHolocaustForum.

⁰@VPPressSec contacted The Washington Examiner and told us “VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well.“ pic.twitter.com/0kNXc32FZb — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 23, 2020

However, Katie Waldman, the press secretary for Mike Pence, fired back on Twitter after the Washington Examiner shared the video, writing, “This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well.” She shared this photo of the prince:

This is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke prior to entering the event floor and after his remarks as well. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

She then shared video showing Prince Charles and Mike Pence looking chummy at the event.

Video of @Mike_Pence and Prince Charles backstage in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/PWOypUaUs3 — Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

The Event Remembers the Liberation of the Nazi Concentration Camp, Auschwitz

Read The Prince of Wales's speech delivered today at the World Holocaust Forum to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz and International Holocaust Remembrance Day ⬇️https://t.co/FkxzV96Scz@yadvashem #WHF2020JLM pic.twitter.com/2AgJcfX51X — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) January 23, 2020

According to the BBC, the Prince of Wales was greeting “dignitaries, including world leaders,” at an event that was being held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.

Prince Charles spoke of the heroism of his grandmother, Princess Alice, who saved Jews during the Holocaust.

“I have long drawn inspiration from the selfless actions of my dear grandmother, Princess Alice of Greece, who in 1943 in Nazi-occupied Athens, saved a Jewish family by taking them into her home and hiding them,” the prince said at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center.

He added: “My grandmother, who is buried on the Mount of Olives, has a tree planted in her name here at Yad Vashem and is counted as one of the Righteous Among the Nations … a fact which gives me and my family immense pride.”

You can read more about Princess Alice here. You can read the speech Charles gave here.

But all some people wanted to talk about on Twitter was the Pence moment. The video appears to show Prince Charles ignoring Pence’s wife, Karen, too.

Chris Ship, ITV Royal News editor, did write on Twitter, “So what of this Prince Charles ‘snub’ of Mike Pence at the #WorldHolocaustForum event at @yadvashem. I will say there are many more important matters at stake here, but, for what it’s worth, @Mike_Pence’s people say the Vice President and Prince spoke before and after the event.”

People offered their opinions on Twitter:

“Prince Charles looks right at Pence and then walks past without shaking his hand. It was DEFINITELY INTENTIONAL!”

“No class displayed….The Queen should be ashamed of Prince Charles!!!! Vice President is someone who should be respected. God Bless him and our Country.”

“Can we assume that Prince Charles will not be inviting Trump for afternoon tea?”

“How is it possible the Trump administration makes us appreciate both Prince Charles and Rex Tillerson in the span of one week?”

