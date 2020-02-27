Molson Coors Victims: Names, Photos & Tributes

Five people went to work on a Wednesday in February 2020 to their jobs at Molson Coors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, thinking it would be like any other day. In the words of Mayor Tom Barrett, they “thought they were going to go to work and finish their day and return to their families… and tragically they never will.”

The first victim was named on a GoFundMe page as Dana Walk. You can read more about how to help Walk’s family later in this article. Later in the afternoon, police identified the victims as Walk; Jesus Valle Jr., 33; Gennady Levshetz, 51; Trevor Wetselaar, 33; and Dale Hudson, 50.

This post will include a tribute to and photo for each victim as information is learned about them. The CEO of Molson Coors said that the victims held a variety of jobs at the company, working as electricians, a machinist, and power house operator. They also come from multiple communities in the Milwaukee area: Waukesha, Mequon, Delafield and Milwaukee.

“This is a tragic day for our city. A tragic day for our state,” Barrett said. “Five families…are grieving and will be grieving because of this horrific act of this individual. This is a time for us to think of those families because there are five individuals who went to work today, just like everyone goes to work…” He called it an “unspeakable tragedy” and a “community tragedy.”

On the day after the tragedy, Barrett said: “What is most important right now is that our community comes together and puts our arms around these grieving families.”

.⁦@MilwaukeePolice⁩ identify the 5 victims in the Molson Coors shooting, as well as the suspect, Anthony Ferrill. pic.twitter.com/MiNBcrC7y2 — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) February 27, 2020

As one Milwaukeean put it on Twitter, speaking for many others: “I go past this brewery everyday. It is part of our Milwaukee. Very terrible loss of life. Prayers for the victims and their families.” Known to locals as the former Miller Brewery, the plant is interwoven into the fabric of the community.

Officials said six people died, including the shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The mass shooting broke out at Molson Coors on the afternoon of February 26, 2020.

Governor Tony Evers asked for a moment of silence. He said the “hearts of the people of Wisconsin go out to the folks who were needlessly murdered.” He said he and the First Lady would pray for the “lives that have been lost… it’s a tragedy for the entire state of Wisconsin. Wisconsin is a strong state.”

Chief Alfonso Morales called the tragedy “a terrible day for Milwaukeeans,” passing on his condolences.

“We’re a family here and at Molson Coors in Milwaukee, and this is an unthinkable tragedy for us,” a top Molson Coors official, Gavin Hattersley, said.

Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes said it was the 11th mass shooting in Wisconsin since 2004. He called it another “senseless American tragedy.” He said the victims were just people trying to “make an honest living.”

Here’s more information on the lives of each victim:

Dana Walk

The GoFundMe page for Dana Walk reads, “Today, my best friend and her family lost their dear father. Dana Walk was shot and killed in the MKE Coors shooting. Join me in raising money for my best friend Melanie and her family. We love you guys, and we will be walking with the Walks through this.”

You can donate money to help Dana Walk’s family here.

People filled the GoFundMe page with tributes to Walk. “Will so miss chatting with Dana. Our family is just heartbroken at the loss of such a sweet man and the grief Dori, Andy, Melanie & Michelle are left with in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy. Walk Family – we are here for you! Wrapping you in prayer and love❤️” read one.

James Reed wrote on Twitter, “I normally don’t grieve online, but after what I witnessed today I just need to vent. I want to say f*ck humans… My wife and I lost an amazing human today. His name was Dana Walk, my father-in-law and was lost via a mass shooting. Humans suck, they truly do…”

He added: “The pain I am witnessing and feeling should never be experienced by anyone. Hold your loved ones tight tonight everyone and always say I love you. You never know what could happen…RIP Dana Walk, we miss you lots.”

Walk was from Delafield.

Jesus Valle Jr.

Police said Valle was from Milwaukee.

Gennady Levshetz

Levshetz was from Mequon, according to police.

Trevor Wetselaar

Wetselaar was from Milwaukee.

Dale Hudson

Hudson was from Waukesha.

Hattersley, CEO, Molson Coors Beverage Company, also released this statement: “Earlier today we received news of an active shooter on our Milwaukee Brewery campus. The police have since confirmed the shooter, who was an active brewery employee, is now deceased. There is no longer an active threat and our employees are in the process of being released to go home to their families.”

The statement continued, “Unfortunately, I am devastated to share that we lost five other members of our family in this tragic incident. The police are still working to notify their relatives, so I am unable to provide more information at this time. There are no words to express the deep sadness many of us are feeling right now. The most important thing is that we support and care for each other. We ask that everyone be respectful of how our colleagues in Milwaukee are feeling during this incredibly difficult time and do what you can to be supportive. Please hold your family members tight tonight and keep the families of our fallen teammates in your thoughts.”

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the suspect, Anthony Ferrill, had argued with another electrician who was a victim.

.