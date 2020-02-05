What Were the Democrats Yelling at Trump During the SOTU?

At one point during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, a number of Democrats stood up and yelled something at Trump, but it was hard to hear. Then later, others seemed to try to yell out but Nancy Pelosi quieted them. What were they saying? Here’s what we know so far.
They Were Yelling About Trump’s Healthcare Comments
There’s some disagreement online about exactly what they were yelling, but it appeared to be related to Trump’s comments about healthcare.
Buzzfeed News reported that they were yelling “You, You, You!” when Trump said “There are ones that want to take away your healthcare.”
But some people think they were yelling “HR 3.”
Some of the people in the crowd were indeed holding their hands to indicate the number three, so this interpretation is another possibility.
HR 3 is the House Democratic bill on drug prices, so that is another possible interpretation of what they were saying.
Here’s the video. You can watch and decide for yourself what they were saying. Some say they were saying “You Lie!” and others say it was “HR3!”
Some said that because it was hard to understand what they were saying, they didn’t get their point across sufficiently.
Whatever exactly they were saying, it was obviously related to Trump’s comments about healthcare.
Nancy Pelosi Quieted Other Hecklers
At other points during the speech, Pelosi appeared to quiet hecklers who started to shout.
The tweet above notices one moment when she shook her finger at a heckler, seemingly telling them to be quiet.
Fred Guttenberg Was Applauded
One man who yelled was escorted out at one point.
It was later revealed that a protester who was escorted out was Fred Guttenberg, whose son Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting.
Here’s a video of when he was escorted out. Many Democrats applauded him.
Earlier in the Evening, Trump Didn’t Shake Pelosi’s Hand
Earlier in the evening before he gave his speech, Trump didn’t shake Pelosi’s hand when she offered it to him. It’s not known if he did that on purpose or if he didn’t see her extend her hand.
Here’s a video of that moment when it happened.
And another angle.
And yet another angle.
Everyone expected things to be tense, since Pelosi has been pushing for the Senate to vote to remove Trump from office after she successfully led the House to impeach him. But the Senate will likely not get enough votes for Trump to be removed since the Republicans have the majority. So sometimes during the speech tonight, those tensions are spilling out in expected or unexpected ways.
And the opinions shared on Twitter about what happens really depends on what side people are on.
Look at how different supporters’ takes are depending on who they support. Here’s a tweet from a Pelosi supporter.
And here’s a tweet from a Trump supporter.
Although it may not be 100 percent clear what the Democrats were yelling at Trump, their words were another part of a very tense-filled evening for both Democrats and Republicans.
This is a developing story.