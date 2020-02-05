What Were the Democrats Yelling at Trump During the SOTU?

At one point during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, a number of Democrats stood up and yelled something at Trump, but it was hard to hear. Then later, others seemed to try to yell out but Nancy Pelosi quieted them. What were they saying? Here’s what we know so far.

They Were Yelling About Trump’s Healthcare Comments

There’s some disagreement online about exactly what they were yelling, but it appeared to be related to Trump’s comments about healthcare.

Buzzfeed News reported that they were yelling “You, You, You!” when Trump said “There are ones that want to take away your healthcare.”

"There are ones that want to take away your healthcare," says Trump and Dems respond with a scattered "You, YOU, You, YOU, You, YOU, You." — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) February 5, 2020

But some people think they were yelling “HR 3.”

Some of the people in the crowd were indeed holding their hands to indicate the number three, so this interpretation is another possibility.

Democrats are yelling “HR 3,” the House Democratic bill on drug prices. #SOTU — Michele Wright (@michelewrightTV) February 5, 2020

HR 3 is the House Democratic bill on drug prices, so that is another possible interpretation of what they were saying.

#SOTU Democrats are yelling “HR 3,” the House Democratic bill on drug prices — G-RED #iResistFollowBack (@GeraldDThomas) February 5, 2020

Here’s the video. You can watch and decide for yourself what they were saying. Some say they were saying “You Lie!” and others say it was “HR3!”

Some said that because it was hard to understand what they were saying, they didn’t get their point across sufficiently.

Whatever they were yelling didn’t make their point. No one knows what they said 🤷🏻‍♀️ #SOTU — Krissy 🇺🇸 (@kmassey04) February 5, 2020

Whatever exactly they were saying, it was obviously related to Trump’s comments about healthcare.

Why were they hold up “3” and yelling? #SOTU — Michael Bridges (@M_Bridges14) February 5, 2020

Nancy Pelosi Quieted Other Hecklers

At other points during the speech, Pelosi appeared to quiet hecklers who started to shout.

Pelosi just went full principal mode to figure out who was yelling in the chamber #sotu pic.twitter.com/o33alqXhL7 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 5, 2020

The tweet above notices one moment when she shook her finger at a heckler, seemingly telling them to be quiet.

Is Nancy having to quiet house members from yelling during the STOU? #SOTU — The Ordinary Gamer (@OrdinaryGamer01) February 5, 2020

Ooooh @SpeakerPelosi is telling someone off for yelling something. Good! Get your @TheDemocrats in line, Nancy. #SOTU — Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) February 5, 2020

Fred Guttenberg Was Applauded

One man who yelled was escorted out at one point.

Man yelling about gun rights quickly escorted from chamber. #sotu. — JessicaWehrman (@JessicaWehrman) February 5, 2020

It was later revealed that a protester who was escorted out was Fred Guttenberg, whose son Jaime was killed in the Parkland shooting.

UPDATE – this was Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was killed in the Parkland shooting https://t.co/iRR88gWzQq — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) February 5, 2020

Here’s a video of when he was escorted out. Many Democrats applauded him.

.@fred_guttenberg is a National hero tonight for standing up in the House chamber to confront Trump’s lies, and to the @GOP that bows down to the gun lobby & @NRA. #GunControlNow #SOTU pic.twitter.com/iJqo3n6szp — 𝗷𝗼𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗸𝘂 (@joshiku) February 5, 2020

Earlier in the Evening, Trump Didn’t Shake Pelosi’s Hand

Earlier in the evening before he gave his speech, Trump didn’t shake Pelosi’s hand when she offered it to him. It’s not known if he did that on purpose or if he didn’t see her extend her hand.

Here’s a video of that moment when it happened.

Did Trump snub the Nancy Pelosi handshake on purpose? pic.twitter.com/qI9sy7BZA6 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 5, 2020

And another angle.

Nancy Pelosi went in for the handshake aaaaand….Trump ignored it. pic.twitter.com/c8kFSP3kQr — Salvador Hernandez (@SalHernandez) February 5, 2020

And yet another angle.

#NEW MUST WATCH!!! As President Donald Trump Walked to the Podium for His address, The President did not Shake Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Hand #SNUB #SOTU #SOTU2020 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/SMvgtxa3lk — Christina Aguayo 🇺🇲America's Daily Report (@TinaAguayotv) February 5, 2020

Everyone expected things to be tense, since Pelosi has been pushing for the Senate to vote to remove Trump from office after she successfully led the House to impeach him. But the Senate will likely not get enough votes for Trump to be removed since the Republicans have the majority. So sometimes during the speech tonight, those tensions are spilling out in expected or unexpected ways.

And the opinions shared on Twitter about what happens really depends on what side people are on.

Look at how different supporters’ takes are depending on who they support. Here’s a tweet from a Pelosi supporter.

I love Nancy Pelosi. She stuck out here hand knowing full well trump wouldn’t shake it to make trump look like the petty and small man he is. #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/oEuUV0uPud — teetads⁷ (@teetads) February 5, 2020

And here’s a tweet from a Trump supporter.

Nancy Pelosi has spent 3 years trying to impeach President Trump Meanwhile, he has led the Great American Comeback and restored the United States of America to greatness She has opposed him every step of the way She doesn't deserve a handshake pic.twitter.com/Q1MFefkMcL — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 5, 2020

Although it may not be 100 percent clear what the Democrats were yelling at Trump, their words were another part of a very tense-filled evening for both Democrats and Republicans.

This is a developing story.