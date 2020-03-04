Jennifer Sahr: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jennifer Sahr is a 32 year old Florida woman who is accused of homicide by child abuse in the case involving “Baby Boy Horry.”

The Horry County Police Department announced the charges in the death of the infant who was found by utility workers in 2008. The department is located in Conway, South Carolina. It was believed that the deceased child was under 2 days old, according to WYff4.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Baby Was Found Wrapped in a Tote Bag

Jennifer Sahr, formerly Rickel, 32, of Pensacola, Florida, “faces one charge of homicide by child abuse in connection with the 2008 death of Baby Boy Horry,” police wrote.

“The newborn child who became known as Baby Boy Horry was found by utility workers on Dec. 4, 2008, in a wooded area off of Highway 544 outside of Conway.”

According to police, “He had been wrapped in a tote bag and placed inside of a box. An autopsy showed that, when the child was placed outside, it was a viable infant.”

2. Police Say They Confirmed That Sahr Is the Biological Mother of the Baby

According to police, “The latest development in the case comes after scientific evidence provided HCPD with a new lead in the investigation. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has confirmed that Sahr is the biological mother of the child.”

They added: “Community members with information regarding Sahr’s whereabouts are asked to contact HCPD at 843-915-8477.”

Police urged Facebook followers, “Please, for the sake of all who care about Baby Boy Horry, keep comments focused on locating the suspect and peacefully resolving this case.”

On March 3, 2020, police wrote, “Sahr has been taken into custody by members of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.”

3. Police Described How the Child’s Death Affected Them

In a press conference, authorities provided an update in the 2008 Baby Horry Case.

A lieutenant with the police force said he still remembers “that day. I remember being out there and seeing the child. That day, that child was found in a bag and a box…not too far from my home at the time.”

The child was alive and viable “when it was placed there,” he said. “I believe this had a significant impact within the community. This is something that has not left me.” He recently told his wife that he hoped before he retired that “we solve this.”

He used to stop by on his way home to walk the area to see if authorities missed anything.

Police Chief Joe Hill said in the press conference that “these cases have a profound” impact. He added, “We’ve received warrants for Ms. Jennifer Sahr.”

4. Sahr Was a College Student at the Time Baby Horry Died

At the time of the death, Sahr was a college student, the police chief said, at Coastal Carolina University. Police also know who the father was, but they did not release that information, 15 News reported.

“We have begun the process of justice for a child simply known as Baby Boy Horry,” solicitor Jimmy Richardson said according to Live 5.

“Baby Horry became part of our county family as he was discovered abandoned just three weeks before Christmas in 2008 and we are eager to assist in pursuing justice for him,” Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a statement to Live 5. “Robert, myself and our department appreciate everyone who has helped us remember him and celebrate his short life throughout the last 11 years.”

5. Sahr Is Married With two Children

Sahr’s attorney, Greg McCollum, told WPDE-TV that Sahr was “with her husband and two small children in North Myrtle Beach.”

The attorney told the television station:

“She found out about the allegation yesterday and she has done what every responsible citizen would do. She had our firm reach out to police and say that she would travel here and for whatever reason the police decided to expend time and resources and go ahead and arrest her tonight,” he said. “I told police she was coming to Horry County from Florida and that we would surrender her tomorrow at 8 a.m. at J. Reuben. She was prepared to come in for a lawful and peaceful surrender.”

Authorities said that scientific evidence led them to Sahr.