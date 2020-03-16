Joe Biden Compares China to ‘Jack the Ripper’ During Debate

During the Democratic debate, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders had a heated exchange about how to deal with authoritarian governments. In the midst of the debate, Biden brought up a comparison between China and Jack the Ripper that was cut short. Now many on people want to know how he was going to finish his sentence.

Biden and Sanders were arguing about authoritarian governments. Sanders said that when one of those countries improves something, such as China decreasing poverty, it’s OK to bring that up and praise that particular action while still condemning authoritarianism in general. Biden passionately disagreed with that, saying that you need to not be praising any aspect of authoritarian regimes.

In the midst of that, Biden said something about how praising China would be like praising Jack the Ripper. Sanders interrupted him, pointing out that he believed the statement was absurd, before Biden could finish his sentence.

Now many people on Twitter are talking about Biden’s statement and wondering what he was going to say if he finished his statement.

Did Biden just compare economic improvement in China to Jack the Ripper #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/SNe6BlIakJ — caitlin (@c8linmead) March 16, 2020

One person wrote: “Biden calling China, “Jack the Ripper” is one of the most bananas and most useless analogies, we can’t just let that go.”

Biden calling China, “Jack the Ripper” is one of the most bananas and most useless analogies, we can’t just let that go. — Nick Long (@Nick_Long) March 16, 2020

Some people think that part of the exchange went to Sanders.

Bernie: China is an authoritarian state. now a question for you Joe. Yes or no. Did china make progress in reducing extreme policy…

Biden: Well jack the ripper… And china is a dictartorship. IMO Bernie seems to be trying to explain facts. Unsure what bidens doing. #demdebate — itskozytime (@itskozytime) March 16, 2020

And a lot of people just really want to know how Biden was going to finish that statement.

ok, but how was biden going to finish “that’s like saying Jack the Ripper…”? — space ghost ride the whip (c) 2008 (@DrWarrenKruger) March 16, 2020

WHAT WAS JOE BIDEN GOING TO SAY ABOUT JACK THE RIPPER? I NEED TO KNOW. — Landon (@LStarnes37) March 16, 2020

One person wrote: “I’d pay good money for the end of that Jack The Ripper analogy by Biden. #disasteraverted”

I'd pay good money for the end of that Jack The Ripper analogy by Biden. #disasteraverted — Brian (@Reards) March 16, 2020

Another wrote: “Watching the Democratic debate and I’m sad that Bernie cut Biden off before he finished his Jack the Ripper analogy. I’m forever going to wonder how Biden was going to compare China and Cuba to a 19th century killer.”

Watching the Democratic debate and I’m sad that Bernie cut Biden off before he finished his Jack the Ripper analogy. I’m forever going to wonder how Biden was going to compare China and Cuba to a 19th century killer. — Whitney Lee (@cambridgehyphen) March 16, 2020

I really hope the Biden team tweets the rest of that Jack the Ripper line I was so ready for it — TJ Burns (@TJ_Burns_Nc) March 16, 2020

Some think Sanders really had a good point, and the question is more nuanced than Biden was making it.

Biden simplistically comparing China to Jack the Ripper and refusing to engage the nuance of China's material achievements would be laughed out of any undergraduate political science classroom. Yet, here we are. #DemDebate — Jules Boykoff (@JulesBoykoff) March 16, 2020

#DemDebate

me: *trying not to fall asleep* Biden: "Jack the Ripper" me: pic.twitter.com/iLyVmmDrjL — regina phalange the hermit (@anthropolitica) March 16, 2020

There have also been some really funny comments by people who saw Jack the Ripper trending on Twitter but didn’t watch the debate.

didn't watch the debate so i'm just going to assume that Biden was revealed to be Jack the Ripper and I just want everyone to know that I will not vote for a man who terrorized the impoverished Whitechapel district of London in 1888 pic.twitter.com/aqhO6d7LIC — Tame Impala Poundstone (@Slennon_) March 16, 2020

listen i don't know WHAT i expected when i saw 'jack the ripper' trending alongside 'did biden' and 'did joe biden' but it certainly wasn't THAT — allie (@saintboleyn) March 16, 2020

This is a developing story.