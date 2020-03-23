Madonna Says Coronavirus Is ‘The Great Equalizer’ In Nude Bathtub Video

Some fans slammed Madonna after she posted a bizarre video of herself to Instagram on Sunday talking about the coronavirus pandemic. While gloomy music plays in the background, the singer muses about COVID-19 while bathing in a petal-filled tub.

“That’s the thing about COVID-19. It doesn’t care how rich you are. How famous you are. How funny you are. How smart you are,” she says. “Where you live. How old you are. What amazing stories you can tell.”

“It’s the great equalizer. And what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it. What’s terrible about it is it’s made us equal in many ways. What’s wonderful about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways,” Madge says. “Like I used to say at the MDMA tour every night: We’re all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we’re all going down together.”

She captioned the video, “No-Discrimination- Covid-19!!”

While some commenters supported Madonna, the response was largely negative.

“Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we’re not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most,” one of the top comments said. “Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy.” “This video is stupid. We all know thay[sp] you are in your own rich confinement. You live in other reality Madge. Stop it,” another added. “With petals on your rich bath, oh my god. Covid19 mades distinction cause you can afford your own respiratory machine. Stop trivialize this awful situation please.”

Vanessa Hudgens Gets Slammed

Madonna joins the list of other celebrities who have had blunders when talking about the coronavirus. Vanessa Hudgens was slammed for her “heartless” message on March 17, where she said, “people are going to die” during an Instagram live.

“Even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible… but inevitable?” she said.

The High School Musical star first said her comments were “taken out of context” and then issued a full apology. “Hey, guys. I’m so sorry for the way I have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now,” she wrote.

She added, “This has been a huge wake-up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I’m sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time.”

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Update Fans

Tom Hanks, one of the celebrities who have tested positive for the virus, told fans on Sunday that he and wife Rita Wilson were starting to feel better.

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” Hanks, 63, tweeted Sunday night. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone – You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no?”

“Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts… this, too, shall pass,” he concluded. “We can figure this out.”

More than 341,000 people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and over 14,700 have died. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 34,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and have been over 400 deaths.

