Tara Reade: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tara Reade, a California freelance writer, is accusing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 when she worked as Biden staffer.

On Twitter, Reade defines herself as, “Former intern for Leon Panetta, Frmer Senate aide for Biden, Survivor, Domestic Violence Advocate, Animal Rights, Actress, Writer. Poet.” Her full name is Alexandra Tara Reade. A 2019 story in the Union newspaper in California reported that “employment documents provided by Reade show that she worked in Biden’s office from December 1992 to August 1993.”

Last spring, Biden issued a blanket denial, saying he believes he has never acted inappropriately with women. At that time, Reade had publicly come forward alleging inappropriate touching by Biden but did not make sexual assault accusations then. Heavy.com has also reached out to Biden’s press office for comment on Reade’s new accusations of alleged sexual assault, which she made in a podcast in March 2020, and we will update the story if reaction is received. The Intercept has reported that Reade “first supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren and then Sen. Bernie Sanders.” She has urged people to vote for Sanders on her Twitter page.

She has also made it clear that she disagrees with Biden on policy questions.

1. Reade Alleged in a Podcast Interview That Biden Sexually Assaulted Her Against a Wall

Podcast host Katie Halper posted Reade’s interview on Soundcloud, writing on Twitter, “This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It’s a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo.” On Twitter, Halper defines herself as “co-host of @rollingstone’s Useful Idiots podcast with Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi. Host of the Katie Halper Show podcast.”

In an excerpt from the podcast, Halper said there was “more to her story” than Reade had shared before publicly. In spring 2019, Reade considered telling her full story, says Halper, “but she was doxed and smeared as a Russian agent. There are now witnesses to the story…her brother and close friend recall her telling them about the incident at the time,” said Halper.

This is a story that @ReadeAlexandra has been trying to tell since it happened in 1993. It's a story about sexual assault, retaliation and silencing. #meToo https://t.co/yHz3iFi9a5 — Katie Halper (@kthalps) March 25, 2020

During the interview, Reade alleged the following about Biden. She said that a supervisor called her into the office and said, “I want you to take this to Joe, he wants it. We want you to bring it, hurry. It was a gym bag. She called it an athletic bag. She said he was down towards the Capitol, and he’ll meet you. I went down, and I was heading down towards there. He was at first talking to someone.. and then they went away. We were in like the side, like the side area, and he just said, ‘Hey, come here Tara.'”

She continued: “I handed him the thing. He greeted me. He remembered my name. And then we were alone. It was the strangest thing. There was no like exchange really. He just had me up against the wall. I was wearing like a skirt, a business skirt. I wasn’t wearing stockings. It was kind of a hot day that day, and I was wearing heels…I remember I was wearing a blouse, and he just had me up against the wall. And the wall was cold. It happened all at once…his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. Yeah, and he went down my skirt but then up inside it, and he penetrated me with his fingers, and he was kissing me at the same time, and he was saying something to me. He said several things. I can’t remember everything he said.”

She added: “I remember a couple of things. I remember him saying, first as he was doing it, ‘Do you want to go somewhere else,’ and then him saying to me when I pulled away. He got finished doing what he was doing, and I pulled back and he said, ‘C’mon man, I heard you liked me,’ and it’s that phrase stayed with me. I kept thinking what I might have said…I can’t remember if he said I thought or heard. He implied that I had done this. For me, it was like everything shattered in that moment because I knew we were alone, it was over, right, he wasn’t trying to do anything more, but I looked up to him. He was my father’s age. He was this champion of women’s rights in my eyes. I couldn’t believe it was happening. It seemed surreal. I felt sick because when he pulled back he looked annoyed, and he said something else to me that I don’t want to say. And then he said, I must have looked shocked. He grabbed me by the shoulders… and he said, ‘You’re OK, you’re fine.’ And then he walked away.”

Halper pressed Reade on the thing she didn’t want to reveal. She then revealed that Biden allegedly said, “You’re nothing to me. You’re nothing.”

“I remember the assault itself, and then the aftermath, and the reverberating effects of that,” Reade said in another interview on the alleged incident on Rising with Krystal and Saagar on Hill TV. You can watch that interview below.

2. Reade Previously Came Forward With Other Allegations After Another Woman Accused Biden of Being Inappropriate

According to Law and Crime, Tara Reade was one of eight women who “previously accused Biden of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching in early 2019.” Former Nevada State senator Lucy Flores had come forward with her own allegations first. The New York Times reported that Flores alleged that Biden touched her inappropriately and kissed her “on the head during a Democratic campaign rally in 2014, when he was vice president.”

At that time, though, Reade did not allege that Biden sexually assaulted her. According to Law and Crime, her allegations then were that she was “objectified, inappropriately touched by Biden, and later retaliated against after complaining.” She has said she was afraid to come forward with the rest.

“I worked for the United States Senate as an aide for Joe Biden. I spoke up about his inappropriateness in 93 and last April. Part of my story, the rest is silenced, ask me,” Reade wrote on her Twitter page in March 2019. The tweet links to a Medium article she wrote, which is headlined, “POWERFUL MEN AND THE WOMEN THEY CHOOSE TO DESTROY.”

The Union, a Nevada County, California newspaper, wrote about Reade’s earlier allegations in April 2019. That article alleges that Reade claimed then that Biden “touched her several times making her feel uncomfortable. Reade said her responsibilities in the senator’s office were reduced after she refused to serve drinks at an event — what she called a desire of Biden’s because he liked her legs.”

That article does not describe the alleged sexual assault Reade is now describing; it quotes her as saying, “He used to put his hand on my shoulder and run his finger up my neck. I would just kind of freeze and wait for him to stop doing that.”

That story also says that a friend told The Union that Reade had described the story at the time.

In a Medium article, Reade said that coming out publicly about the Biden allegations after Flores’ claims caused her a lot of harm. “Last year, my reputation was smeared again by Joe Biden’s campaign cronies on twitter and social media when the story came out on the AP wire about what he did. I lost clients in my freelance work after a reporter called me a Russian agent online. I received phone call and email threats, my website hacked. Mainstream press has still not really covered my story. I am again, still silenced,” she wrote.

On March 24, 2020, The Intercept posted a lengthy article alleging that, after Reade came forward in support of Lucy Flores, she reached out to Time’s Up, the organization created in the wake of the #metoo movement.

Intercept reported that Time’s Up said it couldn’t help Reade because Biden was a candidate for federal office and the group was worried about its non-profit status.

3. Reade Was Criticized for Comments She Made About Vladimir Putin & Has Urged People to Vote for Bernie Sanders

latest woman to accuse Biden of touching her inappropriately – https://t.co/GY8BNSsOtI – wrote in December: "I love Russia with all my heart … President Putin scares the power elite in America because he is a compassionate, caring, visionary leader." https://t.co/gzbhSRps43 — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) April 4, 2019

According to Intercept, Reade faced criticism over comments she made about Vladimir Putin in a Medium article that has since been deleted.

Intercept quoted that article as saying, “What if I told you that everything you learned about Russia was wrong? President Putin scares the power elite in America because he is a compassionate, caring, visionary leader. … To President Putin, I say keep your eyes to the beautiful future and maybe, just maybe America will come to see Russia as I do, with eyes of love. To all my Russian friends, happy holiday and Happy New Year.”

She told Intercept’s Ryan Grim that she wrote the post “in the spirit of world peace and solidarity with” a friend who was from Russia. That article also says that “Reade’s leftist mother had raised her to oppose American imperialism and be skeptical of American exceptionalism.”

Federal Election Commission campaign finance records turn up only a $5 donation earmarked for once Democratic candidate Marianne Williamson.

In that record, Reade describes herself as a freelance writer who lives in Grass Valley, California.

She wrote on Twitter that she was once a volunteer for the “RFK Memorial.”

Please listen to this I was a volunteer for RFK Memorial https://t.co/Mn6ZDI7So6 pic.twitter.com/mQ0Np3fgA1 — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) March 25, 2020

She has posted pro Bernie Sanders commentary on Twitter.

In March, she directed a tweet to then presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, writing, “I am his former Senate aide. When I filed a complaint against Joe Biden for sexual harassment and more I was fired in 93. Last April I spoke up and his campaign worker and former aide…called me a Russian agent. I am not. I also volunteered same year for RFK memorial.”

She directed this tweet at New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, including a copy of her employment record:

I am a former Joe Biden stafferIn 93 I tried to file a complaint against him for his sexual harassment & worse of me I was fired he destroyed my careerLast April I spoke up his campaign called me a Russian agent I am not. I lost work and was threatened.

My full account silenced. pic.twitter.com/7aItzSRB9D — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) March 16, 2020

She has criticized Biden on Twitter, writing, “Beware the Ides of March. Pay attention my friends this is your vote. Do you really think that Biden will tell the truth even one time to back a progressive agenda? 61 billionaires backing his campaign, I think not.”

From my table to yours. Love peace and hope shine brightly. I believe this year will bring better change. Vote for systematic and real change, vote for Bernie. #WashingtonPrimary#NotMeUs #Bernie2020 pic.twitter.com/ZYEGTq03i7 — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) March 10, 2020

In a tweet in March 2019, she wrote, “I do not have a TV I get my news from @davidsirota tweets or bernie supporters or my daughter in Seattle. She told me as of Friday a travel ban from Europe into U.S. & all the public Seattle schools closing for 2 months yikes. #NotMeUs #Bernie2020 #BernieSanders.”

4. Reade Described a Difficult Relationship With Her Father & Time Spent in Hollywood

Reade has a daughter and wrote on Twitter that she raised her as a single mother.

In the Medium article, Reade gave more details about her background and biography. “The first powerful man who abused me physically and emotionally was my father,” she wrote. “He was rich and a defense contractor but did not like children, only the process of getting them. He never shared his wealth with any of his children or family but squandered it on women he met and his own indulgences like the modern day pirate he was. But oh, how everyone wanted his attention and approval, even other men.”

She wanted to be an actress early on, writing, “When I was 18 years old, I had already starred in Equity productions of classical theatre. I had started acting in plays as a child and did school theatre, community and regional theatre, sprinkled with some radio and television commercials.”

She spent time in Hollywood, explaining, “My time in Hollywood was one of the best times of my life. I was a theatre geek in love with the process of creating a production. I modeled and acted in Hollywood, got bit parts, great theatre parts, high paying model gigs, an agent, and even came close, so close, but no starring roles.”

She then moved to Washington D.C. and political work, writing, “I worked for a prominent congressman and was hired later by Senator Joe Biden. Joe Biden was my political hero. I reported Joe Biden’s sexual harassment of me at a time when no one listened and supervisors looked at me like I was the one with the problem.”

In an April 2019 column in the Union newspaper, Reade wrote, “I had been approached in college by a political science professor to apply for an internship in a congressional office. After working as an intern in Washington D.C., I caught the political operative bug and worked on campaigns. I applied at then Sen. Joseph Biden’s office and I was interviewed on the phone, flew back to D.C., and hired at the in-person interview, on the spot. Sen. Biden walked past as I was being interviewed and prepared for orientation, he asked me a question then as he breezed out, said, ‘Hire her,’ with a smile.”

Of her mother, she explained on Twitter, “Mom was an artist/activist a leader in Committee Against Racism. She took us as children to important marches in Cali & Chicago at one we met Jesse Jackson. She was fierce funny & creative I miss our political talks and her guidance.”

5. Joe Biden Denies That He Ever Acted Inappropriately Around Women

In March 2019, Biden released a statement that read, “In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention. I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will. I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I’ve done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve. I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. And I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won.”

Reason Magazine has pointed out that during the Brett Kavanaugh allegations, Biden said, “For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you’ve got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she’s talking about is real.”

