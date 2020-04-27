Study: Coronavirus Can Linger in the Air for Hours in Crowded Places

A new study out of Wuhan, China found that coronavirus can linger in tiny droplets in the air in certain spaces, suggesting that the virus is possibly transmittable even if you are not near an infected person.

While the virus’s ability to spread with seeming ease is still not fully understood, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization have maintained that transmission is believed to be caused by respiratory droplets of infected people getting into healthy people via the mouth, nose or possibly eyes, which is why they keep saying not to touch your face.

The new study, published Monday in the Nature Research Journal, looked at aerosol transmission, more commonly referred to as airborne spread. Researchers discovered that the virus can linger in the air in crowded areas where there are infected people much longer than respiratory droplets do.

Both respiratory and aerosol droplets come out of our bodies when we do things like cough or sneeze, but the big difference in respiratory droplets and the aerosol version — what is called droplet nuclei — is the weight. Respiratory droplets will land somewhere relatively quickly, while aerosol droplets are essentially weightless so they can float around for hours.

According to The Bode Science Center, “Airborne droplet nuclei develop when the fluid of pathogenic droplets evaporate. They are so small and light they may remain suspended in the air for several hours. Thus, they may also infect persons entering a room which has been left by a patient long ago. Also, airborne droplet nuclei can be widely dispersed by air currents.”

The Study Found High Levels of the Virus Floating in the Air in Crowded Areas & Around Toilets

The research was done in two different areas of a Wuhan hospital in China, the city where the virus originated. Scientists measured the aerodynamic nature of the virus during the COVID-19 outbreak in February and March 2020.

They found different levels of the virus in different areas, saying the concentration of coronavirus “in isolation wards and ventilated patient rooms was very low, but it was elevated in the patients’ toilet areas.” The authors of the study did not offer an explanation as to why there would be higher concentrations around toilet areas but the CDC has written that the virus has been found in the stool of infected patients.

The study also found that in the majority of public areas the virus was not detectable in the air, except for in two areas which were “prone to crowding.” The other place airborne levels of the virus were high were in medical staff areas, but after “rigorous sanitation procedures” in those areas the levels of coronavirus in the air became undetectable, giving credence to the effect good sanitation measures have on killing the coronavirus.

The Study’s Authors Say More Research Is Needed to Understand How Transmittible the Virus Is When in Aerosol Form

While the researchers did find that that the virus can live as an airborne pathogen, they did not mention whether anyone contracted the virus in the areas where the levels in the air were high, after all, they were testing an area where there were already a lot of infected patients.

The authors of the study wrote, “We propose that SARS-CoV-2 may have the potential to be transmitted via aerosols. Our results indicate that room ventilation, open space, sanitization of protective apparel, and proper use and disinfection of toilet areas can effectively limit the concentration of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in aerosols.” That information may also lend some credibility to another recent study which found that the virus is less transferable outdoors.

WHO wrote on March 29, “According to current evidence, COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes. In an analysis of 75,465 COVID-19 cases in China, airborne transmission was not reported.”

The study’s researchers seem to think that maybe the jury is still out on WHO’s assessment, writing, “Future work should explore the infectivity of aerosolized virus.”

