COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: TurboTax, H&R Block Glitch

A glitch delayed some people who use TurboTax and H&R Block from getting their COVID-19 economic stimulus checks in a timely manner.

According to NBC, the problem is that the companies put tax refunds on debit cards for people that are “attached to temporary bank accounts.” Because of the way that is done, the IRS doesn’t have bank accounts for some Americans to deposit their stimulus checks directly. NBC reported that the problem is largely concentrated among people who sign up for “refund anticipation loans” through those companies.

So who do I be angry at? Turbotax, the IRS, or both? Cause WHERE IS MY STIMULUS CHECK????? — Karlo Nagpala (@KNagpala) April 22, 2020

TurboTax told the Hill that some of its customers are getting checks now and that the IRS has the bank account numbers. H&R Block told Heavy the IRS has its clients’ banking information too.

People with this problem should go to the IRS Get My Payment website and enter their direct deposit information there.

You can check the IRS Get My Payment tool for when and how you will receive your stimulus payment from the IRS. https://t.co/eITrtfNud9 – Abigail — TurboTax Support (@TeamTurboTax) April 22, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

H&R Block Told Heavy the Company Shares Its Clients’ Frustration

H&R Block told Heavy in a statement: “The IRS has bank account information for all H&R Block clients who received tax refunds electronically, and is determining when and how stimulus payments are distributed. They have created confusion by not always using clients’ final destination bank account information for stimulus payments. We share our clients’ frustration that many of them have not yet received these much-needed payments due to IRS decisions, and we are actively working with the IRS to get stimulus payments sent directly to client accounts.”

The company told The Hill, “We have seen IRS send stimulus payments to temporary accounts for some of our clients. As long as it is an open account, H&R Block is processing those and sending the payment to the client’s chosen disbursement — check, Emerald Card or external bank account. We have also seen IRS send stimulus payments directly to the ultimate destination account without it passing through the temporary account.”

TurboTax did not return a request for comment but told The Hill, “The IRS has the end user banking information needed to deliver stimulus payments and is ultimately responsible for determining how and when the stimulus payments will arrive to Americans. We understand from the IRS that they will continue sending payments out.” TurboTax has also been responding to some people’s inquiries on Twitter.

Hello! You should be getting your stimulus check. It may just be taking longer. Have you checked your Get My Payment at the IRS website? Go to https://t.co/iDErMUpgGJ Kerri W. — TurboTax Support (@TeamTurboTax) April 22, 2020

Hey Rebecca, I apologize, however, the IRS administers stimulus checks. We do not have any information at this point in time on a timeline for when users will receive their funds. Keep in mind that everyone’s tax situation is different. -Michaela — TurboTax Support (@TeamTurboTax) April 22, 2020

TurboTax told the Hill that some customers are getting their checks in bank accounts and on TurboTax debit cards, saying, “For TurboTax filers that received a refund advance, any stimulus payment that may inadvertently go through that banking process is passed through to the individual’s personal account with no fees and no additional delay.”

TurboTax has a website with a stimulus calculator and insists, “We’ve sent the IRS all of the info required to get stimulus payments to TurboTax customers.”

We know how important your stimulus payments are to you and our team is working hard to answer your questions. We're getting a lot of customer questions right now, and we appreciate your patience as we do our best to answer them as quickly as possible. — TurboTax (@turbotax) April 17, 2020

Due to IRS stimulus payments beginning to be funded, the bank that issues the Turbo Visa Debit Card is currently experiencing unprecedented volume. We know how important your stimulus money is to you, and we appreciate your patience. — TurboTax (@turbotax) April 15, 2020

If you’re having trouble checking on your payment, rest assured this won’t affect your stimulus payment deposit. For the best service, we recommend waiting until non-peak hours to check on your payment. — TurboTax (@turbotax) April 15, 2020

Other firms are also affected, including Jackson Hewitt, reports Local12, which indicates that the IRS may end up sending paper checks to those taxpayers instead, and that could take months.

#stimuluspayment#StimulusCheck#StimulusChecks Wanted to share this. Don't lose hope. It's coming.

On SSI and filed with TurboTax's free tool the 5th. Received a payment status the 18th.

The check was deposited today. pic.twitter.com/RGUbUAOcIv — David Pattison (@peacefulwaze) April 22, 2020

Javonti Thomas, a journalist with KALB-TV, contacted H&R block about stimulus check concerns relating to their emerald card. “H&R BLOCK AND STIMULUS CHECKS: Many of you have been asking about your funds if you received your refund with an Emerald Card,” he wrote. “If H&R Block receives payments from the IRS to be placed on Emerald Cards, they will process them. Anyone who no longer has their Emerald Card can contact H&R Block at 1-866-353-1266.”

For those who have asked, we do not charge you or the government fees to deposit your stimulus payment on your Emerald Card. If your stimulus goes on your Emerald Card, you’ll get a $10 credit in addition to your stimulus money. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) April 17, 2020

If you have a question about your Emerald Card balance, the best way to check your balance right now is via text. Text BAL to 58084 from the phone number connected to your card. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) April 15, 2020

If you receive your stimulus payment on an Emerald Card, we’ll credit your card with $10 when you receive your money from the IRS. There’s no fee to load a stimulus payment on your Emerald Card. — H&R Block (@HRBlock) April 15, 2020

