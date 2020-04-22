COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: TurboTax, H&R Block Glitch

A glitch delayed some people who use TurboTax and H&R Block from getting their COVID-19 economic stimulus checks in a timely manner.
According to NBC, the problem is that the companies put tax refunds on debit cards for people that are “attached to temporary bank accounts.” Because of the way that is done, the IRS doesn’t have bank accounts for some Americans to deposit their stimulus checks directly. NBC reported that the problem is largely concentrated among people who sign up for “refund anticipation loans” through those companies.
TurboTax told the Hill that some of its customers are getting checks now and that the IRS has the bank account numbers. H&R Block told Heavy the IRS has its clients’ banking information too.
People with this problem should go to the IRS Get My Payment website and enter their direct deposit information there.
Here’s what you need to know:
H&R Block Told Heavy the Company Shares Its Clients’ Frustration
H&R Block told Heavy in a statement: “The IRS has bank account information for all H&R Block clients who received tax refunds electronically, and is determining when and how stimulus payments are distributed. They have created confusion by not always using clients’ final destination bank account information for stimulus payments. We share our clients’ frustration that many of them have not yet received these much-needed payments due to IRS decisions, and we are actively working with the IRS to get stimulus payments sent directly to client accounts.”
The company told The Hill, “We have seen IRS send stimulus payments to temporary accounts for some of our clients. As long as it is an open account, H&R Block is processing those and sending the payment to the client’s chosen disbursement — check, Emerald Card or external bank account. We have also seen IRS send stimulus payments directly to the ultimate destination account without it passing through the temporary account.”
TurboTax did not return a request for comment but told The Hill, “The IRS has the end user banking information needed to deliver stimulus payments and is ultimately responsible for determining how and when the stimulus payments will arrive to Americans. We understand from the IRS that they will continue sending payments out.” TurboTax has also been responding to some people’s inquiries on Twitter.
TurboTax told the Hill that some customers are getting their checks in bank accounts and on TurboTax debit cards, saying, “For TurboTax filers that received a refund advance, any stimulus payment that may inadvertently go through that banking process is passed through to the individual’s personal account with no fees and no additional delay.”
TurboTax has a website with a stimulus calculator and insists, “We’ve sent the IRS all of the info required to get stimulus payments to TurboTax customers.”
Other firms are also affected, including Jackson Hewitt, reports Local12, which indicates that the IRS may end up sending paper checks to those taxpayers instead, and that could take months.
Javonti Thomas, a journalist with KALB-TV, contacted H&R block about stimulus check concerns relating to their emerald card. “H&R BLOCK AND STIMULUS CHECKS: Many of you have been asking about your funds if you received your refund with an Emerald Card,” he wrote. “If H&R Block receives payments from the IRS to be placed on Emerald Cards, they will process them. Anyone who no longer has their Emerald Card can contact H&R Block at 1-866-353-1266.”
