Pope ‘Disappearing Hologram’ Video Revealed as Glitch in 2nd Video

Pope Francis appeared to disappear on TV, some viewers are saying. A video that appears to show the Pope disappearing has been called a “hologram” by some. But it appears to actually be just an editing glitch. You can see a video shared by the Vatican from the same moment but a different angle, and the Pope does not disappear in that video. Read on to learn more and to see the videos. The second video from a different angle is shown in the second section of this story.

The ‘Disappearing Video’ Is Circulating on Social Media

The “disappearing” video was shared all over social media, including in the YouTube video below. It appears to show Pope Francis on a newscast suddenly just disappearing after he turns away from the window. The video caused people to wonder if he vanished into thin air or was actually a hologram, but it’s more than likely just an editing glitch. A video taken at the same time shows him definitely not disappearing. You can watch the “disappearing” video below.

The Pope Disappears Into Thin Air! Hologram?? 2020-04-14T14:39:45.000Z

Here are some more versions of the video shared on Twitter. The “disappearance” happened when he appeared from his Vatican City window on April 13.

ABSOLUTELY SCARY – POPE DISAPPEARS INTO THIN AIR pic.twitter.com/94WUKiOXso — Covid-19 News Global Br (@NewsGlobalBr1) April 14, 2020

Some people wondered online if they were seeing a hologram of the Pople. And some versions of the video have the caption: “Nothing is real.”

Here’s a version of the video where it’s slowed down to 1/2 speed:

Pope disappears, why ?Pope decides to call it quits? I thought it was glitch in the matrix … but it's probably bad editing on the news stations side 2020-04-14T07:52:44.000Z

Another video shows the Pope fading out when it’s really slowed down.

If you put it in reeaaaallly slow motion, you can tell that he actually fades out. Idk if this thwarts anyone saying that they film spliced it but it is not a “cut” to another shot per say pic.twitter.com/0DjlHNj9ew — 😳 (@bernieonthebus) April 14, 2020

The person on Twitter claiming to have seen this live also created a burner account to share it, so their identity isn’t known. The news scroll at the bottom indicates the video is from WWMT in Philly. The video appears to be from when the Pope gave his blessing after the live recitation of the Regina Coeli the day after Easter on April 13. The scroll at the bottom of the story includes WMU’s Miller Auditorium announcing the postponement of three remaining shows, which was also announced on April 13. So this video is from April 13.

Viewers Say It Was Likely an Editing Glitch & a Straight-On Version Does Not Show Him Disappearing

So what really happened? 106.7 LiteFM reported that it’s most likely just a filming or editing glitch. It’s important to note that the video circulating is from a news report by WWMT about the Pope’s live prayer and it’s not a live broadcast itself.

Here’s a longer version of the video. You can tell from this (even though the sound is missing) that it’s definitely not a live broadcast of the Pope, but clips used for a news story later.

The Pope disappearing into thin air on the 5 o'clock news. 2020-04-14T01:16:17.000Z

The different cuts used for the newscast make it likely that this is just an editing glitch.

The live broadcast of the Pope from straight-ahead is available to watch and it doesn’t show the Pope disappearing. Here’s one you can watch below. It was shared in the original Twitter thread about the “disappearing” video.

I go to the window looking for signs of life, too. #PopeFrancis gives his blessing after the Regina Coeli prayer. pic.twitter.com/OobCHbnze0 — Cindy Wooden (@Cindy_Wooden) April 13, 2020

Here’s a better version of that video below. In it, the Pope doesn’t disappear. And in the full version, you can see him giving a prayer just beforehand up close.

April 13 2020, Regina Coeli prayer I Pope FrancisFrom the Library of the Apostolic Palace -Recitation of the Regina Coeli prayer led by Pope Francis 2020-04-13T10:23:46.000Z

One person on Twitter wrote that they believed it was an editing mistake. But of course, no one is actually showing the original source of the video.

Other viewers said it was an issue of frame speed or a shutter time delay.

It’s just the shutter time delay. That’s all, dude. Take care — Scott (@stargazerer71) April 14, 2020

Another person wrote: “From this angle you can tell he steps down from something into the room. Which from the other camera angle could make him look like he just *poof* disappeared.”

On a Reddit discussion, user u/ohhhnice had an explanation. They wrote: “As much as I would love this to be true and that he does go poof as that would be a wonderful happening. However look at this view. https://twitter.com/Cindy_Wooden/status/1249642981256290305?s=19 In that link he steps up to what looks like a high step Infront of the window and there is light hitting the first few feet of the room. When he steps down he looks like he bends forward. Which from the other view would look like he goes poof. https://twitter.com/bernieonthebus/status/1249825223291080704?s=19…”

Then they added: “The camera will be set for a certain light level and it could be possible to have him go poof like that. Also when a piece of video is compressed it lacks gamut range so the steps from light to dark are very sudden. Source worked with camera equipment professionally 20 plus years.”

They added: “Try it. Get a camera it your phone set it to manual and have it set so your are lit when under a strong light source. The manual setting is important. Then step out of the strong light into shadow and you perhaps will disappear due to the lighting conditions and the ability for the camera sensor to see you. Try it by a sun lit window perhaps.” [sic]

In a different thread, Redditor PlasticAthlete wrote: “It’s low frame rate – the frames are missing and it makes it LOOK like he fades when in reality he simply walks from a sunny window into a darker room.”

And just in case you were wondering, here is the Pope broadcasting a mass on April 16, 2020, which is three days after the “disappearing” video took place.

April 16 2020, Santa Marta Mass, Pope FrancisHoly Mass presided over by Pope Francis from the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican 2020-04-16T06:29:53.000Z

So no, the Pope hasn’t mysteriously disappeared. He’s still alive and well. Here’s another video from April 17.

April 17 2020, Santa Marta Mass, Pope FrancisHoly Mass presided over by Pope Francis from the Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican 2020-04-17T06:39:26.000Z

But if you want to watch the Vatican live during the pandemic, there’s a live stream that’s always streaming below.

Vatican Media Livehttps://www.vaticannews.va/en.html 2019-10-31T19:58:55.000Z

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates