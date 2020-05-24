Texas Motorcycle Crash Injures Former Florida Congressman Allen West

Allen West, the former Florida Congressman and Texas Republican Chairman candidate, has been injured in a motorcycle crash near Waco, Texas. He is in stable condition, according to his official Facebook page.

The crash occurred on May 23, 2020. West is also a well-known Republican political commentator. At first, West’s condition was not known, and this sparked a round of prayers for West. Then, his team wrote:

UPDATE from Team West: Here is what we know: According to law enforcement on the scene, a car cut LTC West off, resulting in two motorcycles colliding, one of which was his. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital, where he is currently in stable condition and undergoing assessment. Family and members of Team West are at the hospital, and we will continue to provide updates. We appreciate the support and kind notes and solicit your continued prayers. #PrayersForAllen.

West’s Twitter page confirmed the sad news. “Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity,” a tweet read. “As we get more information, we will provide updates.” His Twitter page describes him as “Former FL Rep, retired Army Lt. Col., author.”

Team West here. We are getting more information about this, but right now, we just ask for your prayers and positivity. As we get more information, we will provide updates. #PrayersForAllenhttps://t.co/uw7tMogjEm — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 23, 2020

The page then wrote, “UPDATE: Team West here with an update. LTC West is now at the hospital and undergoing assessment. As we learn more we will continue to provide updates.”

UPDATE: Team West here with an update. LTC West is now at the hospital and undergoing assessment. As we learn more we will continue to provide updates.https://t.co/LUobBk42lm #PrayersForAllen — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 24, 2020

Dr. Angela Graham-West, West’s wife, wrote on Facebook, “Please pray for Allen West. He is in Emergency and his motorcycle has been hit outside of WACO. On my way to hospital now.”

George P. Bush Was Among Those Offering Prayers for West

Just heard news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen — George P. Bush (@georgepbush) May 23, 2020

George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner, wrote on Twitter, “Just heard news that @AllenWest was involved in a motorcycle accident near Waco this afternoon. Please join me in sending prayers for a quick recovery. #PrayersForAllen.”

Allen West has been in a motorcycle accident outside of Waco and is in the emergency room. Please pray pic.twitter.com/JBcTZXGjDO — Young Conservatives of Texas (@yct) May 23, 2020

According to CBS Local, West is currently running for the position of Texas GOP chairman. He served as a U.S. representative in Florida from 2011-2013. He served in the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel.

People filled the comment threads on West’s Facebook page with well wishes. “Prayers for a Great Man,” wrote one. “So sorry our prayers for a genuinely good man!” wrote another.

Please take a moment and say a prayer for Colonel @AllenWest. He was in an accident near Waco TX. We remember West’s visit to @hidalgocountytx

last year. It meant so much to us! Prayers and well wishes from #SouthTexas We are hoping for a swift recovery!! pic.twitter.com/z72TnE9Xc5 — Hidalgo County GOP (@HidalgoCoGOP) May 24, 2020

The day before the crash, West was calling out Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden:

Where is your public apology for this unmitigatedly racist comment, @JoeBiden? #YouAintBlack https://t.co/t17D9MGL3T — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 22, 2020

An old LinkedIn profile for West says he was “commander of 20th Field Artillery and 4th Infantry Division” while in the Armed Forces.

In 2014, West moved from Florida to Texas, according to the Orlando Sentinel, which reported that he “rode the tea party wave to Congress and Fox News fame.” He represented Broward and Palm Beach counties and was known for his “incendiary rhetoric,” according to the newspaper.

“It will be policy, not politics that secures a sound economic future for Americans — with growth, opportunity and returning the promise of the American dream for this generation and those to come,” West said at that time.

This is an ongoing story that is being updated as more information is learned about West’s condition.

