George Floyd’s Cause of Death: What the Autopsy, Complaint Say

George Floyd’s last minutes were witnessed by millions of people through the very disturbing viral video that shows Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin with his knee to Floyd’s neck. Police use-of-force experts have decried the restraint technique used by the officer.

However, what was Floyd’s cause of death? What, specifically, caused his death?

Despite murder and manslaughter charges being filed against Chauvin, the official cause of death has not yet been released by the medical examiner’s office. They say that they’re awaiting laboratory results. The criminal complaint describes preliminary findings but says the full report is not yet completed. It also says that Floyd did not die of “traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation.” Furthermore, it refers to Floyd having “potential” intoxicants in his system as a contributor to his death, indicating that’s not yet known for certain, despite it being cited as a contributing factor.

Floyd’s family, through an attorney, announced they were hiring famed pathologist Michael Baden to conduct an independent autopsy.

“We are not surprised yet we are tragically disappointed in the preliminary autopsy findings released today by the medical examiner. We hope that this does not reflect efforts to create a false narrative for the reason George Floyd died,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump. “Attempts to avoid the hard truth will not stand, and on behalf of the family, we are fiercely committed to bringing the truth to light.”

The latest release by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office came on May 28. It states:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office is actively investigating the death of George Floyd and awaiting final results from laboratory studies to provide the most medically accurate cause of death determination possible. The Medical Examiner recognizes the public expectation for timely, accurate, and transparent information release, within the confines of Minnesota law. However, the autopsy alone cannot answer all questions germane to the cause and manner of death, and must be interpreted in the context of the pertinent investigative information and informed by the results of laboratory studies. Under Minnesota state law, the Medical Examiner is a neutral and independent office and is separate and distinct from any prosecutorial authority or law enforcement.

An earlier release by the medical examiner on May 26 stated, “The cause and manner of death is currently pending further testing and investigation by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI.”

The Criminal Complaint Says That Floyd’s Autopsy Showed ‘No Physical Findings That Support a Diagnosis of Traumatic Asphyxia or Strangulation’ But Floyd’s Family Is Questioning That Finding

The complaint says that Floyd’s autopsy revealed “no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation. Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.”

Chauvin “had his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds in total. Two minutes and 53 seconds of this was after Mr. Floyd was non-responsive. Police are trained that this type of restraint with a prone position is inherently dangerous,” the complaint says. It also says that Chauvin disregarded another officer, Thomas Lane, who asked, “should we roll him on his side?” Chauvin allegedly responded, “No, staying put where we got him,” the complaint says.

The complaint also states that the Hennepin County Medical Examiner “conducted Mr. Floyd’s autopsy on May 26, 2020. The full report of the ME is pending.” The above findings were characterized as the ME’s “preliminary findings.”

Heavy reached out to a law professor who is a national expert on police use-of-force cases. Seth Stoughton is an associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of law, a former Florida police officer, and co-author of a book called Evaluating Police Uses of Force. He studies policing and how it is regulated.

Stoughton said there are a “couple of issues in the complaint” filed by the Hennepin County Attorney which will make the Chauvin prosecution complex:

First, and most obviously, is the ambiguity in the cause of death. For any homicide charge, the prosecution has to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant caused the victim’s death; that is, that the victim would not have died at that point but for the defendant’s actions. That’s easiest when the defendant’s actions were the only thing that caused the victim’s death, but it is enough if the defendant just contributed to the victim’s death. The defense will seek to raise a reasonable doubt about the cause of death, probably by arguing that Mr. Floyd would have died anyway even if the officers had done everything correctly. Second, the complaint has to allege and the prosecution has to prove the other elements of the offense. Under Minnesota law, third degree murder applies when the defendant ‘without intent to effect the death of any person, causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.’ The prosecution has to establish that 1) what Derek Chauvin was doing was eminently dangerous to others, and 2) that he evinced a depraved mind and disregard for human life. I didn’t see much of anything in the complaint on those points, and you can bet that the defense will argue that 1) what the officers were doing wasn’t ’eminently dangerous’ and, 2) even if it was, Derek Chauvin was doing what he thought was right.

What is traumatic asphyxiation? According to the journal article Traumatic asphyxia due to blunt chest trauma: a case report and literature review:

Asphyxia is defined as any condition that leads to tissue oxygen deprivation. Traumatic asphyxia is a type of mechanical asphyxia, where respiration is prevented by external pressure on the body, at the same time inhibiting respiratory movements and compromising venous return from the head. Conditions like compression of the chest and/or abdomen under a heavy weight and wedging of the body within a narrow space or large crowds have been reported. A Valsalva maneuver is necessary before thoracic compression for development of the syndrome. Usual autopsy findings include intense purple facial congestion and swelling with hemorrhagic petechiae of the face, the neck and upper chest, craniocervical cyanosis and subconjunctival hemorrhage.

You can read the full complaint here. This is the citizen video showing officers restraining Floyd. Be forewarned that it’s very disturbing.

Attorney Crump wrote that the legal team representing the family of Floyd had issued this statement related to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s preliminary autopsy findings:

These preliminary findings state that, although Officer Chauvin drove his knee into Mr. Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes, the cause of death was not asphyxiation, but rather appeared to be the ‘combined effects of Mr. Floyd’s being restrained by police, underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system.’

“What we know is clear: George Floyd was alive before his encounter with police, and he was dead after that encounter. We believe there is clear proximity between the excessive use of force and his death,” said Antonio Romanucci, Founding Partner of Romanucci & Blandin, LLC and Co-counsel in the case.

The statement continued: “The Floyd family’s legal team will hire Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist with expertise in high profile cases, and Dr. Allecia Wilson to determine the precise cause of death. That independent autopsy will be conducted in the Minneapolis area in the next several days. Findings of that report will be made public. Because the findings of the Hennepin County Medical examiner’s preliminary report do not address in detail the effect of the purposeful use of force on Mr. Floyd’s neck and the extend of Mr. Floyd’s suffering at the hands of the police, the family has chosen to engage an independent medical examiner to conduct their own autopsy.”

Before the complaint was released, Stoughton stressed that he is not a doctor and obviously did not perform the autopsy but he didn’t think the knee restraint “actually contributed to his death” in this case. When someone is turned to the side, you “don’t have the angle or pressure you need to cut off air in the throat,” he said. “You need to be blocking their airway when someone is on the ground even when someone is turning to the side.” He did think the knee restraint was not used properly and was not appropriate, however.

The bigger problem with the police actions when it came to imperiling Floyd’s life, in his opinion, was “keeping someone in a prone position for so long.”

“Even without officers pushing down on someone, there is a risk… of positional asphyxia and increased compromised breathing,” he said.

What he saw in the video made Stoughton feel “appalled, absolutely appalled. What the officers did in this case was so far from what well-trained professional officers are supposed to do that it was appalling. It was infuriating. The highest priority in policing is supposed to be preserving the sanctity of human life. These officers gave every indication they could care less about Mr. Floyd and his well-being. It’s simply not appropriate. Officers are under an obligation to protect individuals, including the individuals they arrest.”

Stoughton said the officers had a moral and professional duty to intervene but how that matches criminal statues will turn on a complex reading of Minnesota law as well as the medical examiner’s full findings on cause of death, which we don’t yet know.

Asked for his response after the complaint was issued, Stoughton said, “…the primary danger of the prone restraint is asphyxiation. I thought it was very interesting that the complaint uses the phrase ‘traumatic asphyxiation,’ although you’d have to consult a doctor to see whether that is a relevant distinction. I would need to review the autopsy to figure out exactly what the ME found, but the physical strain of being in the prone position, including difficulty breathing, can also put significant stress on the heart. In 2016, for example, Tony Timpa died of cardiac arrest after Dallas police put him in the same position.”

Stoughton noted that, when there are “deaths in custody,” such as an overdose or what is referred to as “excited delirium,” the “cause of death is obviously a major factor in determining whether the officers can or should be criminally charged because it is less clear that officers contributed to the person’s death” than it would be in say a police shooting case.

“It’s important to remember, though, that a prosecutor’s decision to file charges only requires probable cause—which is a pretty low bar—and the good faith belief that guilt can be established beyond a reasonable doubt,” he told Heavy. “Officers arrest and prosecutors charge people all the time when there are still aspects of the investigation that need to be completed. For example, prosecutors routinely file drug possession charges before they get the lab analysis confirming that what the person actually had in their possession were prohibited drugs. But the comparison to ‘normal’ prosecutions breaks down because charges against officers are pretty rare, especially for duty-related uses of force.”

In the Timpa case referenced by Stoughton as a point of comparison, officers were disciplined, and there was a federal lawsuit filed. The district attorney dismissed criminal charges in that case. He said that three medical examiners told him they did not believe “the officers acted recklessly,” the Dallas Morning News reported.

Here’s the body cam video in the Timpa case:

In the Timpa case, the medical examiner ruled Timpa died as a result of “sudden cardiac death due to the toxic effects of cocaine and physiologic stress associated with physical restraint. Cardiac hypertrophy and biopolar disorder contributed to his death.” The report stated that several factors likely contributed to Timpa’s death. It fit the “classic scenario of excited delirium syndrome… cocaine leads to increased heart rate and increased blood pressure, making a cardiac arrythmia more likely. Due to his prone position and physical restraint by an officer, an element of mechanical or positional asphyxia can not be ruled out.. his enlarged heart size also put him at risk for sudden cardiac death.” Timpa was restrained face down with a knee in his back for 13 minutes.

The autopsy report in the Floyd case has not been publicly released. Stoughton added, “I guess we’ll see what the actual autopsy says, but the prosecutor’s complaint is pretty weak.” For example, the official cause of death isn’t clear. “…the best information (on cause of death) is in the criminal complaint, which refers to a combination of the officer’s actions and preexisting issues as contributing to his death. If the prosecutor can’t (or won’t) prove causation (i.e., that officers caused or contributed to his death), there’s no homicide case,” said Stoughton.

The dangers of prone restraint have been known to law enforcement for years.

As far back as 1995, the National Law Enforcement Technology Center noted in a paper, “A person lying on his stomach has trouble breathing when pressure is applied to his back. The remedy seems relatively simple: get the pressure off his back.” Known factors increasing risk of positional asphyxia include obesity, drugs or alcohol, an enlarged heart, and a violent struggle.

“Studies have suggested that restraining a person in a face-down position is likely to cause greater restriction of breathing than restraining a person face-up,” Police Magazine reported. “Multiple cases of death by positional asphyxia have been associated with the hog tied or prone restraint position.”

The criminal complaint says that a person called 911 on May 25, 2020, and reported that a man “bought merchandise from Cup Foods…with a counterfeit $20 bill.”

Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Kueng arrived at 8:08 p.m. They learned from store personnel that the man “who passed the counterfeit $20 was parked in a car around the corner from the store on 38th Street.”

The officers’ body-worn cameras show that the officers approached the car, with Lake on the driver’s side and Kueng on the passenger side. Three people were in the car. George Floyd was in the driver’s scene and an adult male and female were also in the vehicle, the complaint says.

The complaint further alleges:

As Officer Lane began speaking with Floyd, “he pulled his gun out and pointed it at Mr. Floyd’s open window and directed Mr. Floyd to show his hands.” Floyd put his hands on the steering wheel, so Lane put his gun back in its holster. (The body cam videos have not yet been released publicly.)

When Kueng was speaking with the front seat passenger, Lane ordered Floyd out of the car, put his hands on Floyd, and pulled him out of the car, handcuffing him. “Mr. Floyd actively resisted being handcuffed,” the complaint alleges.

Once handcuffed, Floyd “became compliant” and walked with Lane to the sidewalk, sitting on the ground at Lane’s direction. There was a conversation for under two minutes. Lang asked Floyd for his name and identification and whether he was on anything and explained he was arrested Floyd for passing counterfeit currency, the complaint stated.

Kueng and Lane stood Floyd up and attempted to walk him to their squad car at 8:14 p.m. Floyd “stiffened up, fell to the ground, and told the officers he was claustrophobic.”

That’s when Chauvin and Officer Tou Thao arrived in a separate squad car.

“The officers made several attempts to get Mr. Floyd in the backseat of squad 320 from the driver’s side. Mr. Floyd did not voluntarily get in the car and struggled with the officers by intentionally falling down, saying he was not going in the car, and refusing to stand still,” the complaint alleges. “Mr. Floyd is over six feet tall and weighs more than 200 pounds.”

While standing outside the car, Floyd began “saying and repeatedly that he could not breathe.” Chauvin went to the passenger side and “tried to get Mr. Floyd into the car from that side and Lane and Kueng assisted,” according to the complaint.

Chauvin “pulled Mr. Floyd out of the passenger side of the squad car at 8:19:38 p.m. and Mr. Floyd went to the ground face down and still handcuffed,” said the complaint.

It alleged that Kueng held Floyd’s back and Lane held his legs. Chauvin placed his left knee in the area of Floyd’s head and neck. Floyd said, “I can’t breathe” multiple times and repeatedly said, “Mama.”

“The defendant and the other two officers stayed in their positions,” according to the complaint.

The officers said, “You are talking fine,” to Floyd. Lane asked, “should we roll him on his side?” Chauvin allegedly responded, “No, staying put where we got him.”

Lane said, “I am worried about excited delirium or whatever.” Chauvin said, “That’s why we have him on his stomach,” according to the complaint, which added that “none of the three officers moved from their positions.”

The body cam video shows that Floyd continued to move and breathe but stopped moving at 8:24:24.

At 8:25:31, the video appears to show Floyd ceasing to breathe or speak. Lane said, “I want to roll him on his side.” Kueng checked Floyd’s right wrist for a pulse and said, “I couldn’t find one.” None of the officers moved from their positions.

At 8:27:24, Chauvin removed his knee from Floyd’s neck. An ambulance arrived and Floyd was placed on a gurney. Floyd was pronounced dead at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Heavy previously reached out to Tom Kelly, the lawyer for Chauvin, and his office said Kelly is not commenting right now on the case and that reporters should direct their questions to the Minneapolis Police Department. Lt. Bob Kroll of the Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis told CBS Minneapolis: “Now is not the time rush to judgement and immediately condemn our officers. An in-depth investigation is underway. Our officers are fully cooperating. We must review all video. We must wait for the medical examiner’s report.”

