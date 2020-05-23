Social Media Mourns the Apparent Death of Brooklyn Rapper KJ Balla

Early Monday morning, the popular social media channel Kollege Kidd posted that Brooklyn, New York, rapper KJ Balla had been shot and killed. KJ Balla’s death has not been confirmed by officials.

An artist for From Nothing Records, KJ Balla is known for his two singles, “Switch the Game” and “Strangers.” Each song has been streamed on Spotify over 80,000 times.

KJ Balla’s Friends Posted Tributes to the Rapper on Social Media

Rapper J.I. posted a tribute to KJ Balla on Instagram. He wrote, “Damnn Makk. we first chopped it up in 2018. Showed me mad love and this was before shit had taken off for me. I remember I was trynna put you on ‘Love Won’t Change’ before I had dropped it.”

KJ Balla’s friend and fellow From Nothing Records artist Deezy Mula posted to his Instagram Story a photo of the two together with the caption “I love you bro, forever [KJ Balla].”

Another friend, Yeye Kelly, posted on Facebook, “MY F**KING GUY MY HEART HURTIN RN. He also posted a shared a photo of himself and KJ Balla saying “I LOVE YOU TO DEATH BRO.”

KJ Balla’s death has not been confirmed by officials. This story is still developing.

Fans Flooded KJ Balla’s Instagram With ‘RIP’ Tributes

After Kollege Kidd posted the news of KJ Balla’s apparent death, fans flooded the rapper’s Instagram page with their tributes.

The last time KJ Balla posted to his Instagram feed was on April 22. He was promoting his new song with Jay Gwuapo titled “Back to Back.” Because it was the rapper’s last post, fans flooded the comment section early Monday morning.

The above Instagram post has over 60,000 comments with countless fans writing “RIP.” One user wrote, “This just not fair.” Another said, “Bro, please tell me it’s not true.”

Twitter Users Also Wrote Tributes to the Brooklyn Rapper

After KJ Balla’s apparent death was shared on social media, Twitter users posted tributes to the Brooklyn rapper. One user posted:

r.i.p to kj balla so sad seeing all these young artist pass away condolences to his friends and family — sleezo is occupied (@t6bin) May 23, 2020

They said, “r.i.p to kj balla so sad seeing all these young artist pass away condolences to his friends and family.”

I come back from making beats and KJ Balla and Hana Kimura die. Real crazy shit 2020 a cold one. Can't really have words or emotion to put. RIP — i be bricked up 🍏 (@_Clamps) May 23, 2020

Another user said, “I come back from making beats and KJ Balla and Hana Kimura die. Real crazy shit 2020 a cold one. Can’t really have words or emotion to put. RIP.”

damn, I remember when kj balla was k smoove, used to get lite, always watched his battles on YouTube, this shit sad asf smh — $$$$$$$ (@daysupreme) May 23, 2020

Another user wrote, “damn, I remember when kj balla was k smoove, used to get lite, always watched his battles on YouTube, this s**t sad asf smh.”

R.I.P to that man KJ Balla shits crazy I was just listening to him earlier the good die young smfh ‼️ — Q Frm 86ixty 🎒 (@swiffmontana__) May 23, 2020

One user wrote, “R.I.P to that man KJ Balla s**ts crazy I was just listening to him earlier the good die young smfh.”

Wow now Kj Balla.. pray for Brooklyn — UNRULY LUCIAN 🇱🇨 (@dontasktolink) May 23, 2020

Another user wrote, “Wow now Kj Balla.. pray for Brooklyn.”

