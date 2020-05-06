Wisconsin-Based Menards Facing Backlash Over COVID-19 Masks

Menards, the Wisconsin-based home improvement chain, is facing an intense social media backlash over its requirement that customers must wear COVID-19 masks.

“Won’t be shopping at your store anymore since you are requiring masks and selling them at your store,” wrote one angry Twitter user. “@Menards Really too bad you’re making us wear masks to shop! I’ve been a loyal customer for 32 yrs. Not loyal anymore,” wrote another.

Facebook groups have filled up with angry posts about Menards and its mask policy. People wrote they were going to switch to Home Depot or other stores that are not requiring masks. Giving you a sense of the anger, one man wrote, “I refuse to shop there if they require me to wear a bull sh*t mask that doesn’t protect against sh*t, Management needs to pull their head out of their a*s. F*cking idiots.”

@Menards screw you! Lost me as a customer for life. Masks won't help. Hope you all go out of business — Stormdizzle (@Stormdizzle92) April 30, 2020

However, some people agree with the policy. “I don’t understand the anti-mask debate. These are reasonable steps to safeguard people from contracting the virus,” another man chimed in on Facebook.

Menards’ website describes it as a “family-owned company started in 1958,” which is headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Menards has more than 300 home improvement stories located in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Menards founder John Menard, 80, is worth $17 billion, Forbes reports.

Costco has also required that customers “must wear a face covering that covers the mouth and nose, at all times while at Costco,” according to a statement on its website.

Menards says of its new mask requirement policy:

Due to COVID-19, we are requiring all Guests to wear a mask or face covering while shopping in our stores. If you do not have a mask or face covering, we have masks available for purchase. Thank you for your cooperation and efforts to keep our Guests and Team Members safe.

This author, indeed, was able to purchase a mask for $1 at a Menards store in Wisconsin. The mask was available for purchase at the customer service desk, and employees appeared to be wearing masks. In addition, Menards has banned children from its stores, writing, “We are no longer able to allow children under the age of 16 or pets (except service dogs) in our stores. If you look under the age of 16, you will be asked to show your identification (driver’s license).” Menards was previously accused of selling face masks at too high a cost.

On Costco’s Facebook page, there were far more supportive comments than negative for its mask policy when announced.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Anger Is Intense Online Against the Mask Policy

Hey @menards if I don’t have the virus why is it not pro choice to shop in your store with out a mask on? I will take my money somewhere else 🤷🏼 Also if your going to sell masks for $1 I’d think profiting off a rule you should maybe give them away for free to make a difference — Caleb Hicks (@Calebh1122) May 1, 2020

Here are some of the comments on social media:

@Menards not only are you forcing your loyal customers to wear masks but you’re charging us?? Are you kidding me? Will never be going back. Hoping to encourage others to do the same. Boycott. — Shawn Bair (@ShawnBair9) May 1, 2020

Menards in WI forced us to wear masks! Not going back again. — AtotheB (@AtotheB10) April 30, 2020

I broke down and went to @Menards today. I paid $1 for a face mask with their new policy, yet I saw a bunch of employees not wearing their masks properly nor anyone else. I feel like I’ve robbed over the issue. I’ll be taking my biz elsewhere until the policy is reversed. — Josh Gohlke (@josh_gohlke) May 5, 2020

Tonight we were told we could not enter @Menards w/o a mask. My wife asked about medical conditions and the bouncer at the door said it doesn’t matter. To be fair, they did offer to sell us masks. 😉 We declined and left. We have spent a lot of money there. Won’t be back! — Steve Sprotberry (@SSprotberry) May 2, 2020

#tcnt Just left @Menards. Requiring masks to get in. I cant wear one for health reasons. They told me I can shop online. Thanks @Menards – you just lost a long time customer for your overzealous policy. Masks are for the sick, not the healthy. Actually can be worse!! — Logic & Reason (@logcl_conserv) May 1, 2020

GO SHOP SOMEWHERE ELSE. Not worth going there because they don't allow people with anxiety problems who refuse to wear masks to enter. They don't allow kids in so take your business to Lowes or Home Depot. Fascist business stay away. pic.twitter.com/WxVCTEJquy — Tonita (@mmariscal111) May 4, 2020

Ohioans-don't shop #Menards. They won't let you in w/out a mask. DeWine faced blowback from trying to mandate masks, so he is getting businesses to do his dirty work. Don't patronize stores that won't let you in w/out a mask! Masks don't work anyway! — Vivian Coblentz (@VivianCoblentz) May 6, 2020

Just tried to shap at @Menards . They are forcing people to wear masks. I guess I am done shopping there. #NoMasks — Jason Koester (@JasonKoester1) May 5, 2020

Guess I will be driving the extra 30 minutes to shop @HomeDepot rather than going to my local @Menards. Requiring people to wear masks to enter isn't saving anyone, it's about control. If you're afraid, stay home. It's a pretty simple concept. #Communist #PoliceState — erik lund (@elund7) May 1, 2020

Went to @Menards today but was denied entry because I wouldnt wear a mask due to an asthma condition. That’s OK. There are a lot of other hardware stores here that I can shop at that don’t require masks. I’m sorry they lost my business forever. — PJ Anthony (@pjjanthony) May 5, 2020

However, another Twitter user wrote, “Thanks #menards for requiring folks to wear masks in your store. You’re protecting your employees, shoppers and first responders. Thanks also for keeping the kids out since so many parents can control their kids touching everything.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers praised retailers requiring masks as a good move.

Silliness at @Menards

They are requiring masks and selling them for $1.

I only had 20's.

They give me back $19 in 1s that presumably 19+ different people have handled recently. pic.twitter.com/72pCOmBJta — Rob Doar (@robdoar) May 3, 2020

Menards also asked customers and employees to do the following:

1. Wash hands frequently with soap and water or an alcohol-based sanitizer.

2. Maintain social distancing by keeping six feet between yourself and others.

3. Avoid touching your face.

4. Make sure to cover coughs and sneezes.

5. Stay home if you feel unwell.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear cloth face coverings to protect from COVID-19:

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

There is dispute over whether masks are effective. The National Academies of Sciences Engineering Medicine reports that the science is inconclusive:

Overall, the available evidence is inconclusive about the degree to which homemade fabric masks may suppress spread of COVID-19 from the wearer to others. There are no studies of individuals wearing homemade fabric masks, in the course of their typical activities. Only limited, indirect evidence exists regarding the effectiveness of these masks for protecting others, when made and worn by the general public on a regular basis, the rapid expert consultation says. That evidence comes primarily from laboratory studies testing the effectiveness of different materials at capturing particles of different sizes.

That April 9, 2020 article stated it was referring to fabric, not medical, masks.

