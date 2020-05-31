Patrick Underwood: Tribute to Federal Officer Killed During Oakland Protest

In the midst of protests in Oakland in response to the killing of George Floyd, two federal officers were shot at the federal courthouse on Friday night. One of the officers, later identified as Patrick Underwood, died from his injuries.

ABC 7 News reported Saturday night that a source confirmed to them that Patrick Underwood was the Federal Protective Service Officer shot and killed on May 29. Underwood, from Pinole, California, was 53 years old. While the FBI have not confirmed the officer’s identity, Underwood’s friends and family revealed that he was the victim.

Family & Colleagues Took to Social Media to Pay Tribute to Patrick Underwood After His Death

On Facebook, Underwood’s sister Angela confirmed the passing of her brother. In a post, she wrote “My brother, Dave Patrick Underwood, a federal officer, was murdered 5/29/20 in Oakland California, while on duty during the riots. This Violence Must Stop.”

Sheri Schmitz identified Underwood as the slain federal officer in the Facebook group “Californians Against Excessive Quarantine.” She wrote “His name is Patrick Underwood. He worked with a colleague of mine guarding a federal building in Oakland. Last night during a ‘protest’ a white van pulled up and opened fired on him and another guard. He was killed. Congrats you guys. Another life is taken, another family is devastated..” That post was later shared on Facebook by NTEU Chapter 20. Adding to the message, they wrote “Rest In Peace Patrick Underwood! Thank you for serving and to protect us and the property where we work. Our condolences to the Underwood family.”

Underwood’s cousin Kisha Evans took to Facebook to mourn her family’s loss. In a status update, she wrote “My cousin was shoot & killed last night while on duty at the federal building Patrick Underwood I don’t get why black people are killing black people. A black person did not kill George. Please rest up I’m mad at myself for not taking you out because if it wasn’t for you I wouldn’t be working. Thank you for helping me Rest In Peace cousin please tell Tiffany Garcia I miss her so much.”

Underwood Was a California Native, Working as a Security Guard

On Facebook, Underwood’s profile discloses that Pinole, California was both his current city of residence as well as the town he grew up in. He attended Pinole Valley High School, and went on to study at Contra Costa Community College in San Pablo.

In Underwood’s “about” section of his Facebook page, he wrote “Now I work at Ruby Skye in San francisco I do there Security for the club. I also work as Security with a firearm so thats my work information. Anyway I’m here! I’m now a Federal Security Guard.” He wrote that his favorite quote was “God is good!” and listed his relationship status as “single.”

Underwood Was Killed in a Drive-By Shooting That Federal Authorities Are Calling ‘an Act of Domestic Terrorism’

The San Francisco FBI, who are investigating the shooting of Underwood and his fellow contract security officer, told Heavy.com “FBI San Francisco and the Oakland Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building at 1301 Clay Street in Oakland, California. At approximately 9:45pm on Friday, May 29, 2020, a vehicle approached the building. An individual inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security. One officer was killed and another was injured. The FBI has deployed investigators and the Evidence Response Team to the crime scene. We will continue to work this investigation alongside the Oakland Police Department.”

According to Mercury News, Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a statement “As of late we have witnessed an outright assault on our law enforcement community… Last night in Oakland, California, an assassin cowardly shot two federal protective service contractors as they stood watch over a protest.”

In a tweet, Oakland police elaborated that “it appears the shooting is unrelated to tonight’s demonstration.”

