WATCH: ‘As If Things Couldn’t Get Worse,’ Garcetti Comments About Earthquake

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s press conference was interrupted by an earthquake today. As he was speaking about the protests and getting tested for COVID-19, he learned about an 5.5 magnitude quake in the region. And although he appeared calm while he was announcing it, he also added some commentary that is quickly going viral online. “As if things couldn’t get worse,” Garcetti said about the earthquake after announcing what had occurred.

He Was Talking About COVID-19 Testing When He Had to Interrupt His Press Conference to Announce the Earthquake

Garcetti paused his press conference, as he was encouraging people to be tested for COVID-19, and said: “I was just informed too that we just had a large earthquake, as if things couldn’t get worse.” You can watch that moment in the video below.

The Mayor pretty much sums it up right now in LA. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/xGgVEzzRO4 — Niall Dalton (IRE) (@Stakeshorses) June 4, 2020

You can see the full press conference below. He announces the earthquake at about 28:33 into the conference.

Tonight I’m talking about needed changes to policing. https://t.co/rb6DvyPTKM — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) June 4, 2020

The Digital Producer for ET Now tweeted after the quote: “Mayor Garcetti saying ‘as if things couldn’t get worse’ after an earthquake interrupted his press conference about coronavirus and thr protests.” [sic]

Mayor Garcetti saying “as if things couldn’t get worse” after an earthquake interrupted his press conference about coronavirus and thr protests. 😭💀 — Charles O'Keefe (@CharlesAOKeefe) June 4, 2020

Another person said that they thought the earthquake was a lot closer than it was based on what he said during the press conference. He announced it was in San Bernardino and was 5.7 on the Richter scale. Later estimates put the center of the quake at about 103 miles from San Bernardino. Garcetti at the time said they would support the people in San Bernardino after damage was assessed. Then he went back to discussing the importance of being tested for COVID-19.

Geezus – LA mayor Eric Garcetti just mentioned a “5.7 earthquake in San Bernardino.” Wife and I to each other: “What? Did we just miss a major earthquake??” *TURNS TO GOOGLE* 5.5 in Ridgecrest 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jeff Pope (@JeffPopeRadio) June 4, 2020

Another person said they thought the announcement was fake at first because they couldn’t feel the earthquake.

I didn't feel it, but Eric Garcetti interrupted his BLM statement to talk about the earthquake and it felt like just a distraction from the matter at hand. I legit thought it was fake. haha — matt (@pineasaurus) June 4, 2020

The earthquake happened while many protesters were gathered in downtown Los Angeles.

Garcetti just announced an earthquake in San Bernardino on live TV, adding: "As if things couldn't get worse" — David Zahniser 🦅 (@DavidZahniser) June 4, 2020

Although the center of the quake was technically 117.5 miles south-southwest of Los Angeles, according to USGS, the 5.1 magnitude earthquake could still be felt by people in the city.

Others tweeted the same feelings about the quake after it happened.

Earthquake in Cali…As if 2020 couldn't get any worse!!! — Ricky Franco (@Sliqriq1) June 4, 2020

One person wrote: “We’re almost at the mid point of 2020 so yes, story wise, this is a perfect time for the big earthquake. #bigone #sanandreas #earthquake #California”

We’re almost at the mid point of 2020 so yes, story wise, this is a perfect time for the big earthquake. #bigone #sanandreas #earthquake #California — Michael Beatrice (@MichaelBeatrice) June 4, 2020

And some wondered about putting together an earthquake kit now that they’d been focusing on their pandemic kit.

Pandemic kit has decimated earthquake kit! — Z Mann (@izacmann) June 4, 2020

Technically, the earthquake today was actually an aftershock of a Ridgecrest earthquake from nearly a year ago, experts said.

Zachary Ross, a Cal Tech seismologist, has said that this is an aftershock after nearly a year. He wrote on Twitter: “Why is this considered a Ridgecrest aftershock after almost a year? Because the rate of events per day is still way above the rate before the sequence started.”

M 5.53 makes this the largest aftershock of the Ridgecrest sequence, nearly 1 year after it began. — Zachary Ross (@zross_) June 4, 2020

Why is this considered a Ridgecrest aftershock after almost a year? Because the rate of events per day is still way above the rate before the sequence started. — Zachary Ross (@zross_) June 4, 2020

Dr. Lucy Jones, a seismologist, shared the same analysis on Twitter. She wrote: “Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common?”

Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common? — Dr. Lucy Jones (@DrLucyJones) June 4, 2020

Below is a map of the earthquake’s location, as shared by USGS.gov.

According to USGS, the earthquake was reported near the following locations:

10.5 miles N from Searles Valley, California

10.5 miles NNE from Trona, California

13.9 miles W from Ridgecrest, California

54.6 miles SSE from Barstow, California

76 miles NNW from Lone Pine, California

92 miles W from Bakersfield, California

103 miles S from San Bernardino, California

117.5 miles SSW from Los Angeles, California

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates