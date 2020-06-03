WATCH: New York City Police Shooting Gunfire Captured on Brooklyn Video

Early reports say New York police shot and killed a person who shot at least one other person in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood, according to ABC 7. The station reported that at least two NYPD officers were injured.

NYPD Brooklyn North shared a photo of a gun in the grass and wrote on Twitter, “EMERGENCY at the C/O Bergen Street and Rochester Ave. Ongoing investigation. There was a shooting at the location then police responded and discharged their weapons, striking the armed perpetrator. Police have recovered the perp’s firearm.”

A disturbing video emerged on social media. You can watch it below, but be aware that the language is graphic. The video captures the sound of a large amount of gunfire.

“There’s too many cops right there, ya’ll,” a person says in the video.

“They’re going to kill him,” someone says.

“He’s running with a gun, what are you doing?” says someone.

“He’s got it in his hand? He’s got it in his hand?” says a woman.

“They’re going to shoot him bro. Drop the f*cking gun, drop the gun,” says someone in the video.

Gunfire breaks out in the distance.

“I told you,” says a woman.

“They killed him,” says a man.

“He’s dead,” says a man.

Omg this is what was happening. I heard those shots but didn’t know what it was!! Pray for us #crownheights #brooklyn #brooklynshooting #newyorkprotest https://t.co/HbG5AknGkS — Professor Liv (@olivia_mariaaa) June 3, 2020

The television station cited sources for its report; the situation is still unfolding. The suspect died, but the officers have minor injuries, according to the report, which said the police shooting occurred at Kingsborough Houses at Rochester Avenue and Dean Street. The station reported that at least five people were injured.

The shooting unfolded in the evening of June 2 as tensions were still high over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. However, there was no indication at this point of any connection; the motive for the shooting and exact circumstances were still unclear as the shooting was just unfolding.

That didn’t stop people from unloading on Twitter. “Omg the police were involved in a shooting just now in Brooklyn! On top of all this bullsh*t!! The victim is possibly dead! Crown heights!” one Twitter user wrote.

An Officer Asked the Suspect to Stop a Gun for Over a Minute, a Report Says

Aime Rodriguez, a reporter for News 12 Brooklyn, reported, “Fatal police involve shooting in #CrownHeights, not related to ongoing protest, #NYPD says officer was heard over a minute asking the suspect to drop the gun before the officer charged. Police plan to release body cam footage.”

According to NBC New York, police initally found a man who was shot and “crawled away after suffering the injury.” They found the gunman “hiding behind a fence,” and he is accused of “coming toward the cops with the gun raised,” the station reported, adding that “several cops then opened fire, striking the suspect multiple times.”

New York City was operating under a curfew. “Tonight’s curfew is in effect 8pm to 5am. After 8pm, the only vehicles allowed south of 96 st in Manhattan will be: essential workers, buses, and delivery trucks. The NYPD remains deeply committed to serving the people of NYC & is asking for everyone’s cooperation,” the NYPD wrote on its Twitter page earlier in the evening.

Crown Heights is a neighborhood located in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

People were angry about the shooting. “The cops killed another person in bk this is a fuccing war at this point,” wrote one man on Facebook. He shared a lengthier video but then privatized or deleted it.

“How can you justify shooting someone that many times. Sounds like an army was after him, holy f*ck,” write a Twitter user on the video.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the Brooklyn police shooting.