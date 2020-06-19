COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Did the HEROES Act Pass?

On May 16, the $3 trillion HEROES Act passed in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. Now, it’s headed to the Senate, where it is expected to face massive opposition.

While Nancy Pelosi, who has championed the HEROES Act, says that Democrats are open to negotiations to reach a consensus on the finalized version of the bill, Republican senators have dismissed the act “dead on arrival”, according to AS.com.

As it stands, the proposed legislation offers another round of checks for qualifying Americans. But can Americans look forward to a second payment? How likely is the act to pass?

When Will the Senate Vote on the HEROES Act?

Earlier this month, US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said that the new stimulus package would not be considered until after July 4 celebrations, reports AS.com.

Mitch McConnell, meanwhile, said that work on a second stimulus package will not take place until the end of July, according to Bloomberg.

And if a resolution is not reached before the Senate’s August 8 recess, negotiations will be delayed until that recess ends on September 8, as Tom’s Guide points out.

Protests sweeping the globe in response to the death of George Floyd have also delayed work on the bill on both sides of the aisle. Senate Republican Whip John Thune is reported by The Hill as saying that the many protests and the “debate on criminal and civil justice reform ‘could’ delay the next round of economic relief.”

Will There Be a Second Round of Checks?

Even though millions of Americans have already received their coronavirus stimulus checks, many are anxious to find out if another $1,200 is on the horizon.

In early May, Trump said at a press briefing, “We could very well do a second round of direct payments. It is absolutely under serious consideration.”

At a press conference earlier this week, President Donald Trump was asked if Americans can expect another stimulus check this summer. He reiterated those initial sentiments, and stated, “I think we are looking at a Phase 4. Phase 1, 2 and 3 have been fantastic for people generally,” Trump said.

However, Senator Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has said that another round of checks is “unlikely” and that, instead, Congress will be looking into unemployment benefits in “states and cities and towns.”

The Hill quotes Romney as saying, “… I think it’s important for us to consider how we’re going to pay for all this and specifically how we’re going to deal with the structural deficit we have that adds a trillion to the debt every year. I hope that’s part of the next package.”

Thus, at this point, it’s unclear when the Senate will get to voting on the HEROES Act, and when negotiations on a finalized version of another stimulus package will begin. If it does happen to pass in the Senate, the bill will then need to be signed by the president in order to become law.

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

