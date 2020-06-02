David Dorn: Retired St. Louis Police Captain Killed by Looters on Facebook Live

During a night of violent protests and looting in St. Louis, David Dorn was shot and killed by looters at a pawn shop in an incident that was captured on Facebook Live. Dorn, a retired police captain, was shot in the chest at around 2:30 a.m. and died in front of the shop, Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The 77-year-old was identified on Tuesday morning during a press conference by Mayor Lyda Krewson and Police Chief John Hayden. Hayden said Dorn was killed “during a looting process. David Dorn was exercising law enforcement training that he learned here.” Police are investigating the shooting and there have been no arrests yet in connection with Dorn’s death.

Former St. Louis Police Chief Tim Fitch said on Twitter that Dorn was “A true public servant. Protecting & serving all the way to the end. None of us who knew you are surprised you went out fighting at Lee’s Pawn this morning. God speed my friend.”

The Incident Was Captured on Facebook Live & Dorn’s Wife Said He Was Checking on the Shop to Help Out the Owner

Dorn’s wife, Ann Marie Dorn, told St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he was friends with the owner of the pawn shop. She said he worked with him and would go check on the property when the burglar alarms went off to make sure everything was fine. The outlet said, “She was too distraught to talk more about her husband.”

The incident was captured on Facebook Live, although it has since been removed. The person taking the video is in a car, which pulls up to the sidewalk by the pawn shop after the shooting’s taken place. The person gets out of the vehicle and walks up to the victim, saying “stay with me, stay with me.” He then says, “all for some TVs, man? For real? It’s somebody’s granddaddy.”

The Ethical Society of Police, who posted about Dorn’s death, told the Post-Dispatch they were aware of the video. State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge said he saw the broadcast and was horrified by it. He wrote on Facebook, “I just seen a man die on live man! Smh.” He also told the outlet he was “Very traumatized right now.” Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone told the Post-Dispatch they were trying to get more information about the video.

Dorn Worked as a St. Louis Police Officer for 38 Years Before Retiring in 2007

One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain. He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain! — Ethical Society of Police – ESOP (@ESOP_STL) June 2, 2020

Dorn was a retired police officer who was with the St. Louis Police Department for 38 years. He started as a rookie patrol officer before rising up the ranks and becoming a captain. Dorn also served as the deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support, overseeing patrols, the tactical unit and commercial vehicles.

After his retirement in October 2007, Dorn became the police chief in Moline Acres. The Ethical Society of Police wrote: “One of the people murdered last night was a retired St. Louis City Captain. He was murdered by looters at a pawnshop. He was the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to. Violence is not the answer, whether it’s a citizen or officer. RIP Captain!”

KMBC reported that Dorn’s wife still works for the police department. He said Dorn was a “fine captain” and that “Many of us, the other officers, looked up to him. [Dorn] was very well-liked, very pleasant. And his wife still works here. So a very sad time for our agency. We will honor him.”

