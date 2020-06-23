WATCH: Macy’s Employee Beaten for Alleged Racial Slur in Flint, Michigan

A video showing a black man beating a white Macy’s store employee in Flint, Michigan, after witnesses say he used a racial epithet in the store on June 15 is circulating online.

Rapper FT Quay claimed to have filmed the incident at the Genesee Valley Center mall. The rapper posted the video to Facebook, but it was later removed.

The clip purports to show the moments after a white Macy’s employee, who has not yet been identified, was overheard calling a black shopper ‘n**ger’ on the phone. The man is not heard using the racial slur in the video.

In the video, a black shopper can be seen approaching and hitting the employee while he is on a cellphone call. The employee then falls to the ground. The employee asks “what are you doing that for?” as he is knocked to the ground. The shopper hits the employee a second time as he lies on the floor. He places a hand over his head and tries to move away while repeating, “I’m sorry.”

Film producer and activist Tariq Nasheed posted the clip online on June 17.

A man at a store in #Flint allegedly referred to a Black man in the store as a “n***er” while talking on the #phone . The Black man overheard him, then things went left.#CleanUpOnAisle3#Ogun#NoAntiBlackRacism pic.twitter.com/8XNYgwxb5K — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 17, 2020

The New York Post reports that FT Quay wrote in his original Facebook post, “this not the whole video but Me and bro in the mall n sh*t and he ask this man otp did this shirt look to little he told hi yea and kept talking on the phone then mumbled talking about sum ‘no one just sum ni**er’ he though we ain’t hear em because his mask was on.”

FT Quay, the 22-year-old rapper from Michigan who filmed the event, is reportedly the brother of the black man in the video. He told the New York Post his brother’s reaction was a spur of the moment instinctive response.

He said the pair “made a petty joke” while shirt shopping and “asked the guy was the shirt too little … He was just being funny.” Quay elaborated that his brother reacted after the shop assistant made “the remark … that we all heard.”

Flint Police are Currently Investigating the ‘Unprovoked Attack’

Press release. pic.twitter.com/st4KFsdmWq — Flint Township Police Department (@FlintTownshipPD) June 19, 2020

The Flint Township Police Department released the following statement on June 19 in relation to the incident, urging members of the public with any information to come forward.

On Monday June 15th 2020 at approximately 5:45 pm, officers with the Flint Township Police Department were dispatched to … Macy’s for an assault complaint. Officers learned an employee of the store was assaulted by a young black male who fled the store with a second individual after the assault. Store surveillance video confirmed the assault against the employee. Investigators also learned the assault was recorded by the second individual and shared on social media.

Shore News Network reported that Macy’s has stated that their employee never used the slur, and “turned over all surveillance video to the police department.” The news outlet also reported that Macy’s said in a statement:

We are deeply saddened about the incident that took place on Monday (June 15) at Macy’s Genesee Valley as the safety of Macy’s customers and colleagues is our top priority. Violence in the workplace of any kind is unacceptable. All the materials from the evening have been reviewed and it is clear that the attack was unprovoked. We are working closely with local authorities on this investigation, and will defer any further comments about the case to them per policy.

Township police Lt. Brad Wangler confirmed with MLive-The Flint Journal that police were investigating, but so far no one had been taken into custody in relation to the incident.

Donald Trump and conservative blogger Matt Walsh took to Twitter to denounce the incident.

This guy brutally assaulted a Macy’s employee because of his race and then slandered him by claiming he said the n-word, which was a lie. This is a horrific hate crime and if the races were reversed it would be the only thing we talk about for days. pic.twitter.com/qjxzaEKq22 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 22, 2020

Looks what’s going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested? https://t.co/2E1UbU5vNN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Scenes of White People Using the N-Word were Captured on Video Recently In New York & the U.K.

Man who filmed Macy's beatdown of white man says attack was 'instinct'. ⁦ https://t.co/smgSrOguo8 — Justbrowsing1134 (@Justbro91429974) June 20, 2020

The New York Post reported on June 22 that a black Yale PhD psychology student, Kathryn Graves, 27, was repeatedly called an ape by a “middle-aged white woman” on a Manhattan street.

The student had been “walking in Midtown in her Black Lives Matter T-shirt Saturday afternoon when the woman began shouting at her, prompting her to turn down the music in her headphones.”

The video shows the unidentified woman repeatedly calling the student “n**ger ape.”

Graves told The New York Post during the encounter, she “blocked off how hurtful the words were and more was just thinking pragmatically.” She said she feared the woman, who she suspects is homeless, may have been concealing a weapon, or “if her hands had been empty she could have hit me.”

Graves said she had been “in touch with [NYPD] officers and another potential victim of the same woman.”

Metro newspaper in the U.K. shared a video today of a black man’s white neighbor calling him ‘n***er’ on the doorstep of his home as he asks her to leave his property. The 30-year-old woman in the video, filmed in the London suburb of Hackney, was later arrested. The video shows the white woman, who has not been identified, raising her middle finger at Perry and attempting to grab the camera out of his hand.

