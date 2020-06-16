Bloody Massacre at Himalayan Border Sparks Fears of World War 3

One officer and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops at the Himalayan border last night.

The massacre occurred on June 15 at Galwan Valley, in the disputed region of Kashmir in Ladakh, amid attempts to mitigate violence, in what the Indian media is calling “A major escalation in the ongoing standoff between India and China on the border.”

The Indian Defence Ministry confirmed the casualties – an Indian colonel and two Jawans, or soldiers – in a statement.

According to media outlet NDTV, the men died “On Indian territory” in a physical fight involving stones and batons.

It is the first loss of life that has occurred between the two sides since 1975.

The two countries “Have been locked in a decades-long stalemate over their competing claims to long, uninhabited stretches of the [Himalayan] mountain range,” according to The Guardian.

Senior military officials were meeting at the location to discuss potential solutions, the Mumbai Mirror said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Accuses India of “Twice Crossing the Border & Attacking Chinese Personnel”

In Beijing, “Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian did not confirm the casualties but accused India of twice crossing the border and attacking Chinese personnel,” The Hindu said today.

The Hindu reported that Lijian said consensus had been reached between the sides following a meeting on June 6, but “Astonishingly on June 15 the Indian troops seriously violated our consensus and twice crossed the border line for illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel, which led to serious physical conflict.”

The Indian-Chinese border experienced at least four separate incidents along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during April and May, following a skirmish that began in the Pangong Tso area with a number of injuries on both sides. There was a second scuffle on May 9 at Naku La in North Sikkim.

A statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 19 said “The Indian Army has crossed the line across the western section of the Sino-Indian border and the Sikkim section to enter Chinese territory.”

The areas that had been impacted by tensions since April this year “Between the Chinese and Indian troops, including the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel” included Sikkim’s Naku La pass, Pangong Tso lake, Demchok, and the Galwan river nalah, according to The Hindu, which also said, “Face-off and stand-off situations occur along the LAC in areas where India and China have overlapping claim lines. The LAC has never been demarcated.”

Days before the recent incident, Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides had “Begun disengaging from Galwan Valley,” according to the Mumbai Mirror.

The new developments come as tensions between North and South Korea reach boiling point. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his sister, Kim Yo-jong, are threatening to send the army into the demilitarized zone dividing the North and South, due to the ongoing distribution of anti-regime leaflets. According to the BBC, South Korea promised “To prevent the leaflets being flown over the border as part of the inter-Korean agreement between President Moon and Kim Jong Un in 2018.”

‘Nuclear-Armed Asian Giants:’ Stoushes Signal the Start of World War 3, British Tabloid Says

Some Twitter users today expressed shock to find “World War Three” trending on Twitter following the recent events at the border:

guys this whole #WorldWarThree is fear mongering this is the express the same people that think the world is ending this week smh — Blorgus :) (@Blorgus46615900) June 16, 2020

Using the term “Nuclear-armed Asian giants” in reference to Asia and India, British tabloid ‘Express’ today reported on what they called “A chilling warning” issued to India by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times newspaper.

“Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it,” Xijin said.

Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash. I want to tell the Indian side, don’t be arrogant and misread China’s restraint as being weak. China doesn’t want to have a clash with India, but we don’t fear it. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) June 16, 2020

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Lawrence Sellin tweeted urging China “Don’t mess with India,” and calling China an “Intruder and provocateur … Aksai Chin has always been recognized internationally as Indian territory.”

China – Don't mess with India. Despite the tragic Indian losses, the Indian Army deliveries punishing casualties on the Chinese People's Liberation Army aggressors.https://t.co/83rVUrjKPK — Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) June 16, 2020

Indian Army sources say the Indian soldiers were killed in a physical fight on Indian Territory that involved stones and batons. It is China that is the intruder and provocateur. Aksai Chin has always been recognized internationally as Indian territory. https://t.co/W1kHTXQbZ7 — Lawrence Sellin (@LawrenceSellin) June 16, 2020

Kashmir journalist Aditya Raj Kaul accused China of “violent provocation.”

“Considering they’ve been hiding their #COVID19 cases and deaths, one can imagine the manipulation in the casualties they faced in border clash,” he wrote:

Yet another confirmation from Chinese State Media of casualties on Chinese PLA side during border clashes in Ladakh with Indian Army. No details given of China’s violent provocation. 👇 https://t.co/xW54zQJj0k — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 16, 2020

Unofficial reports say China has lost 4-5 People’s Liberation Army soldiers after their violent provocation yesterday in Eastern Ladakh. Considering they’ve been hiding their #COVID19 cases and deaths, one can imagine the manipulation in the casualties they faced in border clash. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 16, 2020

Kaul said 36 Indian soldiers were captured at the border yesterday.

Lots of speculation. What I know so far: 36 Indian soldiers reportedly were captured after violent clashes yesterday by China near LAC. Most returned. A Major and a Captain still in Chinese PLA custody. Negotiation underway at Major General level in Ladakh for their release. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 16, 2020

High-level security talks were held today at Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s residence, with officials including CDS General Bipin Rawat and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane in attendance, Kaul said.

