Vikings Join in the Slamming of Drew Brees’ Comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has faced backlash from the sports world following his comments regarding protesting during the national anthem, including from several Minnesota Vikings figures.

Yahoo Finance’s editor Daniel Roberts asked Brees what he thinks if “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”

Brees responded, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

The statement has been called tone-deaf, insensitive and poorly-timed amid social turmoil following the death of George Floyd.

Since, Brees’ teammates and athletes from the NFL, NBA and other sports have shared their disappointment in Brees, who otherwise had a sterling reputation in the NFL.

Vikings Backlash

Defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson was one of the first Vikings to respond, echoing the point of Brees’ not understanding the purpose of the protest.

Damn. Hate to see it from a “legend” @drewbrees you corny man. You clearly have no idea what’s going on. — Jaleel Johnson (@leellxvii) June 3, 2020

Former cornerback Captain Munnerlyn shared a video of him slamming Brees to the ground during a game in 2014.

Vikings Hall of Famer and legendary wide receiver Cris Carter approved of messages from Malcolm Jenkins and Brees’ top target and teammate Michael Thomas, who spoke out against his quarterback despite leading the NFL in receiving yards a season ago.

Thomas’ point was that despite Brees’ feelings of what the anthem means to him, he gave no thought to how players of color may not see it the same way (InsidetheVikings’ Will Ragatz explains in more detail here).

Mad respect for @Cantguardmike — Cris Carter (@criscarter80) June 4, 2020

Brees’ Apology

Brees issued an apology for his “insensitive” comments after a full day of criticism, posting this message on his social media accounts:

Thomas responded accepting Brees’ apology and reminded the public of the larger issues on hand.

One of my brothers made a public statement yesterday that I disagreed with. He apologized & I accept it because that’s what we are taught to do as Christians. Now back to the movement! #GeorgeFloyd — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

Let’s focus back on the real issue going on in the world. And not get distracted. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 4, 2020

