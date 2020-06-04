Drew Brees Issues Apology for ‘Insensitive’ Comments

New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees has apologized. After enduring nearly a full day of backlash from angry members of society on the heels of his comments about the protests of police brutality against African Americans and people of color in the United States, Brees posted this message to his social media accounts.

The Brees Statement That Caused the Uproar

In the event you’d turned away from social media on Wednesday, the comments Brees made while speaking with Daniel Roberts of Yahoo! Finance are what set off the sea of backlash.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

The Response

Quite honestly, the response to Brees’ apology has been mixed. The comment section attached to his social media posts is littered with people who are urging him to recant his apology, and who still share the sentiments Brees expressed on Wednesday.

There are others, even African Americans who accepted his apology, and another group who seem to be saying it is too late for Brees to make amends, and/or his beg for a pardon isn’t authentic and more the work of a public relations firm seeking to repair a famous person’s image.

Wherever Brees’ apology has come from, it was his only real course of action after such a divisive statement. Only time will tell how well he is received in the Saints’ locker room and in the court of public opinion moving forward.