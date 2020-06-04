Drew Brees Blasted By LeBron James, Teammates, More for Insensitive Comments

With one comment that has been called tone-deaf, insensitive, and poorly timed, Drew Brees has potentially ruined the otherwise shiny reputation and the legacy he spent the last 19 years building. Brees appeared on Yahoo! Finance with Daniel Roberts and he was asked how he felt about players potentially kneeling again this season as they did in 2017 to protest police brutality in the United States.

Considering the current climate of race relations, the millions of African Americans, and other races who associate and support the kneeling protest with blackballed quarterback Colin Kaepernick, it’s not shocking Brees’ words created a backlash.

Here is the entire exchange:

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

As you might expect, the backlash was severe. Here is a look at what many prominent athletes, politicians, and others had to say to and about Brees after hearing and absorbing his comments.

The Backlash

Los Angeles Lakers superstar, future Hall-of-Famer and consistent champion for those affected by social injustice, LeBron James tweeted the following.

LeBron James

WOW MAN!! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of 🇺🇸 and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those https://t.co/pvUWPmh4s8 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

Iconic rapper and actor Snoop Dogg is another person who is never shy about speaking on social issues. He didn’t hold back blasting Brees on social media.

Snoop Dogg

Drew u on bullsshit. S. T. F. U — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 3, 2020

Anthony McFarland

Former NFL player and current ESPN analyst Anthony “Booger” McFarland stresses to Brees, the kneeling protest was never about disrespecting the flag or the Armed Forces, which is what the Saints’ QB referenced in his comments.

VideoVideo related to drew brees blasted by lebron james, teammates, more for insensitive comments 2020-06-04T00:04:34-04:00

Martellus Bennett

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett doesn’t seem surprised by Brees’ comments:

Damn y’all thought Drew would say something different than what he did? 😂😂😂 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) June 4, 2020

Ed Reed

Hall-of-Fame safety Ed Reed seemed truly hurt by Brees’ comments, as he tried to keep his words from becoming too profane. He simply referred to Brees as a “sucka” for his comments.

Ed Reed thoughts on Drew Brees pic.twitter.com/zIwZTkpFvL — Grantlong (@Grantlonggg) June 4, 2020

Tyrann Mathieu

Current NFL safety and former Louisiana State University standout Tyrann Mathieu sought to remind Brees he represents the state of Louisiana:

@drewbrees SMH. You represent New Orleans Louisiana. Don’t ever forget that! #Bottomofthemap — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) June 3, 2020

Terrell Owens posted a tweet from a US Marine who directly contradicts Brees’ statements about the protest being offensive to the Armed Forces:

Perhaps worst of all, Brees received backlash from his own teammates. Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Malcolm Jenkins lowered the boom on their teammate.

Jenkins first said the following:

Current #Saints Safety @MalcolmJenkins is also speaking up against tone-deaf @drewbrees "We're done asking Drew!" "I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you're someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the f*ck up." pic.twitter.com/KPHinGuQR7 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 3, 2020

It should be noted, Jenkins said Brees reached out to him about his comments, but the former said he still went through with this second video on his Instagram account:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CA_PxsNF-GQ/?utm_source=ig_embed

Michael Thomas and Other New Orleans Saints

MT, Alvin Kamara, and Emmanuel Sanders have all subtweeted and UNFOLLOWED their QB Drew Brees… #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/zBhEIKD3wp — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@EverythingTB) June 3, 2020

What many are trying to explain to Brees and others who share his thought concepts is the kneeling protests were never about disrespecting the flag, and especially not the Armed Forces.

Stances like Brees’ are being taken as a deflection or shift in focus from the main issue. That’s what is widely believed to have happened to Kaepernick’s cause overall. It went from being about police brutality, which was his original intention, to a standoff with the NFL, patriotism, and respect for the United States military.

Perhaps after the backlash Brees is currently enduring has subsided, there will be a different understanding of why Kaepernick and other protestors who support the Black Lives Matter movement have been kneeling.