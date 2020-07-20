COVID-19 Stimulus Check: 5 Quotes Indicating a Second Payment Will Happen

Many Americans who benefited from the first round of COVID-19 stimulus checks are hoping that the government will authorize a second round of payments.

What will it take to get that done? The Democratic-controlled House has already signed off on a second stimulus package, but they don’t have the final say. That’s in the hands of the Republican-controlled Senate, which, until recently, didn’t sound very eager to approve one.

It’s possible, even likely, that if a second stimulus check is approved, it will be for fewer people than last time; for example, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has floated the possibility of a $40,000 income cut off for a second check. That stands in contrast to the Democrats’ version, which would have expanded the number of people who qualified.

The first stimulus checks were passed by Congress as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, “which included nearly $500 billion in direct income transfers for families across the country,” according to the Center on Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University

Still, things are looking more positive for those Americans needing a second check.

Here are five quotes that indicate a second round of checks is likely:

1. President Trump Calls a Second Check ‘Very Dramatic, Very Good’

President Donald Trump wants a second COVID-19 stimulus check. That’s obviously a big deal when it comes to gaining Republican support.

Trump said recently, “We will be doing another stimulus package, it will be very good, very generous.” Asked if there would be a second check, Trump also said, “We are, we are” and said it would be “very dramatic, very good.”

According to Tom’s Guide, President Trump said he supports “larger numbers” for a second stimulus check.

Some experts believe that Republicans will feel more pressure to grant a second stimulus check because Trump’s poll numbers aren’t great right now, and, thus, the president can’t risk angering Americans by not providing more relief (and conversely might be seen more positively in voters’ minds by granting it.)

2. Mitch McConnell Says a Second Check ‘Could Well’ Happen

Mitch McConnell is the powerful Senate Majority leader who is controlling the process in the Senate.

McConnell is now “predicting” that a second COVID-19 stimulus “rescue package” will happen, and he said it “could well” include second direct stimulus check payments to some Americans. According to Bloomberg, McConnell said: “We shouldn’t lightly add more to the national debt, but I’m predicting that we will have one more rescue package, which we’ll begin to debate and discuss next week.”

McConnell’s comments came on July 6 in Kentucky, his home state. McConnell said, “I think the people who have been hit the hardest are people who make about $40,000 a year or less. And many of them work in the hospitality industry.” He said the hospitality industry, hotels, restaurants, was hit hard. He added that the Senate will consider a proposal July 20.

Asked specifically whether there will be direct funding to individuals (a second stimulus check), he said, “could well,” and made the above comment, adding, “that could well be a part of it.”

Back in May, McConnell was sounding a different tune. McConnell pronounced the Democratic plan “dead on arrival” back in May.

3. Steve Mnuchin Says ‘We Do Support Another Round’

A chorus of very powerful economic voices supports another check, and they’re people who matter. The Washington Post reported in late June that those voices include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. He told CNBC that the White House wants another stimulus check to happen and said, “We do support another round of economic impact payment. We can get that into hard-working Americans’ bank accounts very, very quickly. The level and the criteria, we’ll be discussing with the Senate.”

Mnuchin spoke in favor of a second stimulus check at a GOP Senate luncheon. “He just said that when he went around the country, people came up and thanked him for it. It seemed to have made a difference to them,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) told reporters, according to The Washington Post.

On July 17, Mnuchin called on Congress to get a second relief package done by the end of July, saying, according to The New York Times, “We are monitoring economic conditions closely. Certain industries, such as construction, are recovering quickly, while others, such as retail and travel, are facing longer-term impacts and will require additional relief.”

4. Larry Kudlow Says Direct Checks ‘Are Probably going to Be Part’ Of the Next Plan

White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow supports such things as a payroll tax holiday, but he’s also said: “direct checks are probably going to be part” of the next package, Tom’S Guide reported.

Senator Jay Inhofe Reveals, ‘It’s Going to Happen’

“It is going to happen, it’s just not going to happen yet,” Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe said, according to WFLA-TV. His comments came on June 26 after a GOP luncheon that focused on the issue.

However, he expressed caution as to the form the checks would take, saying, “What you don’t want to do is have a reward given to people who don’t want to work.” The station reported that a payroll tax holiday is also on the table, and a second round of stimulus checks would be passed by the Republican-controlled Senate in July, if it occurs.

According to Forbes, Inhofe also revealed, “the idea of a second stimulus check fueled two hours of discussion at the lunch,” and GOP Senators “were supportive, but working through details.” Forbes indicated that Republicans may be warming up to the idea of a second stimulus check round because President Trump is, which may be driven in part by concern over battleground polling numbers.

